40 Under 40: Mary Pile is shaping how future business and engineering leaders think

Mary Pile, 39, assistant product director, DeRoyal

Business and engineering students and the University of Tennessee are uniting to understand the intersections between their two fields. The immersive Heath Integrated Business and Engineering Program created by Mary Pile challenges them to find holistic and systems-thinking approaches to utilize in their careers and set them apart from colleagues.

But when Pile is not mentoring young minds and using her balance of technical skills and business acumen to help DeRoyal develop new products and processes, she’s spending her time volunteering at dog rescue organizations and fostering a few furry friends until they find their forever home.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

I am very proud of my contribution to creating the Heath Integrated Business and Engineering Program for University of Tennessee undergraduate students. The program teaches students the importance of using a systems-thinking approach to break down silos at organizations and create solutions that lead to overall company success. This program significantly impacts students while at UT and continues to help these future leaders throughout their careers, which is extremely rewarding.

What will you focus on in 2023?

This year I want to continue to focus on getting involved and making an impact at DeRoyal and on projects I’m working on outside of work. In my free time, I’ve recently become involved in Superf3st, a technology-based music venture.

What is your biggest professional dream?

My goals and dreams are constantly changing as I learn more about myself and how my strengths are best utilized. The experiences and positions I have held continue to open doors for me that I never thought were possible or even knew existed.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

Early in my professional career, I was focused on promotions, titles, salaries, etc. My definition of success has changed and now I focus more on spending my time and energy to make an impact on things that I am passionate about.

What motivates you?

I am motivated by being uncomfortable, learning new things and taking on new challenges.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

The advice I have received that I disagree with is: Don’t socialize with your co-workers. I, like most people, spend about half of my awake life at work. I want to enjoy it. I have had the pleasure of working with some fantastic people. While maintaining professionalism and a level of privacy, I have developed excellent relationships that will last a lifetime. I am constantly reaching out to previous co-workers about potential connections or opportunities, and they do the same.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Authenticity

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I would like to see an increase in participation in local, state and national elections. GO VOTE!

What don't people know about you?

I was raised in Pall Mall, a very small town in middle Tennessee. Growing up on a working farm and production greenhouse engrained a strong work ethic that I hope to always maintain. This upbringing is responsible for my interest in problem-solving and my dedication to contributing.

Family: Big Chunk, mini schnauzer

Years worked at company: 7

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor’s in biomedical engineering, Tickle College of Engineering, University of Tennessee at Knoxville; master of business administration, Haslam College of Business, University of Tennessee at Knoxville; Three patents for orthopedic implants; Master gardener, Purdue University

Community involvement: Board of directors for Sertoma Center, MyLife Foundation; curator at PechaKucha Knoxville; volunteer/foster at Schnauzer Love Rescue; mentor at University of Tennessee at Knoxville Promise Program; mentor at Heath Integrated Business and Engineering Program

-Devarrick Turner

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40 awards: Mary Pile, DeRoyal