40 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Sep. 10—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Curtis Tyler Smith, 5412 College Corner Pike, #114, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

David Alan Combs, 248 Gates Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 500 Corwin Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Miguel D. Nunez, 413 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Joseph G. Haynes, 2293 Wagon Wheel Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of vandalism (direct), and one count each of vandalism, and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

Sean Beltran, 2550 Columbus Drive W, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of vandalism (direct), and one count each of vandalism, and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

Nathan S. Farthing, 1872 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of aggravated menacing.

Sabrina P. Hammons, 409 Crawford St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.

Adam W. Hart, 2657 Rocheter Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of counterfeiting (direct) and one count of counterfeiting.

Angelina Jean Gibbs, 3947 Harris Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of robbery.

James Henrie, 257 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation and obstructing official business.

Patrick L. McCoy, 980 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of receiving stolen property.

Coletta Nicole Johnson, 33 Chestnut St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of misuse of credit cards.

Bridgette L. Morris, 1845 Seven Hills Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of identity fraud.

Monique Robinson, 503 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on two counts of felonious assault.

Lori S. Lain, 4708 Long Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of cruelty to companion animals, and one count each of aggravated arson and arson.

Sean Ryan Adner, 306 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Marion Lee York, 2035 Exeter Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Austin Reed Saurber, 1014 Symmes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Daniel S. Russell, 154 Symmes St., Cleves; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Douglas R. Nutting, 3009 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct) and money laundering (direct), and one count each of identity fraud against a person in a protected class (direct), misuse of credit cards (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct), — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tony Baker, 117 Hensel Place, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ki-Jana James Byrd, 551 W. 6th St., Apt. 65, Lexington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Geoffrey Tyler Davis, 6809 Highland Greens Drive, Apt. 217C, West Chester; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Jacob Ryan Anderson, 10614 Thistlewood Court, Montgomery; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Amber Draughn, 1628 N. Wood Creek Drive, Centerville; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Wendy Nicola Brill, 5956 Oregonia Road, Oregonia; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Elizabeth Harper, 265 Mulberry St., Apt. 15, Felicity; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael Anthony Difatta, 840 Meadow Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Kardell Euseary, 17201 Monica St., Detroit, Mi.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Gregory S. Hall, 362 Pleasant Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Thomas L. Stevens, 476 Lebanon Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

David Leon Collins, 107 E. Seventh St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jesse Lee Ball, 21 W. McMillian St., Apt. 101, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Gibson, 6922 Plainview Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Wiley Bailey, 1821 Harvard St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Mary Ann Winkler, 3904 Jewell St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Mary E. Price, 207 E. Second St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Devon Jerrell Antwan Price, 4087 Pimlico Court, Mason; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Jennifer Bowles, 2930 McIntire Road, Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.