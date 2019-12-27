$40 Trillion in Damage And Millions Dead: The Horror of a Second Korean War

The summit between President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un in June 2018 seemed to open hope for a general de-escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Eighteen months later, those hopes appear to have come to naught. While the direst predictions of analysts regarding North Korea’s Christmas “surprise” amounted to nothing, the relationship between Pyongyang and Washington remains as stressed as at any time since the beginning of the negotiations process.

When negotiations go bad, the attention of analysts immediately turns to the prospect of war. But with respect to war in Korea, analysts almost uniformly expect the consequences to be almost too horrific to be taken seriously as a realistic policy option.

The Context:

The terminology we use for describing a conflict on the Korean Peninsula usually devolves into binaries of “nuclear” and “conventional,” but of course both sides have multiple escalatory options within those binaries. Obviously, estimates of the destructiveness of the conflict depend on the extent and speed of escalation. A conflict that begins with precision airstrikes to degrade North Korean military capabilities will incur less destruction than a conflict beginning with a DPRK surprise attack. Moreover, both sides will calculate their use of force based on short-term and long-term objectives, which necessarily evolve along with the conflict. Nevertheless, our estimates have to start somewhere.

In 2017, Franz Stefan-Gady conducted an extensive analysis of a conventional Korean War, including casualty estimates on either side. Stefan-Gady concluded that both the DPRK and the ROK would suffer military casualties in the hundreds of thousands and that the ROK would suffer similar or greater levels of civilian casualties, especially if North Korea turned its extensive artillery on the civilian areas of Seoul. Although any conflict would likely result in victory for the United States and the Republic of Korea, victory would come at the price of the devastation of the south.

Read the original article.