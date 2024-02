ST. LOUIS — A 40-year-old man was shot in South Saint Louis. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana Ave. and Gaston 8th Street, near Marquette Park.

If you have any information on this murder, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers, and that number is 866-371-TIPS. This is the 22nd homicide in St. Louis City so far this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.