40 Under 40: Stephanie Hargrove is on the road to changing traffic and transportation

Stephanie Hargrove, 39, senior project manager, CDM Smith

40 Under 40 Class of 2022 member Stephanie Hargrove, Senior Project Manager at CDM Smith.

People behind the wheel need to focus on where they are going and which roads to take. But don't forget about the people like Stephanie Hargrove, who work each day to make it easier to get from place to place.

Hargrove has a long way to go, herself, in order to take communities where they need to be − to a place where smart transportation is accessible for everyone. But she's up for the challenge.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

It may not seem significant, but my impact on my community's long-term sustainability and success in transportation stands out the most. I'm commonly awestruck when I'm driving and realize this roadway has improved because of my work. Knowing my effort will aid in keeping everyone's loved ones safe and on time is huge for me.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

Transportation engineering has a significant impact on many different aspects of society. Communication is an obstacle that many engineers face when dealing with the public. At the start of my career, I was shy and uncertain when speaking in public. It was not until I was lecturing at the University of Tennessee that I gained confidence and became comfortable in front of a large crowd.

What will you focus on in 2023?

Continue to develop my leadership and management skillsets. I want to take on more responsibility within my organization and find local opportunities to enhance the region with my professional skill set.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I want to make smart transportation and innovative traffic management achievable for any size community. Most rural communities struggle with achieving this because of a lack of knowledge, funding and resources. There is a massive need to develop a playbook and knowledge set for rural and urban communities, plus identify funding sources, whether (through) federal grants or public-private partnerships.

Story continues

What mistake did you learn the most from?

Thinking that my goal was to have a PERFECT final product. The goal should be to apply growth and innovation to create a new, better product. Once I stopped striving to match everyone that came before me perfectly, I realized that to achieve excellence, you need to make it your own.

What motivates you?

Learning new skills will always be my answer to what inspires me. The pursuit of mastering a skill is not a chore but a way to fulfill my curiosities. My joy of learning is the basis of many significant accomplishments, such as starting multiple businesses and getting my doctorate in engineering.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

"Do what you love; you’ll never work another day in your life." If you do what you love, you will work every waking hour of your life. I believe hard work is gratifying and should not be seen as negative. Nothing comes easy, and you have to put in the work to get the reward. So, I prefer the advice, "Follow your passion, do the work, and you will be happy."

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Simple; I want a reliable co-worker. For me, consistency is key, and I need co-workers I can trust.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

Update all outdated transportation infrastructure before any more development and growth happens. Modernizing our traffic signal technology will increase reliability and reduce travel times and the need for road-widening projects. A road-widening project can cost millions of dollars, while updating traffic signal technology is a tiny fraction of that cost. Our region has traffic signals running on 20- to 30-year-old technology.

What don't people know about you?

I’ve fully restored 12 blighted historic properties, including overhauling all systems, while retaining each home’s historic character. Every property had over 100% ROI due to strict budgeting, continuous improvement in operations and strong subcontractor relations.

Family: Husband Bruce Applegate .

Years worked at current company: Three

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in civil engineering, master's in civil engineering and doctorate in civil engineering, all from the University of Tennessee. Professional Engineer license, transportation engineering.

Community involvement: Previous board member and president of CASA of the Tennessee Heartland. United Way of Blount County, Pillars Society.

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Ryan Wilusz

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40 awards: Stephanie Hargrove, CDM Smith