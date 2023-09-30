40-year-old man stabbed to death at Rock Hill hotel

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday morning at a Rock Hill hotel, the York County Coroner’s Office announced Friday.

ALSO READ: Man killed, another hurt in Rock Hill shooting; 1 arrested, police say

Maurice Lightner died at the Days Inn on Riverview.

Autopsy and toxicology will be completed next week, and the death is still under investigation.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Caught on Camera: Rock Hill coffee shop broken into, entire safe stolen



