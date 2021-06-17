40 photos that show how Victoria's Secret Angels have changed over the years

The Victoria's Secret Angels have changed over the years. eff Christensen/Reuters and Tom Lau/AP Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There have been several Victoria's Secret Angels throughout the history of the brand's fashion show.

Tyra Banks was one of the first Angels; Barbara Palvin and Leomie Anderson were added more recently.

The brand has now shared plans to replace the Angels with activists and entrepreneurs.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Karen Mulder

Karen Mulder walking the runway for Victoria's Secret in 1996. Adam Nadel/AP Images

Karen Mulder became an Angel in 1996 before leaving in 2000.

Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen at the 1997 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Helena Christensen had a rather short two-year run as an Angel starting in 1997.

Stephanie Seymour

Stephanie Seymour walking in the 1998 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Stephanie Seymour first hit the Victoria's Secret runway in 1995, but didn't become an Angel until two years later.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks at the 1998 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Tyra Banks has become one of the most famous Victoria's Secret Angels, walking in the shows from 1996 until 2005.

Daniela Peštová

Daniela Peštová at a Victoria's Secret Angels event in 1998. Stephen Trupp/AP Images

Daniela Peštová was an Angel from 1997 until her last walk in 2001.

Chandra North

Chandra North at the 1998 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Videofashion/YouTube

Chandra North joined Victoria's Secret in 1997, with her Angel status coming the following year.

Inés Rivero

Inés Rivero at the 1998 VIctoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Inés Rivero joined the Angel ranks in 1998 and participated in her last show in 2001.

Laetitia Casta

Laetitia Casta walking in the 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Mark Lennihan/AP Images

Laetitia Casta achieved her Angel status in 1998 and left the show two years later.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Another super famous Angel, Klum got her start in 1999 before taking her last walk in 2009.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen at the 2000 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Getty Images

She's now one of the highest-paid models in the world, but in 2000 Gisele Bündchen was just starting out as an Angel.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima at the 2002 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Tom Lau/AP Images

Adriana Lima got her Angel start in 2000 and walked her last show in 2018.

Read more: Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here's a look back at her most memorable runway looks.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio walking in the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio started as an Angel in 2004 and walked her last show in 2017.

Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks at the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Selita Ebanks joined the ranks in 2005 and walked in the shows for five years.

Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart at the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Izabel Goulart was an Angel from 2005 to 2008, but continued to walk in shows until 2016.

Karolína Kurková

Karolína Kurková at the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Karolína Kurková first walked for Victoria's Secret in 2000, but didn't make her official Angel debut until 2005.

Story continues

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr in the 2007 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood, California. Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr got her Angel title in 2007 and walked in a total of six shows before leaving in 2013.

Marisa Miller

Marisa Miller at the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Miami Beach, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Marisa Miller walked in three shows after becoming an Angel in 2007.

Doutzen Kroes

Doutzen Kroes in the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes first walked the runway for Victoria's Secret in 2005, but didn't become an Angel until three years later.

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo at the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo joined the Angels in 2009 and is still with them in 2017. She had to miss this year's show since she's expecting her second child with singer Adam Levine.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had a brief run as an Angel from 2010 to 2011, though she had walked in the shows since 2006.

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman in the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chanel Iman first walked for Victoria's Secret in 2009 and became an Angel the following year.

Erin Heatherton

Erin Heatherton at the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Erin Heatherton was an Angel from 2010 to 2013.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge at the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge remains an Angel after joining in 2010.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel at the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel got her Angel wings in 2010 and is still a part of the lineup.

Lindsay Ellingson

Lindsay Ellingson at the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lindsay Ellingson had Angel status from 2011 until 2014.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss started her run as an Angel in 2013, then left in 2015.

Kate Grigorieva

Kate Grigorieva at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kate Grigorieva had a brief run from 2015 to 2016.

Jac Jagaciak

Jac Jagaciak at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jac Jagaciak got her Angel start in 2015 before shortly leaving the following year.

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Hill first hit the runway as an Angel in 2015 and still holds the title in 2017.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk is another present-day Angel that got her start back in 2015. She modeled the Fantasy Bra in 2018.

Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Hunt has walked in five shows for Victoria's Secret and became an Angel in 2015.

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Awards in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell got her start with Victoria's Secret in 2014 before becoming an Angel the following year.

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lais Ribeiro is still an Angel since debuting in 2015 — and this year she was selected to wear the coveted Fantasy Bra.

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio has walked in five shows since joining the Victoria's Secret family in 2013, though she earned her Angel status in 2015.

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Romee Strijd is another current-day Angel who got her title back in 2015.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes walking in the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes has become one of the highest-paid models in the world since becoming an Angel in 2015.

Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver is one of then newer additions to the Angel family, joining the lineup in 2016.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The model announced her new Angel status via an Instagram post in March 2019. The brand posted a photo of her on its Instagram page that fans applauded for seeming more body-positive than its other posts.

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson announced her addition to the lineup in an Instagram post in April. She wrote in the caption, "this is something I was even scared to dream about because I never thought it would come true."

According to BuzzFeed, Anderson is the first black British model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel. She first walked the show back in November 2015.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adut Akech, Megan Rapinoe, and more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one member of the new Victoria's Secret collective. Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Victoria's Secret announced in mid-2021 that it is replacing its cast of Angels with the new VS Collective. The brand describes the group on its website as an "unparalleled group of trailblazing partners who share a common goal to drive positive change."

The featured women include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adut Akech, Amanda de Cadenet, Eileen Gu, Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, and Valentina Sampaio.

Read the original article on Insider