40 Under 40: Deanna Unger dedicated to safety and diversity for KUB employees, customers

40 Under 40 Class of 2022 member Deanna Unger, manager of human resources for Knoxville Utilities Board.

As the world locked down in their homes and businesses transitioned to remote work during the height of the pandemic, KUB ensured its customers never lost access to essential utilities like electricity and safe drinking water.

Deanna Unger was key to navigating these new processes and procedures in keeping employees and customers healthy. She manages KUB’s human resources department, leading a team of 20 and supporting more than 1,000 employees.

Unger is also a diversity, equity and inclusion advocate. As head of HR, she has is committed to recruiting and retaining diverse talent and is thoughtful to the needs of KUB’s diverse customers.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

While I was very proud to become a human resources manager four years ago at a great company like KUB and see that as a significant achievement, I would have to say I am most proud of how I managed our department and assisted with KUB’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our employees are essential personnel providing critical services to the community; keeping them safe and healthy was a priority. I led our Occupational Health team and clinic in developing process and procedures to respond to exposures and positive cases, as well as supported facilitation of vaccine clinics for our employees.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

There were two roles that I had the opportunity to fill before I was HR manager: Benefits/Payroll lead and being part of an HR software implementation. Both roles stretched my skill set as my prior experience as a recruiter had me focus more on relationships than data. I was uncomfortable as I did not have the answers. I learned it was critical to leverage my team’s expertise and to be patient with the process. No one ever has all the answers, which is why diverse skills and perspectives are so important for teamwork and achieving success.

What will you focus on in 2023?

HR continues to face unprecedented challenges in the world today with the “Great Resignation” and labor shortages to fill job needs. I want to continue to support our recruiting, learning and development, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts at KUB to ensure we attract and retain talent and provide a premier employee experience here at KUB.

What is your biggest professional dream?

At one time in my life, I dreamed of being a trombonist for the Chicago Symphony. I have also dreamed of owning a coffee shop or being a professional tennis player. Realistically, my professional hopes are to always be in a role that I can make a positive impact on people and our community and to have variety in the work that I do. I enjoy leading people, so I hope I can continue to grow within KUB wherever I am needed most.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

When I first became a leader of the benefits/payroll team at KUB, I remember I made a mistake and had to send corrected W-2s to our CEO, CFO, CAO, CTO…those at the highest level of our organization. I thought I would never recover from that mistake to gain trust in the quality of my work. I learned very quickly that everyone makes mistakes, and it is more important how you overcome the mistake and how you improve the process to prevent future errors.

What motivates you?

I am motivated by having a positive impact on others, whether that is a simple word of encouragement that makes someone’s day or being able to bring about an improved process that enhances our employee experience or offering an enhanced health benefit that helps someone in a time of need. I am motivated as well by making our human resources department all that it is intended to be – resources for our employees and management to help them do their jobs easier. I gain fulfillment from being able to support others as they help KUB serve our customers better.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

A common piece of advice in business seems to surround taking risks, but in HR, our role is to mitigate them. I am also a very risk-adverse person, so I have had to find the right balance of mitigating risks for my organization but becoming creative and innovative to try new processes and not just do things “the way we’ve always done it.”

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Positivity. Working in human resources, you have rewarding days and challenging days. I appreciate co-workers who always help me celebrate progress and stay positive to conquer any of the obstacles ahead!

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I think everywhere right now faces a similar struggle of filling jobs and finding talent. I know Knoxville is always focusing on creating job opportunities and growing our community, but I think we can always be better at collaborating with schools and businesses to face these challenges together. It is hard to accomplish this collaboration sometimes, as we all are competing for talent, but if we were able to come together to promote all that Knoxville has to offer, I think we can increase the chances that more talent stays here after graduation and more working individuals seek Knoxville for their home. I think this would also increase our diversity in our workforce. I know Knoxville Chamber Talent Council has these goals in mind, so I am excited to be involved with their work.

What don't people know about you?

Those closest to me know that I love to play tennis, but not everyone knows that I play a lot of mixed doubles with my husband as my partner. In 2021, we made it all the way to the USTA National Mixed Tournament in Arizona and came in second place! It was an amazing experience to share with my husband of 13 years!

Family: Spouse Daniel Unger

Years at company: 11

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor’s in psychology, University of Tennessee at Knoxville; master’s in human resources management, University of Tennessee at Knoxville; Certified Professional (SHRM – CP), Society of Human Resources Management; Professional in Human Resources (PHR)

Community involvement: Hillcrest Healthcare Board member, Audit and Investment Committee member; Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Talent Council member; HR Utility Roundtable member; Society of Human Resources Management member; United States Tennis Association (USTA) and Greater Knoxville Tennis Association member (GKTA)

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Devarrick Turner

