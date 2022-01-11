40 Under 40: Bridgett McMahan leads as BESCO's first woman president

Bridgett McMahan, 35, President, BESCO

Bridgett McMahan achieved her dream of being a lawyer, but she didn't stop there. In seven years at BESCO, McMahan climbed to the very top, becoming the electrical and specialty contracting company's first woman president.

She has a vision for the company and for elevating other women to leadership roles through education and encouragement.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

First and foremost, graduating law school was a huge achievement for me. This was not only something that I had dreamt about since I was a little girl; I had always wanted to be a lawyer. After joining the BESCO team, my tenacity and dedication were quickly recognized and within seven years, I am only the seventh president to be named at BESCO and am the first woman president in our organization. This has been a huge accomplishment and something I am very proud of.

Bridgett McMahan, President, BESCO, 40 under 40 Class of 2021. Pictured in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

Learning to rely on others instead of trying to do everything myself. I am not a natural delegator, so I have worked hard to bring my team along with me in the tasks that I have ongoing.

What will you focus on in 2022?

Personally and professionally, I am focused this year on communication. Over time, I have learned the more you communicate, the more people will get in the boat with you and you can share in the wins or losses together.

What is your biggest professional goal?

Adopt better time management.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

You can't do everything on your own. As I continued to grow in the company, I needed to realize that I could not personally do everything that was needed at one time, no matter how hard I tried. People around you want to show you that they can do it, you just have to give them an opportunity.

What motivates you?

Recognition from others for my work.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

"Never turn down an opportunity."

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Honesty.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

The roadways.

Who in Knoxville is underappreciated?

Small business owners and those who do work for charity.

Family: Brad McMahan, spouse; Jax and Carter, sons

Years worked at current company: 7

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in political science with a minor in communications from University of Missouri at Kansas City, J.D., LMU-Duncan School of Law

Community involvement: CASA of East Tennessee board of directors; HBH WIN co-founder and participant; PTA for KCS Ball Camp Elementary

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

— Cora Hall

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville 40 Under 40: Bridgett McMahan, BESCO