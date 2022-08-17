40-year-old man shot outside Red Line CTA station dies 3 days later

A 40-year-old man died Tuesday days after he had been shot outside an Englewood CTA Red Line station Saturday night.

Anthony Dinion, of the 7000 block of South Loomis Boulevard, died at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He had been involved in a verbal argument with one man outside the 69th Street Red Line station, 15 W. 69th St., around 8:34 p.m., police said. Then another man took out a gun and shot him in the thigh.

Police are now investigating the attack as a homicide. No arrests had been made as o Wednesday morning.

Dinion’s death comes just more than a week after Chicago police announced the agency intends to ramp up CTA security to make public transit safer.

The department said it would deploy more police officers — even pulling some from desk duties — to the transit system. The CTA also announced it would bring back K-9 security guard teams for patrols.

A man was stabbed on a Red Line platform the day after the announcement.

“We’re committed to adding more and more resources to do whatever it takes to make sure our CTA is safe,” police Superintendent David Brown said at the time.

Chicago Tribune reporter Adriana Pérez contributed.