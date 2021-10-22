40-year-old man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night in Portsmouth, police said.

Around 8:23 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Vick Street near the 757 Smoke Shop for reports of gunfire. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials haven’t released information regarding a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com