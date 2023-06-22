40-year-old uncle killed by dog pack on Texas street had ‘warrior’s heart,’ family says

At 40 years old, Lewis Flores was known as “the fun uncle” — and a “big kid himself.”

The Rockport, Texas, man, “loved his family deeply,” and he could always make people laugh.

Now, family and friends are mourning his death after he was attacked by a pack of dogs while walking down a street, according to a GoFundMe written by loved ones.

Deputies with the Aransas County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area neighborhood at about 5 a.m. June 20, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found several dogs attacking a man on the ground.

As one deputy got closer, the dogs “turned their aggression” toward him, authorities said. The deputy fired his gun and believes he shot one dog.

The dogs ran away, and first responders began CPR, according to the news release. Emergency Medical Service took over treating Flores, who was taken to a local emergency room.

Flores later died of his injuries, authorities said.

“It’s not enough to say (he) had a warrior’s heart,” his family said.

Three adult dogs and two puppies have been taken in by Animal Control, KIII reported. No other dogs are believed to have been involved.

One woman was arrested in connection with the fatal dog mauling, according to the local news outlet.

Aransas County jail records show the 33-year-old was charged with attack by dog resulting in death.

Rockport is located along the Texas coast, near Corpus Christi.

