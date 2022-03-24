40-year-old woman’s body found stuffed in boyfriend’s fridge, Rhode Island cops say

A Providence man faces a charge of murder after police found the body of his girlfriend stuffed in his refrigerator — wrapped in plastic, blanket and towels, Rhose Island officials said.

Nathan Cooper, 53, is accused of fatally shooting Sherbert “Strawberry” Maddox, 40, with a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, The Providence Journal reported.

Her body was discovered early Tuesday, March 22, police told WLNE.

“My mom called me this morning and let me know that her boyfriend killed her and put her in the refrigerator like a piece of steak,” Sharmane Jackson, her cousin, told WJAR.

Police think Maddox may have died Sunday afternoon, Maj. David Lapatin told The Providence Journal. He said investigators found Cooper had “violent tendencies” toward her in the past.

“Somebody lost their daughter and for what?” friend Diane Johnson told WJAR. “There is no answer and I just know and wish and pray that she’s in a better place.”

Cooper did not enter a plea in his first court appearance Wednesday, WLNE reported.

