40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

The average worker traditionally receives a paycheck every two weeks, and those two checks have to cover housing and utilities, plus everything that the worker eats, drinks and does for an entire month. Needless to say, that’s a whole lot easier to pull off when paychecks are big and the regional cost of living is low. Dozens of cities in the United States offer exactly that dynamic — you just have to know where to look.

To identify the 40 cities where people can spread their paychecks the furthest, GOBankingRates identified the median household income in America’s 100 largest cities, the biweekly paycheck amount, the biweekly cost of necessities (including groceries, health care, housing, transportation and utilities), and finally, how much is left over when those necessities are paid for. The study used data from sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau and Sperling’s Best Places, then ranked the results in ascending order with the final entry being the city where your paycheck will last the longest.

With more and more Americans working from home, a much larger percentage of the workforce can take their work with them wherever they go. This list profiles the cities that might be worth considering for people looking to get the most mileage from each paycheck.

Last updated: April 7, 2021

Lubbock, Texas / USA - Circa September 2019 Various windmills in use on the Great Plains of America on display at the American Windmill Museum, in Lubbock , Texas.

40. Lubbock, Texas

Median annual household income: $48,701

Biweekly paycheck: $1,873

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $979

Amount of paycheck left: $894

Downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana Skyline, including Allen County Courthouse.

39. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median annual household income: $48,023

Biweekly paycheck: $1,847

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $945

Amount of paycheck left: $902

Louisville, Kentucky, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

38. Louisville, Kentucky

Median annual household income: $51,307

Biweekly paycheck: $1,973

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,071

Amount of paycheck left: $902

A view of downtown St.

37. St. Paul, Minnesota

Median annual household income: $55,085

Biweekly paycheck: $2,119

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,205

Amount of paycheck left: $914

Aurora-Colorado

36. Aurora, Colorado

Median annual household income: $62,541

Biweekly paycheck: $2,405

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,476

Amount of paycheck left: $929

Columbus, Ohio

35. Columbus, Ohio

Median annual household income: $51,612

Biweekly paycheck: $1,985

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,053

Amount of paycheck left: $932

Durham North Carolina skyline at dusk

34. Durham, North Carolina

Median annual household income: $55,851

Biweekly paycheck: $2,148

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,200

Amount of paycheck left: $948

WICHITA, KANSAS - AUGUS 30, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita.

33. Wichita, Kansas

Median annual household income: $50,867

Biweekly paycheck: $1,956

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,003

Amount of paycheck left: $953

Minneapolis and Stone Arch Bridge at Sunrise.

32. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Median annual household income: $58,993

Biweekly paycheck: $2,269

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,312

Amount of paycheck left: $957

tropical plant by KCMO skyline.

31. Kansas City, Missouri

Median annual household income: $52,405

Biweekly paycheck: $2,016

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,042

Amount of paycheck left: $974

Nebraska-Lincoln

30. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median annual household income: $55,224

Biweekly paycheck: $2,124

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,129

Amount of paycheck left: $995

Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fourteenth largest city in the state of California.

29. Chula Vista, California

Median annual household income: $76,354

Biweekly paycheck: $2,937

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,933

Amount of paycheck left: $1,004

Lexington Kentucky

28. Lexington, Kentucky

Median annual household income: $54,918

Biweekly paycheck: $2,112

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,094

Amount of paycheck left: $1,018

GLOBE LIFE PARK, ARLINGTON TEXAS USA, 5-1-2020: A 270-acre mixed-use complex that includes Texas Live!, a unique entertainment district with restaurants, retail and entertainment venues.

27. Arlington, Texas

Median annual household income: $58,502

Biweekly paycheck: $2,250

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,227

Amount of paycheck left: $1,023

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

26. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median annual household income: $54,034

Biweekly paycheck: $2,078

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,055

Amount of paycheck left: $1,023

Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

25. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Median annual household income: $61,324

Biweekly paycheck: $2,359

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,331

Amount of paycheck left: $1,028

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

24. Omaha, Nebraska

Median annual household income: $56,780

Biweekly paycheck: $2,184

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,151

Amount of paycheck left: $1,033

downtown Seattle, Pier 66.

23. Seattle, Washington

Median annual household income: $85,562

Biweekly paycheck: $3,291

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,256

Amount of paycheck left: $1,035

Garland Texas

22. Garland, Texas

Median annual household income: $58,999

Biweekly paycheck: $2,269

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,210

Amount of paycheck left: $1,059

An aerial and panoramic view of the historic Plaza de Cesar Chavez in San Jose, CA.

21. San Jose, California

Median annual household income: $104,234

Biweekly paycheck: $4,009

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,949

Amount of paycheck left: $1,060

Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

20. Austin, Texas

Median annual household income: $67,462

Biweekly paycheck: $2,595

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,534

Amount of paycheck left: $1,061

Fort Worth, Tx

19. Fort Worth, Texas

Median annual household income: $59,255

Biweekly paycheck: $2,279

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,212

Amount of paycheck left: $1,067

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

18. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median annual household income: $60,886

Biweekly paycheck: $2,342

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,238

Amount of paycheck left: $1,104

Corpus Christi Municipal Marina in Texas

17. Corpus Christi, Texas

Median annual household income: $55,709

Biweekly paycheck: $2,143

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,025

Amount of paycheck left: $1,118

Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

16. Bakersfield, California

Median annual household income: $62,340

Biweekly paycheck: $2,398

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,278

Amount of paycheck left: $1,120

skyline of Irving Texas

15. Irving, Texas

Median annual household income: $61,937

Biweekly paycheck: $2,382

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,236

Amount of paycheck left: $1,146

Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

14. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median annual household income: $63,891

Biweekly paycheck: $2,457

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,300

Amount of paycheck left: $1,157

Madison Wisconsin

13. Madison, Wisconsin

Median annual household income: $62,906

Biweekly paycheck: $2,419

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,256

Amount of paycheck left: $1,163

United States Capitol building

12. Washington, D.C.

Median annual household income: $82,604

Biweekly paycheck: $3,177

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,001

Amount of paycheck left: $1,176

Henderson Nevada best weather

11. Henderson, Nevada

Median annual household income: $69,940

Biweekly paycheck: $2,690

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,488

Amount of paycheck left: $1,202

Irvine California business district

10. Irvine, California

Median annual household income: $100,969

Biweekly paycheck: $3,883

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,560

Amount of paycheck left: $1,323

The skyline of Scottsdale, Arizona, in evening light.

9. Scottsdale, Arizona

Median annual household income: $84,601

Biweekly paycheck: $3,254

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,749

Amount of paycheck left: $1,505

Virginia Beach ocean

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median annual household income: $74,186

Biweekly paycheck: $2,853

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,337

Amount of paycheck left: $1,516

Boats exiting the Great Bridge Locks.

7. Chesapeake, Virginia

Median annual household income: $75,790

Biweekly paycheck: $2,915

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,347

Amount of paycheck left: $1,568

Anchorage Alaska

6. Anchorage, Alaska

Median annual household income: $83,280

Biweekly paycheck: $3,203

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,555

Amount of paycheck left: $1,648

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

5. Chandler, Arizona

Median annual household income: $80,716

Biweekly paycheck: $3,104

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,441

Amount of paycheck left: $1,663

view of the bay area from Mission Peak, Fremont

4. Fremont, California

Median annual household income: $127,374

Biweekly paycheck: $4,899

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $3,144

Amount of paycheck left: $1,755

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

3. Gilbert, Arizona

Median annual household income: $92,350

Biweekly paycheck: $3,552

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,480

Amount of paycheck left: $2,072

Plano Texas.

2. Plano, Texas

Median annual household income: $92,121

Biweekly paycheck: $3,543

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,427

Amount of paycheck left: $2,116

10978, Cities, Horizontal, States, United States, Virginia, america

1. Arlington, Virginia

Median annual household income: $117,374

Biweekly paycheck: $4,514

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,238

Amount of paycheck left: $2,276

Methodology: To find the 40 cities where paychecks go the furthest, GOBankingRates looked at the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find how much the typical American consumer unit spends annually and biweekly on necessities (including groceries, health, housing, transportation, utilities and miscellaneous expenses). GOBankingRates then looked at the 100 largest cities in the U.S. by population, according to the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey, and found Sperling’s Best Places’ cost of living index for each necessity category in every city. By multiplying each city’s index scores by the national biweekly spending estimates in every category, GOBankingRates was able to calculate how much consumers in each city can expect to spend on necessities per pay period. Then, GOBankingRates found the median annual household income in each city from the 2018 ACS and created a biweekly paycheck estimate for workers in each location. Finally, GOBankingRates subtracted the total biweekly cost of necessities in each city from its median biweekly paycheck to find out where workers can expect to have the most money left over after bills are paid every pay period. All data were collected on and up to date as of Oct. 19, 2020.

