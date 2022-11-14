With 40% ownership, insiders at LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) are pretty optimistic and have been buying recently

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of LendInvest, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for LendInvest

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LendInvest?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in LendInvest. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see LendInvest's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in LendInvest. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In LendInvest's case, its Top Key Executive, Christian Faes, is the largest shareholder, holding 29% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.1% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Ian Thomas is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Roderick Lockhart directly holds 2.1% of the total shares outstanding.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 55% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of LendInvest

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in LendInvest plc. Insiders own UK£45m worth of shares in the UK£113m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 12%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for LendInvest you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • What Does Georg Fischer AG's (VTX:GF) Share Price Indicate?

    While Georg Fischer AG ( VTX:GF ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • China Lets Builders Use Pre-Sale Funds to Ease Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China gave embattled real-estate developers a boost Monday by allowing them access to more money held in pre-sale accounts, the biggest source of funds for the cash-strapped builders. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recovery‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFall of the World’s Hotte

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Significant Decline in US Inflation Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists expect a significant easing of US inflation in 2023 reflecting softening supply chain problems, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recovery‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFall of the World’s Hottes

  • Mexicans March Against AMLO’s Plan to Overhaul Electoral System

    (Bloomberg) -- Thousands of people marched in Mexico City on Sunday to protest the government’s plan to overhaul the nation’s electoral system. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionIn an increasingl

  • Indonesia Sees Swift Passage of Sweeping Financial Reform Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will make another attempt to enact far-reaching reform for its financial system that could include expanding the central bank’s mandate and paving the way for debt monetization during crises.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recovery‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFall of

  • SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reports another big loss

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. Analysts said, however, that the share price slide was in part a pullback from a steep rally that had been driven by hopes of more share buybacks. As of Friday's close, SoftBank shares had gained more than 40% since October.

  • Roche's Alzheimer's drug fails to meet goal in long awaited trial

    (Reuters) -Roche's Alzheimer's drug candidate could not be shown to slow dementia progression in two drug trials, leaving rivals Biogen and Eisai as leaders in a high-stakes race to launch a treatment for the memory-robbing disease. Roche said in a statement on Monday that twin studies known as Graduate 1 and 2 had not reached their main goal of showing that the drug gantenerumab could preserve abilities such as remembering, solving problems, orientation and personal care in patients suffering from early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Within each study, volunteers were randomly assigned to receive either the injectable antibody drug gantenerumab or a placebo.

  • Shiba Inu Plummets While Dogelon Mars Bounces Back. What Does This Mean For Big Eyes Coin?

    The year 2022 has shown just how volatile the crypto market can be. Bitcoin (BTC) recorded its all-time high in November 2021, worth $68,000 per coin. However, at the time of writing, Bitcoin is worth $17,489.67 per coin.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • Retailers Are Already Offering More Holiday Sales. Which Companies to Watch.

    New analyst research in the retail sector shows that shoppers can score 2022 deals from the comfort of their homes—even if they aren't rushing to find them.

  • Real-time data startup Quix raises a $12.9M Series A round led by MMC Ventures

    The complexity of streaming data technologies - not just streaming video but any kind of streaming data - has created a headache around dealing with that high speed data processing. Accordingly, companies like Spark, Flink have spring up to address this ksqlDB. Many are either either java-based solutions or SQL-based analytics solutions.

  • Biden says he's pleased with election turnout

    STORY: Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit, Biden said the turnout was a reflection of the quality of candidates his party was fielding after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was projected to win re-election in Nevada, narrowly beating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.A Democratic victory in a Georgia runoff next month would then give the party outright majority control of a 51-49 Senate, while a Georgia defeat would still keep Democrats in charge of a 50-50 Senate, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris able to break tie votes. The additional seat would mean Democrats could spare a vote on key nominations and bills.

  • SoftBank Sinks 12% After Loss and No New Buyback Program

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. shares plunged as much as 12% Monday in its biggest intraday drop since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, after the company failed to announce a widely-expected stock buyback.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recovery‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFal

  • The Three Cryptocurrencies Placed High By Most Traders Are Bitcoin, Stellar, and Dogeliens

    The only task expected of you right now is; to sit tight and make yourself comfortable while we make a ride through these highly placed cryptocurrencies, including Dogeliens (DOGET).

  • Russian troop, equipment numbers increase significantly in Mariupol after retreat from Kherson

    After the retreat of the Russians from Kherson, there has been an increase in the movement of enemy military columns Mariupol, and a rise in the number of Russian troops there, Petro Andryushchenko, and adviser to the city’s mayor, reported on Telegram on Nov. 12.

  • As regulators scrutinise FTX, investor focus swings to Crypto.com

    The fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX kept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies under pressure on Monday, with market participants worrying about heavy withdrawals at Singapore-based exchange Crypto.com. Crypto.com tweeted that its chief executive Kris Marszalek will go live on YouTube to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals. While Marszalek tweeted to say the ether, worth about $400 million, had been accidentally transferred and was recovered, his comments failed to allay concerns in a market already on edge after the spectacular public collapse of FTX last week.

  • Russian occupation authorities walk back decision to relocate "capital of Kherson Oblast" to Henichesk

    The Russian occupation administration on the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast has said that it had not approved a decision to relocate the capital of Kherson Oblast to the city of Henichesk. [The city of Kherson is the official administrative centre, or capital, of Kherson Oblast - ed.

  • Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's suspension extended, ruled out against Lakers Sunday

    Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed that Kyrie Irving will sit out at least one more game and will not play against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday.

  • Republicans Sweep Kansas Board of Education Seats, Say They Will Give Parents More Oversight

    New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans will have […]

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

    The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. Atotech is a leader in chemistry solutions for advanced electronics in addition to providing a host of other products and services.