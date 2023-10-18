40-year-old woman identified as victim found dead in homicide near Kansas City park

The homicide victim found on the ground near Dunn Park in the Neighbors United for Action neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Ronnisha Danner, a police spokesman said Wednesday morning.

A person called 911 around 9 p.m. Tuesday after noticing Danner on the ground near the corner of East 65th Street and The Paseo. Responding officers found her lying on grass near a sidewalk. She had no signs of life and had suffered some type of bodily trauma, said Capt. Corey Carlisle with the Kansas City Police Department.

Danner was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody and no suspect information was available Wednesday morning, said Carlisle, who added the investigation is ongoing. There also were no updates on the circumstances surrounding Danner’s death, or any possible motive.

The killing was the 151st homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 142 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded in Kansas City. There were 156 killings by this time in 2020.

Anyone with information the killing is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch provided information for this story.