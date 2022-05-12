40-year-old Merced gang member on probation arrested with gun and narcotics, police say

A 40-year-old known Merced gang member was arrested on suspicion of gun and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Street and N Street in Merced on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Gilbert Guerrero, 40, of Merced. Guerrero is a known gang member on Merced County probation.

After searching the vehicle, the officers found Guerrero to be in possession of a loaded stolen 40 caliber handgun. Officers also located ammunition, approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Guerrero was booked into Merced County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of narcotics for sale. Guerrero’s bond is set at $375,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by email at RochaT@CityofMerced.org.