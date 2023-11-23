40 restaurants open on Thanksgiving if you don’t feel like cooking

Whether you’re preparing a homemade feast or dining out, Thanksgiving is all about taking some time to feel grateful for the loved ones who are sitting around the table with you.

If you’re not up for cooking this year (we get it!), plenty of restaurants are open on the big day to help you focus more on family than all the prep work and cleanup. Here’s a full list of options. (And if you’d rather not cook but dine at home, head here for a list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout.)

Applebee’s

Some Applebee’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Make sure to check your local restaurant's hours online or call ahead.

Arby’s

A lot of Arby’s locations will open up their doors on Thanksgiving. Just make sure to check your local restaurant’s hours ahead of time here.

Bar Louie

Between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Bar Louie will have a standard menu and full bar. Hours may vary by location.

Baskin-Robbins

As with many other chains, some Baskin-Robbins shops will be open on Thanksgiving while others will be closed. Check the Baskin-Robbins app or call ahead for local hours.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen is open on Thanksgiving between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and will have a classic holiday menu with sliced white meat turkey and traditional sides in addition to classic Italian dishes. Holiday meals cost $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids. You can make reservations here.

Brio Italian Grille

Open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Brio Italian Grille will be serving up a classic holiday menu with sliced white turkey meat and classic sides as well as classic Italian dishes. Personal Thanksgiving dinners cost $44.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids. The restaurant recommends making reservations ahead of time here.

Buca di Beppo

Head to Buca di Beppo locations nationwide between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. for a special holiday menu (with roasted turkey breast and classic side dishes) on Thanksgiving and an a la carte menu.

The Thanksgiving dinner costs $39.99 for adults, $105 for a party of three and $160 for a party of five. The restaurant recommends making reservations ahead of time here.

Buffalo Wild Wings

A select number of Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will open on Thanksgiving. Check if your local restaurant is one of them here or call ahead.

Burger King

Burger King is open on Thanksgiving, but make sure to check your local restaurant’s hours before heading out.

Capriotti’s

Some Capriotti’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Make sure to check the store locator for local store hours.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex will cook up a three-course Thanksgiving feast between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. It comes with salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet corn tamalito, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and unlimited Champagne and mimosas.

The meal costs $29 for adults and $12 for kids and is available at the following participating California locations: South San Francisco, Vallejo, Sacramento, Fairfield, Arlington, Elk Grove, Emeryville, Greenbelt, Orlando/Millenia, Miami, O’Fallon, Olivette, Roseville, Santa Rosa and Union City.

Cooper’s Hawk

On Thanksgiving, Cooper’s Hawk restaurants will be open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Traditional holiday specials will be up for grabs, including the following: butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, pumpkin praline cheesecake and more. You can make reservations here.

Cracker Barrel

All Cracker Barrel restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, but hours can vary by location so check ahead here.

After 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving, guests can order Cracker Barrel’s Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal, which includes the following items: roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole with pecans and cranberry relish, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, a refillable beverage and a slice of Pumpkin Pie (while supplies last). The restaurant will also serve a kids' Turkey n’ Dressing Meal.

Denny’s

Denny’s restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.

Dog Haus

Select Dog Haus locations will be open on Thanksgiving. The chain recently debuted its Würst Thanksgiving Sausage, which combines turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberries, thyme, sage, rosemary and maple.

Domino’s

Local franchise owners determine hours, so some Domino’s will be open and some will be closed on Thanksgiving. Call ahead or visit your local restaurant for hours.

Dunkin’

Some Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving, so it’s best to check your local shop’s hours ahead of time.

El Torito

El Torito customers can get an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving buffet for $38 (adults) or $12 (kids). Prices vary ($40 for adults and $12 for kids) at the following California locations: Redondo Beach, Monterey and Marina del Rey.

The buffet features a carving station with turkey and ham, apple-jalapeno stuffing, chipotle-honey sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, a taco station, Mexican favorites, soups, salads, a dessert bar, unlimited Champagne and more.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Fleming’s will offer a three-course holiday meal that consists of the following items:

Choice of salad or lobster bisque

Choice of turkey breast, prime bone-in ribeye or petite filet mignon

Sides to share: mashed potatoes, green beans and cinnamon orange cranberry sauce

Choice of cheesecake or carrot cake

Black walnut old fashioned, salted caramel espresso martini

There's also a special kids menu.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with some locations being open later.

Huddle House

Participating Huddle House locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving, but make sure to verify your local location’s hours beforehand.

Jimmy John’s

Some Jimmy John’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Store hours vary, though, so check out your local location’s hours via the Jimmy John’s app.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme shops are open until 2 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

Krystal

Krystal restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.

McDonald’s

Most McDonald's locations typically stay open on holidays, but hours can vary by location. Check here for local hours.

Perkins

Participating Perkins locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s is serving a turkey dinner in-restaurant and to-go on Thanksgiving between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. It’s $49 per person and comes with an individual smoked turkey breast, soup or salad, and sides. For an extra $9, you can get a slice of pumpkin cheesecake.

Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses

Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses will serve up a holiday buffet on Thanksgiving, consisting of the following items: roasted turkey, baked ham, fried chicken, meatloaf, butterfly shrimp, baked mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce fresh baked rolls and dessert.

Red Lobster

All Red Lobster restaurants are open on Thanksgiving and you can check your local restaurant’s hours online here.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is serving its regular menu and offering customers a three-course roasted turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. The menu features the following items:

Caesar salad, fresh greens salad or cup of soup

Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, sausage and apple stuffing, and cranberry

Brussels sprouts or broccolini

Pumpkin cannoli, traditional cannoli and pumpkin tiramisu

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday is opening its doors on Thanksgiving. Make sure to check your local restaurant's hours ahead of time.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris is open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Make sure to check your local restaurant's hours online since they can vary.

The restaurant will serve a prix fixe menu for $44 for adults ($52 in Hawaii) and $17 for kids ($21 in Hawaii), including the following items:

A starter (steak house salad, Caesar salad or lobster bisque)

An entrée (sliced oven-roasted turkey, Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish)

A side (garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole or green beans with garlic)

Dessert (pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream)

Sizzler

Sizzler customers can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner menu at participating locations while supplies last. It comes with oven-roasted turkey breast, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, cheese toast and pumpkin pie.

The restaurant will be open regular operating hours on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary by location.

Sonic Drive-In

Holiday hours at Sonic vary by location, but some will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check local hours on the restaurant's app.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones has a special Thanksgiving menu called Robert’s Ribfeast and some of the proceeds will benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, which provides assistance to service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

Robert’s Ribfeast for One ($19.99): Features a half-rack of house-smoked St. Louis ribs, two sides, garlic bread and either an appetizer or dessert.

Ribfeast for Two ($29.99): Features a full rack of St. Louis ribs, four sides, garlic bread and either an appetizer or dessert.

Starbucks

Some Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Hours vary by location, so make sure to check ahead on the Starbucks app or online.

The Capital Grille

On Thanksgiving, The Capital Grille will serve a full dinner menu and a special menu ($50 for adults and $20 for kids) consisting of the following items:

Slow-Roasted Turkey with Brioche Stuffing

French Green Beans

Cranberry-Pear Chutney

Sam’s Mashed Potatoes

Pecan-Crusted Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Hot Honey

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Wendy’s

Whether you’re working on Thanksgiving or are simply craving some fast food, many Wendy’s locations will be open on the holiday. Hours can vary by location, so check out your local restaurant’s hours online before heading out.

White Castle

All White Castle locations will close at 3 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com