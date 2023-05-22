40 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

May 22—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Phillip Maurice Goens, 830 S. Front St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Maurice Merritt, 607 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on seven counts each of receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property (direct), misuse of credit cards, and five counts of misuse of credit cards (direct).

Heather E. Stevens, 3109 August Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

James W. Lowe, 113 Gordon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jesse Robert Black Sr., 12057 Elkwood Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of sexual battery, and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and sexual battery (direct).

Timothy Fields, 1214 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), intimidation, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass.

Rickey D. Jones, 425 S. 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of marijuana.

Justin Roark, 426 N. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyon A. McCrary-Wills, 3304 Barbara Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jason Christopher Spaulding, 6758 Richard Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on five counts of theft (direct); four counts of misuse of credit cards (direct), receiving stolen property (direct); and one count of receiving stolen property.

Pierre N. Gant, 358 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone, carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability (direct), and petty theft.

Jamie Lee Hayre, 5529 Liberty Fairfield Road, Lot 34, Hamilton; 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and six counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

Patrick Edward Metz, 836 Ashley Court, Trenton; indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count of rape (direct).

Orville D. Slavey, 293 Normandy Lane, Somerset, Ky.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

William Perkins, 69 Amos Garrett Blvd., Annapolis, Md.; indicted on one of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tara M. Fox, 1648 W. Elkton Road, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert A. Sizemore, 298 North St., Waynesville; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Dwight M. Davis, 1794 W. Ford Road, #10, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jamar B. Coney, 2247 Hepburn Ave., Apt. A, Dayton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Nash V. Ryker, 2936 North Bend Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Richard L. Gilbert, 7379 Middletown Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Joshua David Baldwin, 8945 Heatherann Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Dustin Randall Holly, 4178 Miami Western Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Robert John Floyd, 17 1/2 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Taylor Christian Paige Hester, 7 Chestnut St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danny Wayne McIntosh, 3802 Dry Run Road, Apt. 24, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jason Lee Payton, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Tyler Frederick Enderle, LKA 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to register.

Angella Louise Mosley, 871 Hathaway Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jami Ann McCarty, 16 Jackson St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason Allen Christopher Johnson, 139 W. Circle Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Dalton Whyn Eddy, 9500 Collett Road, Lot 13, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Bradley Duncan, 1545 Union Ave., Apt. A, Columbus; indicted on three counts of forgery, two counts of theft, and one count of attempted theft.

Jim Lee Wallace, 3070 Jewelstone Drive, Apt. E, Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dumar Sweeten, 2852 Harrison Ave., Apt. 11, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, violating a protection order, and menacing by stalking.

David Michael J. Campbell, 3055 Edison St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Jamie Neal Banks, 3705 Burbank Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Todd Levan, 322 First St., New Lexington; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possessing drug abuse instruments, operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Rosetta Rae Jent, 1559 Tremont St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Eric Daniel Appel, 1491 Corwin Road, Oregonia; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition.