40 photos that show how Victoria's Secret Angels have changed over the years
There have been several Victoria's Secret Angels throughout the history of the brand's fashion show.
Tyra Banks was one of the first Angels; Barbara Palvin and Leomie Anderson were added more recently.
The brand has now shared plans to replace the Angels with activists and entrepreneurs.
Karen Mulder
Karen Mulder became an Angel in 1996 before leaving in 2000.
Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen had a rather short two-year run as an Angel starting in 1997.
Stephanie Seymour
Stephanie Seymour first hit the Victoria's Secret runway in 1995, but didn't become an Angel until two years later.
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks has become one of the most famous Victoria's Secret Angels, walking in the shows from 1996 until 2005.
Daniela Peštová
Daniela Peštová was an Angel from 1997 until her last walk in 2001.
Chandra North
Chandra North joined Victoria's Secret in 1997, with her Angel status coming the following year.
Inés Rivero
Inés Rivero joined the Angel ranks in 1998 and participated in her last show in 2001.
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta achieved her Angel status in 1998 and left the show two years later.
Heidi Klum
Another super famous Angel, Klum got her start in 1999 before taking her last walk in 2009.
Gisele Bündchen
She's now one of the highest-paid models in the world, but in 2000 Gisele Bündchen was just starting out as an Angel.
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima got her Angel start in 2000 and walked her last show in 2018.
Read more: Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here's a look back at her most memorable runway looks.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio started as an Angel in 2004 and walked her last show in 2017.
Selita Ebanks
Selita Ebanks joined the ranks in 2005 and walked in the shows for five years.
Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart was an Angel from 2005 to 2008, but continued to walk in shows until 2016.
Karolína Kurková
Karolína Kurková first walked for Victoria's Secret in 2000, but didn't make her official Angel debut until 2005.
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr got her Angel title in 2007 and walked in a total of six shows before leaving in 2013.
Marisa Miller
Marisa Miller walked in three shows after becoming an Angel in 2007.
Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes first walked the runway for Victoria's Secret in 2005, but didn't become an Angel until three years later.
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo joined the Angels in 2009 and is still with them in 2017. She had to miss this year's show since she's expecting her second child with singer Adam Levine.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had a brief run as an Angel from 2010 to 2011, though she had walked in the shows since 2006.
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman first walked for Victoria's Secret in 2009 and became an Angel the following year.
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton was an Angel from 2010 to 2013.
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge remains an Angel after joining in 2010.
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel got her Angel wings in 2010 and is still a part of the lineup.
Lindsay Ellingson
Lindsay Ellingson had Angel status from 2011 until 2014.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss started her run as an Angel in 2013, then left in 2015.
Kate Grigorieva
Kate Grigorieva had a brief run from 2015 to 2016.
Jac Jagaciak
Jac Jagaciak got her Angel start in 2015 before shortly leaving the following year.
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill first hit the runway as an Angel in 2015 and still holds the title in 2017.
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk is another present-day Angel that got her start back in 2015. She modeled the Fantasy Bra in 2018.
Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt has walked in five shows for Victoria's Secret and became an Angel in 2015.
Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell got her start with Victoria's Secret in 2014 before becoming an Angel the following year.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro is still an Angel since debuting in 2015 — and this year she was selected to wear the coveted Fantasy Bra.
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio has walked in five shows since joining the Victoria's Secret family in 2013, though she earned her Angel status in 2015.
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd is another current-day Angel who got her title back in 2015.
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes has become one of the highest-paid models in the world since becoming an Angel in 2015.
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver is one of then newer additions to the Angel family, joining the lineup in 2016.
Barbara Palvin
The model announced her new Angel status via an Instagram post in March 2019. The brand posted a photo of her on its Instagram page that fans applauded for seeming more body-positive than its other posts.
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson announced her addition to the lineup in an Instagram post in April. She wrote in the caption, "this is something I was even scared to dream about because I never thought it would come true."
According to BuzzFeed, Anderson is the first black British model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel. She first walked the show back in November 2015.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adut Akech, Megan Rapinoe, and more.
Victoria's Secret announced in mid-2021 that it is replacing its cast of Angels with the new VS Collective. The brand describes the group on its website as an "unparalleled group of trailblazing partners who share a common goal to drive positive change."
The featured women include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adut Akech, Amanda de Cadenet, Eileen Gu, Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, and Valentina Sampaio.
Read the original article on Insider