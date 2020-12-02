These 40 retailers are still having huge Cyber Week sales—but the deals won't last forever

Shayna Murphy, Reviewed.com
·14 min read
Missed Cyber Monday? No problem&#x002014;these retailers are still hosting sales.
Missed Cyber Monday? No problem—these retailers are still hosting sales.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year and stressing over how to get the most bang for your buck on top-rated gifts? Good news, bargain hunters: Even though Cyber Monday is technically in the rearview mirror, you can still shop some unbelievably good sales on everything from chic fashion to popular laptops and more thanks to the extended sales events happening now.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

In true holiday spirit, many major retailers—including Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's and others—are giving shoppers one final chance to grab everything on their wishlists at ridiculously low, Cyber Monday-worthy prices. Whether you're shopping for new appliances or some stellar smart tech items, these Cyber Week 2020 deals are helping to keep the holiday savings flowing right on into December. Here are the retailers still hosting mega discount events, but hurry—these sales won't be around for long.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The best Cyber Monday 2020 sales to shop right now

1. Nordstrom

Tonight is the last night to shop the Nordstrom Cyber Week event, which allowed shoppers to pick up incredible markdowns of up to 50% on popular apparel beauty products and more. You'll also get an extra 25% off the site's clearance section right now.

2. Best Buy

Many of Best Buy's Cyber Monday price drops are still available on the latest TVs, laptops, headphones and so much more, which means you're in for some serious savings (shop our top picks here). The tech giant is also offering same-day delivery on select items, plus in-store and curbside pickup.

3. Macy's

Stock up on top-rated kitchen items and more at Macy&#39;s.
Stock up on top-rated kitchen items and more at Macy's.

With discounts on everything from holiday décor and kitchenware to cold-weather apparel, Macy’s Cyber Week Sale, which will be going strong through Wednesday, December 9, is truly a one-stop shop for blowout savings. Lucky for you, we've already scouted out all the best deals from the event. Better yet, you can get an extra up to 30% off select items and an extra 15% off select beauty products when you use the coupon code FRIEND at checkout. Better yet, you'll get free shipping on orders of more than $25!

4. Kohl's

Stack on the holiday cheer at Kohl&#39;s.
Stack on the holiday cheer at Kohl's.

It's a virtual savings bonanza over at Kohl's, where Cyber Deal Days are going strong through Wednesday, December 2. Not only will you receive massive markdowns on customer-loved Roomba vacuums, bedding and more, you'll get an extra 20% off most items with coupon code YOUGET20 at checkout and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

5. Amazon

The happiest delivery days are when Amazon packages come&#x002014;especially when they&#39;re loaded with stuff you&#39;ve saved a ton on.
The happiest delivery days are when Amazon packages come—especially when they're loaded with stuff you've saved a ton on.

There's no need to wait until next year for Cyber Monday savings at Amazon: They're still here! The e-tailer has slashed the prices on tons of drool-worthy gifts, including pressure cookers, robot vacuums and more. Note that new deals will be added daily, and you can get free shipping if you sign up for Amazon Prime.

6. Coach Outlet

The Cyber Monday savings at Coach Outlet are insane.
The Cyber Monday savings at Coach Outlet are insane.

Coach Outlet went all in for Cyber Week 2020, delighting shoppers with a treasure trove of markdowns, including handbags under $99 and more—and they're live through tonight, December 1. With select holiday doorbusters starting from $38.40 and free shipping guaranteed, there's never been a better time to buy at Coach. If you need help shopping this sale, we've got you covered with our handbag highlights.

7. MasterClass

MasterClass lets you take classes taught by celebrities--and it&#39;s still on sale through Cyber Week 2020.
MasterClass lets you take classes taught by celebrities--and it's still on sale through Cyber Week 2020.

Through Monday, December 28, you can buy one MasterClass membership and get one for free. We, of course, tested the site out and found it to be greatly motivating—especially because it allows you to virtually learn about a wide breadth of topics from celebrity experts, such as Gordon Ramsay, Natalie Portman and Tom Morello. It also happens to make for a pretty perfect holiday gift.

8. Michael Kors

These take-anywhere bags will be a trendy addition to your closet.
These take-anywhere bags will be a trendy addition to your closet.

Through Tuesday, December 15, you can save 25% on full-price styles or up to 60% off items at the designer's site with no code needed. Shop our favorites here.

9. Wayfair

Update your kitchen&#x002014;and your other favorite rooms around the house&#x002014;during this big Wayfair Cyber Week sale.
Update your kitchen—and your other favorite rooms around the house—during this big Wayfair Cyber Week sale.

As any loyal Wayfair shopper knows, the online furniture store can always be counted on for noteworthy discounts on all things home goods. Right now is no different, as the store's Cyber deals (shop our top picks) is featuring doorbuster deals on living room seating, outdoor pieces, area rugs and décor—all at up to 80% off! You can also get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

10. Samsung

The Samsung Tab A 32GB tablet is just one of many must-haves to bookmark for the holidays.
The Samsung Tab A 32GB tablet is just one of many must-haves to bookmark for the holidays.

As one of the biggest players in the tech field, it should come as no surprise that Samsung is going big with its Cyber Week pricing on some of its hottest products of the year, including 4K TVs, home appliances and smartphones.

11. Madewell

Do yourself a favor and grab the retailer&#39;s chic bags, denim and more on sale&#x002014;while you still can.
Do yourself a favor and grab the retailer's chic bags, denim and more on sale—while you still can.

Madewell is offering a great chance to save 40% off a huge selection of apparel and more when you enter coupon code THXINTERNET at checkout. Our shopping team's favorite Transport tote, originally $168, is on sale for $100 with the code, so you'll save 40%. You could also snag the similarly top-rated Medium Transport tote, originally $158, on sale for $94.80 for a little more than $68 off.

12. Bed Bath & Beyond

Save on snuggly bedding and so much more during Bed Bath &amp; Beyond&#39;s extended Cyber Week sale.
Save on snuggly bedding and so much more during Bed Bath & Beyond's extended Cyber Week sale.

Fans of Bed Bath & Beyond will be happy to hear that the home goods store's Cyber Week deals of up to 40% off kitchen items, 30% off bedding, 20% off holiday bakeware and so much more are still going strong, with free shipping available on orders of $39 or more.

13. Staples

One of the best Cyber Week 2020 deals at Staples are on these Apple AirPods Pros.
One of the best Cyber Week 2020 deals at Staples are on these Apple AirPods Pros.

While you might think of Staples as an office supply store, the retailer actually stocks a surprisingly wide range of products—from back-supporting chairs to Apple AirPods Pros (originally $249, on sale for $199)—and it's all up for grabs for less during the store's seven days of Cyber Week deals.

14. Walmart

You can get free delivery on your Cyber Week scores using Walmart+.
You can get free delivery on your Cyber Week scores using Walmart+.

Why settle for one day of savings when you can shop seven? That's the approach Walmart is taking this Cyber Week 2020, with massive deals on electronics, home goods and more (shop the best savings still available here). In addition, the big-box retailer is offering contact-free curbside pickup service and fast, free delivery through its new Amazon Prime-like membership service, Walmart+.

15. Target

Shop and score tons of great deals at Target throughout Cyber Week 2020.
Shop and score tons of great deals at Target throughout Cyber Week 2020.

Target has been boasting weekly deal drops all November long, and for Cyber Week 2020, you can get best-selling electronics, toys, holiday décor and other goodies at a huge savings. Additionally, the store has extended its 14-day price match guarantee through the holiday, which means that any deals purchased through Thursday, December 24, will be eligible for a price adjustment should they drop lower on Target's site or in-store.

16. The Home Depot

The Home Depot&#39;s Cyber Week sales can help you furnish the dining room of your dreams.
The Home Depot's Cyber Week sales can help you furnish the dining room of your dreams.

Everyone's favorite home improvement store is also getting in on the Cyber Week action, having dropped a slate of price drops earlier this month that are set to run through Wednesday, December 2. These DIY-friendly deals cover everything from power tools and bedding to kitchen essentials.

17. Home Chef

Get a healthy meal delivered right to your door and for a great discount during Cyber Week.
Get a healthy meal delivered right to your door and for a great discount during Cyber Week.

Take our favorite meal kit delivery service for a whirl thanks to this limited-time promo code, which allows you to save $90 on your first four delivery boxes. Through December 4, you can enter REVIEWEDCYBER90 at checkout, and the rest will be history. In testing, we were thrilled with this kit's high-quality ingredients, easy-to-follow recipes and fantastic flavors, all of which were totally doable—even after a long weeknight.

18. Leesa

The Leesa Hybrid mattress hits the perfect balance of support and cushion.
The Leesa Hybrid mattress hits the perfect balance of support and cushion.

Cyber Week mattress sales are still kicking, with brands such as Leesa offering up to $500 off on high-quality, foam-filled mattresses. Here's how it shakes out: You can take up to $200 off the Leesa Original mattress (on sale from $624), which contains three levels of premium foam, or snag our favorite mattress-in-a-box upgrade, the Hybrid ($899 and up), for up to $350 off. The Leesa Legend mattress, meanwhile, which is discounted as low as $1,549, combines the best of both worlds: one layer of foam and two layers of pocket springs. These mattresses are also currently being offered with two free pillows.

19. Cole Haan

Get this swanky leather footwear for a great discount during Cyber Week.
Get this swanky leather footwear for a great discount during Cyber Week.

One of the more impressive clothing sales we've seen thus far comes from Cole Haan, which is offering up to 70% off apparel, shoes and accessories for both men and women, plus an extra 10% off with coupon code THEBEST through December 2. Check out all our favorites here.

20. Adidas

Get 40% off sitewide at Adidas and save on their iconic footwear.
Get 40% off sitewide at Adidas and save on their iconic footwear.

Through December 2, you can get 40% off sitewide at Adidas when you use the coupon code BRINGJOY at checkout. You can also get free shipping on orders of $100 or more, but members of the Adidas Creators Club (it's free to sign up) can get free shipping on every order.

21. HP

This HP laptop will make you the envy of everyone (especially when they find out how much you saved on it).
This HP laptop will make you the envy of everyone (especially when they find out how much you saved on it).

HP's still-ongoing Cyber Week sale is a great chance to scope out a new laptop (or three), and you can save on everything from monitors to desktops through December 5.

22. Brooklinen

Brooklinen is helping you pamper yourself with a limited-time sitewide sale.
Brooklinen is helping you pamper yourself with a limited-time sitewide sale.

The internet-famous bedding site is offering 20% off its entire site through the end of tonight, December 1. In addition to its renowned sheets, which are included as part of this sale, we're obsessed with Brooklinen's pillows, dubbing its plush option as the best for stomach sleepers, while the firm down pillow was perfect for side sleepers.

23. GlassesUSA

Shop this GlassesUSA deal for a limited time.
Shop this GlassesUSA deal for a limited time.

Snag prescription lens, sunglasses and more at for less at GlassesUSA, with 65% off frames (excluding premium and already-discounted frames) with coupon code CYBER65, or do buy one, get one free with the coupon code BOGOFREE. You'll also get 70% off upgraded lenses when you enter code LENSES70, and free shipping on all U.S. orders. As if that wasn't impressive enough, there's a simultaneous deal for $10 off your sunglasses purchase.

24. Sephora

Save all month long at Sephora during the Sephorathon event.
Save all month long at Sephora during the Sephorathon event.

Throughout the month of December, the popular beauty retailer is hosting a "Sephorathon" event for up to 50% off a slew of must-haves. Check out some of our most-loved items, like this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna lipstick (originally $18, now $9) and the KVD Vegan Beauty everlasting liquid lipstick (originally $20, now on sale in select colors from $5). You can also get free shipping on all orders through Thursday, December 31 with the coupon code FREESHIP.

25. Dell

Dell laptops are fast, reliable and on sale for Cyber Week.
Dell laptops are fast, reliable and on sale for Cyber Week.

Now's the time to score a new Dell computer for less, as the company's Cyber Week prices are still live. What's more, new doorbusters will be launching every day at 11 a.m. EST, so you can save hundreds on popular devices.

26. Old Navy

Fill your closet with cute, budget-friendly fashion from Old Navy.
Fill your closet with cute, budget-friendly fashion from Old Navy.

Shopping online at Old Navy? Get ready, because the retailer is offering a massive discount of up to 60%. Styles start at just $4, with free shipping available on orders of $50 or more. Through December 3, you can also automatically get an additional 35% off all orders online.

27. Gap

Gap is offering a big Cyber Week discount, too, with 50% off its entire site through tonight, December 1. You'll also get an additional 10% off and free standard shipping with the coupon code GAPCYBER at checkout.

28. Shutterfly

Create the perfect personalized gift for a loved one with Shutterfly for less.
Create the perfect personalized gift for a loved one with Shutterfly for less.

Excited to make this year's Christmas greeting cards? Start them now and save big, because Shutterfly—our favorite online photo printing service—is offering up to 50% off almost everything, plus an extra 25% off with the coupon code CYBER25 at checkout. This deal is good through December 2 and includes free shipping.

29. Sperry

Sperry boots are a winter favorite&#x002014;and they&#39;re up for grabs at a huge discount.
Sperry boots are a winter favorite—and they're up for grabs at a huge discount.

This year, Sperry is going all out with its doorbuster deals, including one on the ever-popular women's winter Saltwater boots. Originally $119.95, they fall to $59.99, for roughly 50% off. Additionally, you can save more than 50% on more than 250 styles for both men and women, plus get an extra 15% off eligible picks with coupon code EXTRASALE at checkout.

30. AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA kits will show different results for different people. Why? Science.
AncestryDNA kits will show different results for different people. Why? Science.

Whether you're looking to gift an AncestryDNA test for the holidays or you're in the market to learn more about your heritage, now's the perfect time to try it out. Through Thursday, December 31, you can get the AncestryDNA genetics test on sale for $59, which is $40 less than its usual price of $99. AncestryHealth, meanwhile, is currently priced at $99, saving you $80. Upon try this DNA kit, our tester was fascinated by how much she was able to learn about her genetic makeup and appreciated the extra features, like being able to build a family tree or contact with distant relatives.

31. Layla Sleep

Sweet dreams and sweeter savings.
Sweet dreams and sweeter savings.

Layla Sleep launched its biggest sale to date ahead of Black Friday, enticing shoppers with steep sitewide savings. Through December 3, you can take $150 off Layla Sleep’s flippable memory foam mattress (from $499), while its hybrid mattress (from $1,099) will be $200 off. When purchasing either mattress, you’ll also get two free Layla pillows, a set of microfiber sheets and a mattress protector for a total value of up to $300.

32. Shein

Shein is already budget-friendly, but for Cyber Week 2020, you can save up to 70%.
Shein is already budget-friendly, but for Cyber Week 2020, you can save up to 70%.

If you've been curious about the Instagram ads floating around your feed for Shein, you'll be pleased to know that after giving it a go, we've deemed it a fun, inexpensive way to experiment with fast-fashion. While the store's threads are already super budget-friendly, it's currently slashing its prices even more—up to 70% off sitewide, in fact—with its Cyber Week sale. In addition to these killer markdowns, you'll save even more when you enter coupon code CYBEXT20 at checkout for 10% off orders of $29 or more, 15% off orders of $69 and up, and 20% off orders of $169 and up.

33. Williams-Sonoma

Save an extra 20% on clearance items at Williams-Sonoma for Cyber Week.
Save an extra 20% on clearance items at Williams-Sonoma for Cyber Week.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, Williams-Sonoma's exquisite assortment of high-end cookware, appliances and more can help you create the perfect kitchen—especially since the retailer has extended its up to 50% off Cyber Monday offer. You can also save an extra 20% off clearance items with the coupon code EXTRA at checkout. Shipping is free on all orders of $79 or more with the coupon code SHIP4FREE.

34. Dick's Sporting Goods

In classic holiday fashion, Dick's Sporting Goods has been hosting a major Cyber Week sale, including up to 50% off select footwear and apparel, up to 40% off cold-weather gear from Columbia and Alpine Design, 25% off Hydro Flask products and more. You'll also get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

35. BBQGuys

Grilling season may be over, but it's never too early to start prepping for next year. And thanks to BBQGuys extended Cyber Week deals, you can save big on grills, smokers, grilling accessories and more. The retailer is also offering 30% off all BBQGuys' Spiceology spice rubs (which would make for a great stocking stuffer) and up to $150 off BBQGuys outdoor storage when you spend $500 to $1,500 or more with promo code BBQSAVE17 at checkout. Free shipping is also available on all orders more than $49.

36. J.Crew

Stock up on sweaters, coats and more goodies during this extended J.Crew sale.
Stock up on sweaters, coats and more goodies during this extended J.Crew sale.

Gift ideas and stocking stuffers, including gorgeous turtleneck sweaters, are currently on sale at up to 50% off with code CYBER through December 2. What's not to love?

37. Sling

Sling TV offers a variety of packages, and now you can save big on this sweet offer.
Sling TV offers a variety of packages, and now you can save big on this sweet offer.

New Sling customers can nab a free month of live TV when they purchase one month of the entry-level Orange or mid-level Blue plans (both $30 a month) with no code needed.

38. Ann Taylor

Save on sweaters and more during this extended Ann Taylor Cyber Week sale.
Save on sweaters and more during this extended Ann Taylor Cyber Week sale.

Though tonight, December 1, only, shoppers can take 50% off their entire order and get free shipping with coupon code CYBER, plus get an extra 20% off sweaters. Festive finds, meanwhile, start at just $10.

39. QVC

QVC has a little something for everyone&#x002014;and through Cyber Week you can save a ton.
QVC has a little something for everyone—and through Cyber Week you can save a ton.

This jack-of-all-trades online retailer is offering steep discounts on everything from pajamas to popular electronics through Cyber Week. Shoppers can make easy payments on literally everything through December 6 and QVC has a new discount code, OFFER, which gets first time customers $10 off a purchase of $25 or more, and with free shipping.

40. Belk

You can save up to 65% right now at Belk for Cyber Week.
You can save up to 65% right now at Belk for Cyber Week.

Right now, you can score up to 65% off select brands at Belk for Cyber Week. That means you can find jaw-dropping pricing on apparel, cookware and even tech products, plus free shipping on all orders.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Week 2020: 40 stores still having huge sales right now

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • Australia's prime minister sends WeChat message to Chinese diaspora in spat

    Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has used Chinese social media platform WeChat to criticise a "false image" of an Australian soldier posted on Twitter by the Chinese government. China has rebuffed Morrison's calls for an apology after its foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted the digitally manipulated image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child on Monday.

  • Charging the 'Beatles': Inside the case against IS militants

    As two Islamic State militants faced a judge in Virginia last month, Diane Foley listened from home through a muffled phone connection and strained to make out the voices of the men prosecutors say kidnapped her son before he was murdered. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh stand accused of belonging to an IS cell dubbed “the Beatles,” an incongruously lighthearted nickname for British citizens blamed for the jailing, torture and murder of Western hostages in Syria. After geopolitical breakthroughs and stalemates, military actions in Syria and court fights in London, the Justice Department’s most significant terrorism prosecution in years was finally underway.

  • Senate Republicans called out for hypocrisy after complaining about Biden nominee's tweets

    Republicans are already signaling they won't vote to confirm Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to run the Office of Management and Budget, next year -- and some have even cast doubt on whether she'll receive a committee hearing. One reason for their antipathy is her prolific activity on Twitter, which includes a fair amount of criticism of GOP lawmakers. Indeed, it appears Tanden was expecting this, since she has seemingly deleted a fair number of tweets over the last few weeks.But GOP critics are calling the lawmakers complaining about Tanden's social media presence hypocrites, especially since President Trump and a few of his own appointees haven't shied away from using the platform to ridicule political and personal opponents (and sometimes presumed allies) over his four years in office.> Do republicans feel even the slightest bit sheepish talking about a Biden nominees tweets when they supported a president who governed largely by tweet?> > -- Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 1, 2020In fact, throughout Trump's term, it wasn't uncommon for Republican lawmakers to say they hadn't actually seen the president's posts.> Many Republican senators who always professed to be unfamiliar with Trump tweets are very familiar with Tanden tweets https://t.co/xZPi3mivFU> > -- Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) November 30, 2020But, The Washington Post's Paul Waldman argues, the lawmakers likely aren't all that concerned about Tanden's Twitter use, but are instead using it as part of a strategy to make it more difficult for Biden to assemble the Cabinet he wants. > When you hear Republicans air specific concerns about Biden nominees remember that Obama nominated Merrick Garland because Republicans specifically mentioned him as a Supreme Court nominee they'd support. > > This is their rope-a-dope strategy. Don't fall for it. /1> > -- Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) December 1, 2020More stories from theweek.com George Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump recommends Kamala Harris' brother-in-law for attorney general Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Black woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal voting files new appeal

    In 2018, Crystal Mason was sentenced to five-years for voting in the 2016 election. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is now working with her to appeal the verdict. Mason had no idea she was not allowed to vote in 2016 when she cast her provisional ballot due to the fact that she was on federally supervised release.

  • ‘I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this’: Georgia election official speaks out about threats against staff

    On Tuesday Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office spoke forcefully against&nbsp;post-election threats and rhetoric directed at election staff.

  • China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to North Korea's Kim: U.S. analyst

    China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, said the Kims and several senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated.

  • Thai protest leaders hear police charges of defaming king

    Five leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement reported to police Monday to acknowledge charges that they defamed the king, the most serious of many offenses of which they stand accused. The five are part of the student-led movement that for several months has been campaigning for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy be reformed to make it more accountable. The protest movement has nevertheless emphasized reform of the monarchy as a key demand, and made it the theme of several of its protest rallies, which have attracted thousands of people.

  • Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit

    President-elect Joe Biden has seen a 6 percentage point jump in his favorability rating since the Nov. 3 election, with 55 percent of U.S. adults viewing him favorably, Gallup reported Monday. President Trump, whose Gallup favorability rating peaked at 49 percent in April, lost 3 points since Election Day, now clocking in at 42 percent. This is Biden's highest Gallup rating since February 2019, before he entered the presidential race. His jump in favorability was fueled by a 6-point bump among Republicans, to 12 percent, and a 7-point jump among independents, to 55 percent.> Biden's Favorability Rises to 55%, Trump's Dips to 42%, per @Gallup : https://t.co/xkyxen3TAs pic.twitter.com/0CyaXOnidW> > — John McCormick (@McCormickJohn) November 30, 2020Trump's post-election slump was also powered by a 6-point drop among Republicans, to 89 percent. Biden's jump in popularity is pretty normal for presidents-elect. "Since 2000, the winning presidential candidate's favorability ratings have increased slightly after the election," Gallup explained. "Additionally, since 2000, the winner's postelection favorability reached the majority level in every election except 2016, when Trump was the most personally unpopular presidential candidate in Gallup polling history."Trump's 2020 dip is less normal; Republican candidates Mitt Romney and John McCain saw their favorability ratings jump 4 points and 14 points, respectively, after losing to President Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton's rating was unchanged after the 2016 election.Gallup also found that Americans view the Democratic Party and Republican Party with roughly the same level of favor — 45 percent like Democrats, 43 percent approve of the GOP — though among independents, 41 percent view Democrats favorably and 33 percent see Republicans in a positive light.Gallup conducted its survey Nov. 5-19 among a random sample of 1,018 adults from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and the margin of sampling error is ± 4 percentage points.More stories from theweek.com George Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump recommends Kamala Harris' brother-in-law for attorney general Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is Racist

    All day, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has been hyping the huge revelations the group would be releasing from their latest stunt. In a dramatic video posted Tuesday morning, the conservative activist could be seen unmuting himself and informing CNN chief Jeff Zucker, “We’ve been listening to your CNN calls for basically two months and recording everything. Just wanted to ask you some questions, if you have a minute.”“Do you still feel you are the most trusted name in news?” he asked. “Because I have to say from what I’ve been hearing on these phone calls, I don’t know about that. I mean, we’ve got a lot of recordings that indicate you’re not really that independent of a journalist.”“Thank you for your comments,” Zucker replied, dryly. “So everybody, in light of that, I think what we’ll do is we’ll set up a new system and we’ll be back with you, we’ll do the rest of the call a little bit later.”So what were the supposedly shocking comments O’Keefe uncovered? According to his group’s Tuesday night release, the most damning thing anyone on CNN’s editorial team did was accuse Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of being a racist.“I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson,” a man Project Veritas identified as CNN digital VP of global programming Marcus Mabry says in one tape. “Because that’s really what drove this anti-diversity push, you know, Trump watches Tucker Carlson's show and then reacts. And just as sort of the white supremacy hour they have on Fox News every night.”Not exactly news for anyone who watches Carlson’s nightly show, including some of his own Fox News colleagues who said as much earlier this year.Without mentioning Project Veritas, Carlson attacked Mabry directly on that show Tuesday night for “lecturing” media companies about the value of diversity. The host laughed out loud at the notion that “there’s a lot of work to do” to make newsrooms more diverse.CNN’s PR Twitter account, meanwhile, responded to Project Veritas with this message: “Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement,” though it’s unclear what laws the group may have broken.Later, that same account revealed that Mabry was not even the staffer who made those comments about Carlson. “James & Tucker, the voice you ID’d tonight as ‘Marcus Mabry’ is actually GA resident & CNN General Counsel David Vigilante. We’re certain you’ll want to correct the record and apologize to the Black executive for assuming he was the voice raising concerns over white supremacy.” The other big revelation from Project Veritas appeared to be that Zucker did not want his staff to “normalize” President Donald Trump’s delusional claims about the election.“This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the aftereffects of steroids or not, I don’t know,” Zucker said. “But he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that.”“You know, this is what we've come to expect for the last three and a half years, four years, but it clearly is exacerbated by the time that we're in and the issues that he’s [Trump] dealing with,” he added. “I think that we cannot just let it be normalized. He is all over the place and acting erratically, and I think we need to lean into that.”It appears that for Project Veritas, pointing out the reality unfolding in front of Americans’ eyes, whether on Fox News or in the White House, is proof of CNN’s supposed bias. But if anything, their big sting is likely to endear Zucker to those who still like to blame him for elevating Trump during the 2016 campaign.Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Sidney Powell, the Trump Lawyer ‘Too Insane’ for Tucker CarlsonRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Australian soldier pictured drinking beer out of dead Taliban fighter's prosthetic leg

    A photo of an Australian soldier drinking beer from the prosthetic leg of a dead Taliban fighter emerged on Tuesday, as the Chinese and Australian governments continued to trade blows over alleged Australian war crimes in Afghanistan. The photograph of the soldier drinking from an apparent “war trophy” in an unauthorised bar in Afghanistan in 2009 was one of several obtained by Guardian Australia. Another shows two soldiers dancing with the leg. The bar, known as the Fat Lady’s Arms, was set up inside Australia’s special forces base in Tarin Kowt, the capital of Uruzgan province. Some soldiers claimed in the Guardian that the practice was widely tolerated by officers at high levels, and even involved some of them. Taking property without the consent of the owner may be classified as pillaging, a war crime which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The revelations came as China hit back at the Australian government, which had criticised a social media post by senior official Zhao Lijian featuring a doctored image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child. The post was a reference to the findings of the Brereton inquiry which implicated Australian forces in the alleged murder of prisoners or civilians in Afghanistan. In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Canberra said the Australian Government was attempting to deflect attention from war crimes committed by Australian forces, to stoke the fires of “domestic nationalism”, and to pin the blame for the deteriorating relationship between the countries on China. While the Brereton inquiry largely absolved the Australian military’s top brass of responsibility for the alleged crimes, the report noted that a “warrior culture” had developed in the special forces which contributed to offences, a culture of which senior officers could not have been unaware. Australian historian and lecturer on asymmetrical warfare and counter-insurgency, Dr Philip Chilton, told The Telegraph that Australia’s special forces “are bred to have a warrior culture”, and that it is “problematic” that the report appeared to “exonerate the higher command for responsibility for any of this”. While the Department of Defence has not confirmed the authenticity of the photographs, in June 2018 Fairfax Media reported that Australian troops had been using the prosthetic leg taken from an Afghan man as a drinking vessel. The Department of Defence said in a statement that all credible allegations of wrongdoing will be investigated. “The report has been redacted to remove names and details that could identify individuals against whom the Inquiry has found credible information to support allegations of criminal wrongdoing or other misconduct... Where there is information provided to Defence not addressed as part of the Afghanistan Inquiry [headed by Justice Brereton], these matters will be investigated thoroughly and acted on,” a spokesperson said. “It is critical that all matters are considered carefully, and any actions are undertaken according to the ADF’s longstanding and well-established processes, ensuring the rights of individuals to due process and fair hearing are protected.”

  • Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

    Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turkey and Greece have conflicting claims to continental shelves and rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent Oruc Reis to map out energy drilling prospects in waters also claimed by Greece.

  • Passenger van rams into bus amid fog in Pakistan, killing 13

    A speeding van carrying passengers crashed into a bus in foggy weather in eastern Pakistan on Monday, killing 13 people and injuring 17 others, a government official and rescuers said. The accident took place in the town of Narang Mandi in eastern Punjab province, said government official Mohammad Asghar Joya. Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard of traffic laws.

  • The Electoral College is only getting worse

    The Electoral College is a political abomination. As I have written before, rather than protecting the influence of small states, it grants overwhelming power to a handful of states that randomly happen to have a close partisan balance, which are mostly fairly large. Worse, it allows popular vote losers to win — which has happened twice in the last 20 years. Indeed, theoretically a candidate could lose the popular vote four to one and still win the electoral vote.Moreover, since 2012 the divergence between the Electoral College and the popular vote has been steadily growing. As I'll show below, while Joe Biden won a clear victory in the popular vote, he just barely squeaked through in the Electoral College. This idiotic anachronism must be destroyed.Let's take a look at this over the last two decades. One way to examine this question is to look at the most "efficient" way that losing candidates could have won the Electoral College. In other words, if we add up the state totals for previous elections going back to 2000, how might the losers have won by flipping the least number of votes?Using data from U.S. Elections Atlas, and 2020 data from the The New York Times (including a rough extrapolation assuming Biden wins 80 percent of the mail-in votes that haven't been counted yet in New York state), I calculated how the popular vote losers could have won the Electoral College — or lost, in the case of George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016.In 2000, of course, Bush officially "won" Florida by 537 votes, and therefore the presidency with 271 electoral votes, while Al Gore won the popular vote by about 550,000. (In reality, Gore probably would have won a fair recount in Florida if it hadn't been stopped by a conservative Supreme Court on nakedly partisan grounds, but I'm going to ignore that for the time being since it doesn't matter for this particular argument.) That means a flip of just 269 votes in one state from one candidate to the other would have changed the result. In 2004, Bush won re-election with a margin of about three million votes, and 286 electoral votes. John Kerry famously could have won if he had just flipped Ohio, where the margin was just 118,601 votes. However, it would have been slightly more efficient in vote terms to flip New Mexico, Iowa, Nevada, and Alaska, with a cumulative margin of 117,411. That means a flip of just 58,706 votes would have given Kerry the presidency.In 2008, Barack Obama steamrolled John McCain with a popular vote margin of over 9.5 million, and 365 electoral votes. But it would have taken relatively few vote changes to overturn even that landslide result. Obama won Florida, Colorado, Iowa, Rhode Island, Maine, New Mexico, Nevada, Vermont, Delaware, New Hampshire, Indiana, and North Carolina by a cumulative margin of just 1.436 million votes — therefore flipping just 718,138 would have given McCain an additional 97 electoral votes and victory. Similarly in 2012, Mitt Romney could have won by taking the nine closest states in terms of total votes, requiring only 384,188 flips. Then in 2016, Trump of course squeaked out an Electoral College victory with tiny margins in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — just 38,868 flips would have given Clinton the win.That finally brings me to 2020. Biden won the popular vote easily, with a margin maybe in the neighborhood of 6.9 million or so (depending on what happens in New York.) But it would have taken just 33,139 flips in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin to deliver a Trump second term.Bringing this all together: If we plot these minimum vote flips to change the Electoral College result as a percentage of the popular vote margin, we can get a sense of how badly it diverges from the principle of one person, one vote:Courtesy: U.S. Elections AtlasWhat this shows is that the Electoral College is routinely on the edge of handing the popular vote loser the presidency even when it doesn't happen — and it seems to be getting worse. In 2008 and 2012, it would have taken a flip of 7.5 percent and 11 percent of the popular vote margin (still not great), but in 2016, flipping just 1.3 percent of the margin would change the result. The 2020 election, meanwhile, is the worst result since 2000 — though Biden did win, a flip of a mere 0.48 percent of the popular vote margin (or something like 0.02 percent of the total vote) would have let Trump win. Moreover, while the 2008 flipping scenario outlined above relies on implausible large percentage swings in small states like Vermont, Biden's victory depended on razor-thin margins in three swing states.All this speaks for itself. But before Republicans get too smug about cooking up justifications for the Electoral College because it happens to help them at the moment, consider that in 2004, flipping just 1.9 percent of the popular vote margin would have delivered the presidency to the Democrat even though Bush got three million more votes. Because the Electoral College's rules are so goofy and arbitrary, it is very easy to imagine demographic trends handing the Dems a near-automatic victory every time — if Texas went solidly blue, for instance. It would be better and fairer for everyone if the presidency simply went to the candidate that got the most votes.More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. GOP Sen. Josh Hawley tries to explain how Democrats are both 'Marxists' and 'corporatists'

  • Leaked documents reveal China severely underreported coronavirus cases as the pandemic spread

    Documents leaked to CNN show that the real tally of coronavirus cases was significantly higher than public figures suggested.

  • Iran denies Revolutionary Guard commander killed in Iraq-Syria border drone strike

    An Iranian commander was reportedly killed in a drone strike on the Syria-Iraq border over the weekend, coming days after the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist outside Tehran that Iran has blamed on Israel. The Islamic Republic has been shaken after the Friday killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and some believe Israel may increase targeted killings ahead of the January inauguration of US president-elect Joe Biden, who is more conciliatory towards Iran than current president Donald Trump. Iraqi security and militia officials told Reuters on Monday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, whose identity they did not confirm, was killed alongside three men travelling in the same vehicle as him. Two officials told Reuters the vehicle was struck shortly after crossing into Syria carrying weapons from Iraq. Israel has launched strikes against an array of Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria the past week, though there was no claim of responsibility for the drone strike said to have killed the IRGC commander, named in some reports as Muslim Shahdan. Assassinations of Iranian figures will likely continue as long as the regime continues making threats to destroy Israel, though not all targets will be household names, said Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran programme at the Middle East Institute. “I would struggle to come up with another name like Qassem Soleimani, who the Israelis could target in a bombshell act that would show its dominance in the intelligence war against Iran,” he said. The head of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force, Soleimani was killed in an US airstrike in Baghdad in January.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese firm accused of undermining democracy in Venezuela

    The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to undermine democracy. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the Chinese company supported the leftist government of Maduro in its "efforts to restrict internet service and conduct digital surveillance and cyber operations against political opponents." "The United States will not hesitate to target anyone helping to suppress the democratic will of the Venezuelan people and others around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • How China's special forces stack up against the US's special operators

    Chinese special operators are getting more resources and going through more training, but there are something you can't teach.