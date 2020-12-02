These 40 retailers are still having huge Cyber Week sales—but the deals won't last forever

Missed Cyber Monday? No problem—these retailers are still hosting sales.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year and stressing over how to get the most bang for your buck on top-rated gifts? Good news, bargain hunters: Even though Cyber Monday is technically in the rearview mirror, you can still shop some unbelievably good sales on everything from chic fashion to popular laptops and more thanks to the extended sales events happening now.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

In true holiday spirit, many major retailers—including Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's and others—are giving shoppers one final chance to grab everything on their wishlists at ridiculously low, Cyber Monday-worthy prices. Whether you're shopping for new appliances or some stellar smart tech items, these Cyber Week 2020 deals are helping to keep the holiday savings flowing right on into December. Here are the retailers still hosting mega discount events, but hurry—these sales won't be around for long.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The best Cyber Monday 2020 sales to shop right now

Tonight is the last night to shop the Nordstrom Cyber Week event, which allowed shoppers to pick up incredible markdowns of up to 50% on popular apparel beauty products and more. You'll also get an extra 25% off the site's clearance section right now.

Many of Best Buy's Cyber Monday price drops are still available on the latest TVs, laptops, headphones and so much more, which means you're in for some serious savings (shop our top picks here). The tech giant is also offering same-day delivery on select items, plus in-store and curbside pickup.

Stock up on top-rated kitchen items and more at Macy's.

With discounts on everything from holiday décor and kitchenware to cold-weather apparel, Macy’s Cyber Week Sale, which will be going strong through Wednesday, December 9, is truly a one-stop shop for blowout savings. Lucky for you, we've already scouted out all the best deals from the event. Better yet, you can get an extra up to 30% off select items and an extra 15% off select beauty products when you use the coupon code FRIEND at checkout. Better yet, you'll get free shipping on orders of more than $25!

Story continues

Stack on the holiday cheer at Kohl's.

It's a virtual savings bonanza over at Kohl's, where Cyber Deal Days are going strong through Wednesday, December 2. Not only will you receive massive markdowns on customer-loved Roomba vacuums, bedding and more, you'll get an extra 20% off most items with coupon code YOUGET20 at checkout and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

The happiest delivery days are when Amazon packages come—especially when they're loaded with stuff you've saved a ton on.

There's no need to wait until next year for Cyber Monday savings at Amazon: They're still here! The e-tailer has slashed the prices on tons of drool-worthy gifts, including pressure cookers, robot vacuums and more. Note that new deals will be added daily, and you can get free shipping if you sign up for Amazon Prime.

The Cyber Monday savings at Coach Outlet are insane.

Coach Outlet went all in for Cyber Week 2020, delighting shoppers with a treasure trove of markdowns, including handbags under $99 and more—and they're live through tonight, December 1. With select holiday doorbusters starting from $38.40 and free shipping guaranteed, there's never been a better time to buy at Coach. If you need help shopping this sale, we've got you covered with our handbag highlights.

MasterClass lets you take classes taught by celebrities--and it's still on sale through Cyber Week 2020.

Through Monday, December 28, you can buy one MasterClass membership and get one for free. We, of course, tested the site out and found it to be greatly motivating—especially because it allows you to virtually learn about a wide breadth of topics from celebrity experts, such as Gordon Ramsay, Natalie Portman and Tom Morello. It also happens to make for a pretty perfect holiday gift.

These take-anywhere bags will be a trendy addition to your closet.

Through Tuesday, December 15, you can save 25% on full-price styles or up to 60% off items at the designer's site with no code needed. Shop our favorites here.

Update your kitchen—and your other favorite rooms around the house—during this big Wayfair Cyber Week sale.

As any loyal Wayfair shopper knows, the online furniture store can always be counted on for noteworthy discounts on all things home goods. Right now is no different, as the store's Cyber deals (shop our top picks) is featuring doorbuster deals on living room seating, outdoor pieces, area rugs and décor—all at up to 80% off! You can also get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

The Samsung Tab A 32GB tablet is just one of many must-haves to bookmark for the holidays.

As one of the biggest players in the tech field, it should come as no surprise that Samsung is going big with its Cyber Week pricing on some of its hottest products of the year, including 4K TVs, home appliances and smartphones.

Do yourself a favor and grab the retailer's chic bags, denim and more on sale—while you still can.

Madewell is offering a great chance to save 40% off a huge selection of apparel and more when you enter coupon code THXINTERNET at checkout. Our shopping team's favorite Transport tote, originally $168, is on sale for $100 with the code, so you'll save 40%. You could also snag the similarly top-rated Medium Transport tote, originally $158, on sale for $94.80 for a little more than $68 off.

Save on snuggly bedding and so much more during Bed Bath & Beyond's extended Cyber Week sale.

Fans of Bed Bath & Beyond will be happy to hear that the home goods store's Cyber Week deals of up to 40% off kitchen items, 30% off bedding, 20% off holiday bakeware and so much more are still going strong, with free shipping available on orders of $39 or more.

One of the best Cyber Week 2020 deals at Staples are on these Apple AirPods Pros.

While you might think of Staples as an office supply store, the retailer actually stocks a surprisingly wide range of products—from back-supporting chairs to Apple AirPods Pros (originally $249, on sale for $199)—and it's all up for grabs for less during the store's seven days of Cyber Week deals.

You can get free delivery on your Cyber Week scores using Walmart+.

Why settle for one day of savings when you can shop seven? That's the approach Walmart is taking this Cyber Week 2020, with massive deals on electronics, home goods and more (shop the best savings still available here). In addition, the big-box retailer is offering contact-free curbside pickup service and fast, free delivery through its new Amazon Prime-like membership service, Walmart+.

Shop and score tons of great deals at Target throughout Cyber Week 2020.

Target has been boasting weekly deal drops all November long, and for Cyber Week 2020, you can get best-selling electronics, toys, holiday décor and other goodies at a huge savings. Additionally, the store has extended its 14-day price match guarantee through the holiday, which means that any deals purchased through Thursday, December 24, will be eligible for a price adjustment should they drop lower on Target's site or in-store.

The Home Depot's Cyber Week sales can help you furnish the dining room of your dreams.

Everyone's favorite home improvement store is also getting in on the Cyber Week action, having dropped a slate of price drops earlier this month that are set to run through Wednesday, December 2. These DIY-friendly deals cover everything from power tools and bedding to kitchen essentials.

Get a healthy meal delivered right to your door and for a great discount during Cyber Week.

Take our favorite meal kit delivery service for a whirl thanks to this limited-time promo code, which allows you to save $90 on your first four delivery boxes. Through December 4, you can enter REVIEWEDCYBER90 at checkout, and the rest will be history. In testing, we were thrilled with this kit's high-quality ingredients, easy-to-follow recipes and fantastic flavors, all of which were totally doable—even after a long weeknight.

The Leesa Hybrid mattress hits the perfect balance of support and cushion.

Cyber Week mattress sales are still kicking, with brands such as Leesa offering up to $500 off on high-quality, foam-filled mattresses. Here's how it shakes out: You can take up to $200 off the Leesa Original mattress (on sale from $624), which contains three levels of premium foam, or snag our favorite mattress-in-a-box upgrade, the Hybrid ($899 and up), for up to $350 off. The Leesa Legend mattress, meanwhile, which is discounted as low as $1,549, combines the best of both worlds: one layer of foam and two layers of pocket springs. These mattresses are also currently being offered with two free pillows.

Get this swanky leather footwear for a great discount during Cyber Week.

One of the more impressive clothing sales we've seen thus far comes from Cole Haan, which is offering up to 70% off apparel, shoes and accessories for both men and women, plus an extra 10% off with coupon code THEBEST through December 2. Check out all our favorites here.

Get 40% off sitewide at Adidas and save on their iconic footwear.

Through December 2, you can get 40% off sitewide at Adidas when you use the coupon code BRINGJOY at checkout. You can also get free shipping on orders of $100 or more, but members of the Adidas Creators Club (it's free to sign up) can get free shipping on every order.

This HP laptop will make you the envy of everyone (especially when they find out how much you saved on it).

HP's still-ongoing Cyber Week sale is a great chance to scope out a new laptop (or three), and you can save on everything from monitors to desktops through December 5.

Brooklinen is helping you pamper yourself with a limited-time sitewide sale.

The internet-famous bedding site is offering 20% off its entire site through the end of tonight, December 1. In addition to its renowned sheets, which are included as part of this sale, we're obsessed with Brooklinen's pillows, dubbing its plush option as the best for stomach sleepers, while the firm down pillow was perfect for side sleepers.

Shop this GlassesUSA deal for a limited time.

Snag prescription lens, sunglasses and more at for less at GlassesUSA, with 65% off frames (excluding premium and already-discounted frames) with coupon code CYBER65, or do buy one, get one free with the coupon code BOGOFREE. You'll also get 70% off upgraded lenses when you enter code LENSES70, and free shipping on all U.S. orders. As if that wasn't impressive enough, there's a simultaneous deal for $10 off your sunglasses purchase.

Save all month long at Sephora during the Sephorathon event.

Throughout the month of December, the popular beauty retailer is hosting a "Sephorathon" event for up to 50% off a slew of must-haves. Check out some of our most-loved items, like this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna lipstick (originally $18, now $9) and the KVD Vegan Beauty everlasting liquid lipstick (originally $20, now on sale in select colors from $5). You can also get free shipping on all orders through Thursday, December 31 with the coupon code FREESHIP.

Dell laptops are fast, reliable and on sale for Cyber Week.

Now's the time to score a new Dell computer for less, as the company's Cyber Week prices are still live. What's more, new doorbusters will be launching every day at 11 a.m. EST, so you can save hundreds on popular devices.

Fill your closet with cute, budget-friendly fashion from Old Navy.

Shopping online at Old Navy? Get ready, because the retailer is offering a massive discount of up to 60%. Styles start at just $4, with free shipping available on orders of $50 or more. Through December 3, you can also automatically get an additional 35% off all orders online.

Gap is offering a big Cyber Week discount, too, with 50% off its entire site through tonight, December 1. You'll also get an additional 10% off and free standard shipping with the coupon code GAPCYBER at checkout.

Create the perfect personalized gift for a loved one with Shutterfly for less.

Excited to make this year's Christmas greeting cards? Start them now and save big, because Shutterfly—our favorite online photo printing service—is offering up to 50% off almost everything, plus an extra 25% off with the coupon code CYBER25 at checkout. This deal is good through December 2 and includes free shipping.

Sperry boots are a winter favorite—and they're up for grabs at a huge discount.

This year, Sperry is going all out with its doorbuster deals, including one on the ever-popular women's winter Saltwater boots. Originally $119.95, they fall to $59.99, for roughly 50% off. Additionally, you can save more than 50% on more than 250 styles for both men and women, plus get an extra 15% off eligible picks with coupon code EXTRASALE at checkout.

AncestryDNA kits will show different results for different people. Why? Science.

Whether you're looking to gift an AncestryDNA test for the holidays or you're in the market to learn more about your heritage, now's the perfect time to try it out. Through Thursday, December 31, you can get the AncestryDNA genetics test on sale for $59, which is $40 less than its usual price of $99. AncestryHealth, meanwhile, is currently priced at $99, saving you $80. Upon try this DNA kit, our tester was fascinated by how much she was able to learn about her genetic makeup and appreciated the extra features, like being able to build a family tree or contact with distant relatives.

Sweet dreams and sweeter savings.

Layla Sleep launched its biggest sale to date ahead of Black Friday, enticing shoppers with steep sitewide savings. Through December 3, you can take $150 off Layla Sleep’s flippable memory foam mattress (from $499), while its hybrid mattress (from $1,099) will be $200 off. When purchasing either mattress, you’ll also get two free Layla pillows, a set of microfiber sheets and a mattress protector for a total value of up to $300.

Shein is already budget-friendly, but for Cyber Week 2020, you can save up to 70%.

If you've been curious about the Instagram ads floating around your feed for Shein, you'll be pleased to know that after giving it a go, we've deemed it a fun, inexpensive way to experiment with fast-fashion. While the store's threads are already super budget-friendly, it's currently slashing its prices even more—up to 70% off sitewide, in fact—with its Cyber Week sale. In addition to these killer markdowns, you'll save even more when you enter coupon code CYBEXT20 at checkout for 10% off orders of $29 or more, 15% off orders of $69 and up, and 20% off orders of $169 and up.

Save an extra 20% on clearance items at Williams-Sonoma for Cyber Week.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, Williams-Sonoma's exquisite assortment of high-end cookware, appliances and more can help you create the perfect kitchen—especially since the retailer has extended its up to 50% off Cyber Monday offer. You can also save an extra 20% off clearance items with the coupon code EXTRA at checkout. Shipping is free on all orders of $79 or more with the coupon code SHIP4FREE.

In classic holiday fashion, Dick's Sporting Goods has been hosting a major Cyber Week sale, including up to 50% off select footwear and apparel, up to 40% off cold-weather gear from Columbia and Alpine Design, 25% off Hydro Flask products and more. You'll also get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

Grilling season may be over, but it's never too early to start prepping for next year. And thanks to BBQGuys extended Cyber Week deals, you can save big on grills, smokers, grilling accessories and more. The retailer is also offering 30% off all BBQGuys' Spiceology spice rubs (which would make for a great stocking stuffer) and up to $150 off BBQGuys outdoor storage when you spend $500 to $1,500 or more with promo code BBQSAVE17 at checkout. Free shipping is also available on all orders more than $49.

Stock up on sweaters, coats and more goodies during this extended J.Crew sale.

Gift ideas and stocking stuffers, including gorgeous turtleneck sweaters, are currently on sale at up to 50% off with code CYBER through December 2. What's not to love?

Sling TV offers a variety of packages, and now you can save big on this sweet offer.

New Sling customers can nab a free month of live TV when they purchase one month of the entry-level Orange or mid-level Blue plans (both $30 a month) with no code needed.

Save on sweaters and more during this extended Ann Taylor Cyber Week sale.

Though tonight, December 1, only, shoppers can take 50% off their entire order and get free shipping with coupon code CYBER, plus get an extra 20% off sweaters. Festive finds, meanwhile, start at just $10.

QVC has a little something for everyone—and through Cyber Week you can save a ton.

This jack-of-all-trades online retailer is offering steep discounts on everything from pajamas to popular electronics through Cyber Week. Shoppers can make easy payments on literally everything through December 6 and QVC has a new discount code, OFFER, which gets first time customers $10 off a purchase of $25 or more, and with free shipping.

You can save up to 65% right now at Belk for Cyber Week.

Right now, you can score up to 65% off select brands at Belk for Cyber Week. That means you can find jaw-dropping pricing on apparel, cookware and even tech products, plus free shipping on all orders.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Week 2020: 40 stores still having huge sales right now