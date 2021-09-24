40 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Sep. 24—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Christina Morgan Ottino, 3753 Westmont Drive, Apt. 12, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Wynton C. Ray, 630 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, and obstructing official business.

Amy Lynn Ensor, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Tyrone Grier, 700 Burman Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, falsification, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David L. Berryman, 3911 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of escape.

Angelina Gibbs, 3947 Harris Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Steven Jahnke, 416 Dayton Ave., Dayton, Ky.; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and receiving stolen property.

Gerald Flannery, 1274 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tony Leslie Dennis, 2800 Dixie Highway, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension.

Donald A. Schlamb, III, 3808 Charlotte Drive, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of obstructing official business.

Evan D. Williams, 3254 Oneka Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Kenneth Draper, 49 Forest Ave., Wyoming; indicted on one count of theft by deception.

Brandi Nicole Stacy, 4 Victory Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin.

Tamara Jo Holcomb, 2924 Freeman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Samantha J. Baker, 218 Oak St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jammy Lacewell, 1336 Goodman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Amy L. Hensley, 75 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

James Arthon, 114 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear.

Coletta Nicole Johnson, 1159 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and possession of heroin.

Robert C. Hunt, 409 Maple Circle, Trenton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property (direct) and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Tyler Jacob York, 3104 Plymouth St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Marcquan D. Walton, 511 S. Front St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of participating in criminal gang (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Bailey Matthew Stith, 202 Van Buren Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving stolen property.

Joshua Bledsoe, 822 Sycamore St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under OVI suspension.

Bailey Matthew Smith, 202 Van Buren Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving stolen property.

Joshua Bledsoe, 822 Sycamore St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under OVI suspension; and unlawful operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Daniel W. Payton, 242 Basswood Ave., Apt. 3, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and OVI, refusal with prior.

Nathan Lee Houston, 1451 Lancaster Ave., Reynoldsburg; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, driving under OVI suspension, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristopher S. Sommers, 27 Stoddard Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Brittany Lynn Loveda Williams Roberts, 1717 Sunset St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jami Lyn Frisch, 4204 Helton Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D., theft, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Charles Lewis Gast, 4901 Wicklow Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shawn Michael Watts, 2954 Hamilton Scipio Road, Hamilton; indicted one one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Shane Wagner, 818 Ashley Court, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Timothy Charles Kelley, 261 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of assault, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Ronald E. Brewer, II, 763 East 4th St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Timothy Clepper, 1089 Flick Lane, Batavia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kara Kincaid, 7769 Sharts Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Kincaid, 8425 Keister Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Dwayne McClaster Jr., 5748 Stahelin Ave., Detroit, Mi.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.