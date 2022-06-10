Unique gifts for all types of husbands and dads

It’s not always easy figuring out a great gift for your husband or dad—especially when special occasions like holidays, birthdays and Father's Day 2022—(coming up on June 19)—roll around. Not to worry, our experts here at Reviewed have rounded up 40 unique gifts for all types of husbands and dads, whether he's a gamer, loves music or simply likes to sit back and relax with a cold one.

Top 10 gifts for all types of husbands and dads

Make shopping easy on yourself this year with this list of 40 popular and top-tested items that will guarantee he is happy with his gift. Here at Reviewed, we test products throughout the year to find gifts that everyone from the tech-obsessed to the home chef will love.

1. For the husband who has everything: A personalized song

Unique gifts for any type of husband

If you came here looking for a unique gift, look no further. Let artist David Morgan transform family memories and milestones into music! With this Made-To-Order Personalized Song, you'll receive an MP3 file with a one to three minute original song, based on personal details you provide. You'll even get a chance to edit and approve the lyrics before the song is recorded. This is a truly unique gift he will cherish.

Made-to-Order Personalized Song at Uncommon Goods from $100

2. For the husband who loves a backyard barbecue: A Grill Master Crate

Unique gifts for any type of husband

If your husband loves showing off his grilling skills to neighbors and friends, the Grill Master Crate has everything he needs to throw a memorable backyard barbecue. He can tenderize meat with a brass knuckle meat tenderizer, then slather it in a premium spice blend and two flavors of BBQ sauce. Next, fire up the grill with hickory wood chips and put the meat in the cast-iron smoker box. Finally, a set of four steak thermometers will ensure the perfect meal.

Grill Master Crate at Man Crates for $110

3. For the husband who loves listening to vinyl: A record player

Unique gifts for any type of husband

While you may not love his taste in music, he's going to blast it anyway, so you might as well gift him with a nice record player for his cherished vinyl collection. Known as our best overall record player, the Fluance RT82 is built to perfection, with great sound and a removable headshell to make for easier cartridge upgrades. Trust us, he’ll be really excited to receive this gift and start playing those old records.

Fluance RT82 Record Player at Amazon for $300

4. For the husband who's a serious gamer: PlayStation 5

Unique gifts for any type of husband

If your hubby is serious about gaming, the PlayStation 5 is likely on the top of his wish list. Lighting-fast loading, cutting edge graphics and stunning games are just a few reasons he'll love the PS5 console. Fair warning: He may get so immersed in this deep gaming experience you'll need to remind him to take out the garbage—(again).

Sony PlayStation 5 Video Game Console at Walmart for $783

5. For the husband who loves to travel: A unique vacation spot

Unique gifts for any type of husband

Here's a gift idea the whole family can benefit from: A family vacation! Booking.com offers fantastic deals at popular and unique locations across the globe. Is he an Elvis fan? Book The Guest House at Graceland. Would he prefer a tropical vacation south of the border? Check into the luxurious, AAA Five Diamond Fairmont Mayakoba. Whether he prefers a resort, villa, cabin or cottage, you can transport him to his dream destination with this gift.

6. For the husband who needs a smart watch: Apple Watch Series 7

Unique gifts for any type of husband

A smartwatch is a fantastic multitool that will organize his fitness goals, calendar, messages and more. The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of our favorite smartwatches, with a large, always-on display, tons of health and fitness features, and quick-charging capabilities. It's a great gift for a husband who's always on the move, with a lot of work and family obligations to prioritize.

Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon for $329

7. For the sentimental husband: Paint Your Life Portrait

Unique gifts for all types of dads

This year, don't just post photos from your phone on social media, have a family portrait custom-painted to hang in your home! With Paint Your Life, you submit a photo which then magically becomes a handmade, painted portrait. Customers just need to upload a photo, choose the painting technique (such as oil, watercolor or charcoal), the style and even the artist. Have some tissues ready because this gift is sure to bring on happy tears.

Custom portrait at Paint Your Life from $200

8. For the husband who loves playing bartender: A cocktail subscription

Unique gifts for all types of husbands

It's 5 o'clock somewhere and your husband is ready to wind down with a cocktail, so why not have all the ingredients he needs to shake, stir and muddle his favorite beverage, delivered right to his doorstep? That's just what you can do with the gift of Shaker & Spoon—a cocktail subscription service that provides house-made mixers, syrups, bitters, garnishes and citrus to make 12 cocktails. Choose from themes like "Bring on the Bourbon", "Kick Back with Cognac" and "Añejo, Lets Go!" to mix the perfect craft cocktail. Alcohol is not included, so be sure to grab a bottle for each theme.

Shaker & Spoon subscription from $59 per month

9. For the husband who works hard on his feet: A foot massager

Unique gifts for any type of husband

After a long day at work, show him how much you love him with a relaxing foot massage, only you don't have to do any of the rubbing or kneading! Here at Reviewed we tested many foot massagers and found the Renpho foot massager to be the best because it's easy to customize, has a wide range of options and most importantly it feels great on tired feet. Another blissful option with even more bells and whistles is the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager, which includes heat therapy.

Renpho Foot Massager Machine at Walmart for $120

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager at Walmart for $333

10. For the husband who's an outdoorsman: Solo Stove Fire Pit

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Solo Stove Fire Pit

This compact and beautifully designed fire pit turns any outdoor space into a cozy, nighttime retreat. Whether he’s a lone wolf seeking some warmth on his quest into the high sierras, or a snuggly papa bear sharing s’mores on a crisp fall night, this portable fireplace is one of the best we tested, lights easily and burns with minimum smoke for maximum enjoyment.

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit at Amazon for $220

11. For the husband who wants wireless earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Apple AirPods

Let’s face it: Nobody, especially your husband, wants to be tangled in wires hanging from their iPhone any longer. The Apple AirPods Pro, which are some of the best true wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested, give him the freedom to pace or dance freely around the house without hindrance as he listens to his favorite music and podcasts, or drops in on his daily staff meeting. These high-quality, noise-canceling earbuds also have a great microphone for crystal clear two-way communication, making them great for phone calls or video calls.

Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $175

12. For the active husband: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Fitbit Charge 5

If he likes to set a goal and meet it, then the Fitbit Charge 5, our favorite fitness tracker, would make a great gift. It’s smart enough to identify his workout without him selecting it, and the heart rate monitor provides an easy way to measure his increasing fitness. The Charge 5 will also seamlessly track sleep and display all his data on an intuitive app that he can look back at later.

Fitbit Charge 5 at Best Buy for $130

13. For the husband with a knack for snacks: A gourmet gift basket

Unique gifts for any type of husband

If he's the type of guy who's always peeking into the pantry looking for another snack, a gourmet gift box or basket from Harry & David should hold him over for a while. Stuffed with savory snacks, sweet treats and refreshing fruit, there is a gift to satisfy anyone's appetite.

14. For the husband who loves pizza: A pizza kit

Unique gifts for all types of husbands

If "pizza night" is a thing in your home, this just might be the perfect gift. Instead of eating out of the box, make homemade pizzas with a pizza kit from Tony Boloney's—a famous pizza joint in New Jersey that conveniently ships nationwide via Goldbelly. This pizza kit provides pizza dough (gluten free crust is also available), fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce, plus mushrooms and pepperoni. The whole family will love getting in the kitchen to create their own delicious pizza.

Tony Boloney's Famous Pizza Making Kit 4-Pack at Goldbelly for $90

15. For the husband watching his "father figure": Pre-made meals

Unique gifts for any type of husband

Gobble is one of our favorite premium meal kits and our pick for the best pre-prepped meals, which means when your husband is hungry, he won't get "hangry"—since these meals come together in as little as 15 minutes with no chopping involved. We found the portion sizes to be very generous and they have a delicious variety of meals to choose from including Japanese-style steak, pan-roasted chicken and lemon garlic pasta. You can also choose from a Classic or Lean and Clean menu plan, which both include dairy-free, nut-free and wheat-free options.

Meal deliveries at Gobble from $12 per serving

16. For the husband who likes his whiskey: A whiskey tasting kit

Unique gifts for all types of husbands

This tasting experience will certainly please the whiskey connoisseur in your home. He’ll be excited to receive this kit of 10 carefully curated, 50ml bottles of American single malt whiskey, with exclusive tastings from Balcones, Boulder Spirits, Santa Fe Spirits and more. To complete the experience, the kit also comes with access to a library of digital content, including panel discussions with brand owners, guided tastings and distillery tours.

Bevridge American Single Malt Tasting Kit by Whisky Live at ReserveBar for $250

17. For the grill master husband: Monogrammed Steak Brand

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Monogrammed Steak Brand

His steaks and burgers are already the best on the block if he owns one of our best reviewed grills. Now, he can market them under his own brand with this customizable branding iron that lets him leave his own personal mark on every cut of meat that comes off his grill. This gift will be a burning success.

Monogrammed Steak Brand at William-Sonoma from $60

18. For the commuting husband: Audible subscription

Unique gifts for any type of husband

Take all of that time your husband wastes sitting in his car commuting back and forth to work, and make it a little more productive and enriching with our favorite audiobook subscription Audible. As high-profile actors and voice professionals entertain him with the latest titles, they’ll also provide him with easy bragging rights at the next cocktail party as he ticks off his impressive reading list.

Audible subscription from $8 per month

19. For the husband who likes to spice things up: Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Unique gifts for any type of husband

If he loves dousing hot sauce on everything, he'll love coming up with his own flavors and heat levels with his very own hot sauce making kit. The kit comes with all the ingredients like dried, whole guajillo and chipotle peppers, ancho powder and cayenne, as well as instructions for mixing up six bottles of custom hot sauce.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit at Uncommon Goods for $42

20. For the beer-drinking dad: A Craft Beer Club membership

Unique gifts for all types of husbands

If your dad is always roaming the beer aisle but has trouble deciding which brew to buy, then consider a beer club membership like Craft Beer Club, which finds the best beer from around the country and delivers it straight to his doorstep. Each monthly delivery includes 12 world-class craft beers and a newsletter detailing each bottle and the best foods to pair with it. Dad and his beer belly will thank you.

Craft Beer Club for $47 per month

21. For the husband who cooks: All-Clad Non-Stick Pan

Best gifts for husbands 2021: All-Clad Non-Stick Pan

If he’s the chef in the house, he will appreciate the sturdy versatility of one of All-Clad’s best pans. After testing the top non-stick pans, we found that the All-Clad was the fastest to warm up with the most even heating. Also, the husband on dish duty will be happy to know he won't have to do too much scrubbing.

All-Clad Non-Stick Pan at Amazon for $190

22. For the road-tripping husband: Yeti Cooler

Unique gifts for any type of husband

While Yeti makes a super impressive stainless steel cooler—(in our testing the internal temperature never rose above 37°F after eight days)—a more practical cooler for road trips and outings might be Yeti's Hopper Soft Cooler. The leakproof cooler features a wide mouth, zippered opening for easy access to food and drinks, a tough fabric exterior and a compact size for ultimate portability.

23. For the husband who's a coffee aficionado: Blue Bottle Coffee subscription

Unique gifts for all types of husbands

Any coffee lover knows the key to great coffee always starts with beans. Working directly with farmers around the world, Blue Bottle offers a wide selection of single-source beans and unique blends, which is why it's one of our favorite coffee subscriptions. With their commitment to freshness and flavor, he can go to bed each night knowing he has one of the most delicious cups of drip coffee or espresso waiting for him in the morning.

Blue Bottle Coffee subscription from $13

24. For the husband with an outdoor office: Patio furniture set

Unique gifts for any kind of husband

Whether he works from home and prefers an outdoor office, or just enjoys lounging outdoors, The Devoko 5-Piece All-Weather Sofa Set is a gift he will truly love and get ultimate use out of. It's made of steel and covered with rattan, along with thick, high-density foam cushions that are both comfortable and washable. The set, which is one of the best we rounded up, includes two corner chairs, an ottoman, an armless chair, nine cushions, two pillows and a tempered-glass coffee table. You can also choose from beige, red, or blue cushions to match the rest of the patio.

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set at Amazon for $400

25. For the husband who wants some security: Google Nest Hello Doorbell

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Google Nest Hello Doorbell

You may not feel like you need any special protection, but he’s still worried about you. You can give him a little of the security he craves with the video doorbell system from Nest, which happens to be the best one we’ve ever tested. Not only does it install easily in any home, but it allows you to access your doorbell camera from your smartphone, alerting you to any unusual activity.

Google Nest Hello Doorbell at Walmart for $149

26. For the cheesemonger husband: Murray’s cheese

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Murray's cheese

Murray’s has a huge selection of cheeses from all over the world, including their own specialty selections carefully aged in their custom-built cave. Whether he’s a European sophisticate with a nose for the ripe and creamy or a northwestern hipster looking for the latest American modes, Murray’s—rated one of the top cheese destinations by USA Today—has the cheese for him. Choose a pre-selected gift basket or build your own gift box from a rich and varied selection.

Gift Basket at Murray’s for under $50

27. For the husband who likes playing lawn games: A cornhole set

Unique gifts for all types of husbands

Make his neighborhood cornhole tournament dream come true with this classic lawn game. The complete set includes two cornhole boards, eight all-weather bean bags and a convenient carrying case where it can be stored or easily transported anywhere! Fun times are guaranteed with this gift.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set at Amazon for $74

28. For the husband who needs to sleep better: A weighted blanket

Unique gifts for all types of husbands

Weighted blankets provide comfort and security, and in some cases can even relieve stress. We tested the most popular weighted blankets on the market, and found our favorite was the Gravity Blanket because it’s not-too-hot or heavy and provides a gentle pressure all over the body—much like the perfect hug—to send him off to sleep almost instantly. For a less expensive option, we found the Tranquility Weighted Blanket to be a solid choice with a cozy, plush fabric.

Gravity Blanket at Amazon for $215

Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket at Walmart from $45

29. For the husband who prefers lattes: Instant Milk Frother

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Instant Milk Frother

He will quickly become his own favorite barista as our favorite milk frother turns his kitchen into his favorite espresso drink spot. Whether he likes his lattes foamy or iced, the Instant Milk Frother (from the same company that makes the Instant Pot) has a ton of settings to deliver the goods. Why get dressed and pay $5 for a latte when he can learn to prepare his own half-foam-zero-fat-oat-milk-no-heat-caramel-chai-latte right in your kitchen?

Instant Milk Frother at Amazon for $39

30. For the husband who wants a new hobby: Revolution 101 Balance Board

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Revolution 101 Balance Board

Is he looking to try a fun, new hobby? With a 5-star rating, the Revolution 101 Balance Board offers the perfect way for him to practice his balance and maybe innovate a few fresh pops without leaving the backyard.

Revolution 101 Balance Board at Amazon for $150

31. For the husband who is serious about his time on the toilet: The Tushy bidet

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Tushy Bidet

Thankfully we've moves past toilet paper shortages, but if your husband has been contemplating ditching toilet paper altogether for a bidet, you can't go wrong with the Tushy. We tried the Tushy bidet and loved it, with our tester even calling it "life-changing." If you know your husband would appreciate that fresh and clean feeling, we highly recommend picking it up for him.

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet at Amazon for $99

32. For the stressed husband: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

If he wants a full body massage but doesn't have time to go to the spa, we’ve identified the next best thing: An ergonomic pillow massager. It can fit perfectly behind his neck and upper back, but is also compact and versatile enough that its three-dimensional, deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes can also be applied to sore muscles in his thighs and calves. Plus, it's a gift for you as he'll stop asking you for a back rub all the time.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager at Amazon for $60

33. For the husband that could use new underwear: Saxx boxers

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Saxx boxers

If he’s trying to live within a budget, then the last place he’s likely to splurge is on his underwear. So why not treat him to the indulgence he might never grant himself: beautifully crafted, super comfortable boxers, boxer briefs and trunks from Saxx. They come in a selection of cool colors and fabrics that have chalked up thousands of positive reviews because they look and feel great.

Saxx Men's Boxer Briefs at Amazon for $86

34. For the husband who values comfort: lululemon ABC Pant

Best gifts for husbands 2021: lululemon ABC Pant

When he needs to take a day to slow down and relax but still wants to look like sporty, these lululemon joggers provide all the comfort of a lounge pant with the structure he needs to venture out. With their four-way stretch fabric, these joggers are ready for a grueling workout or a long crash on the couch. It’s not just their tons of positive reviews that make them so popular, but their ABC (anti-ball-crushing) technology leaves plenty of room for “the family jewels to breathe.”

ABC Pants at lululemon for $128

35. For the husband who likes feeling cozy: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Parachute Robe

Is your husband one of those guys who is always dreaming of a luxurious getaway to a five-star ocean resort? Why not help him live out a taste of that fantasy every day of the week with this popular Parachute bathrobe made of the softest Turkish cotton on earth. It's no wonder that our own reviewers agree that walking around the house in this decadent robe will feel almost as good as booking the Presidential Suite.

Classic Robe at Parachute for $109

36. For the husband who loves sneakers: Adidas sneakers

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Adidas sneakers

He’s probably already been eying these trendy sneakers that are all over the internet, so why not grab a pair for him? Don’t let his fear of looking like a trend chaser deny him the pleasure of looking great. The classic Adidas Stan Smith court sneakers can be dressed up or down and will match any of his outfits.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker at Nordstrom for $95

37. For the husband who's a movie buff: Our favorite big screen TV

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Our favorite big screen TV

Convert that extra space in the basement or garage into his personal screening room with our favorite big screen TV under $1,000. With its 4K picture and quantum dot performance, the crystal clear picture quality of the Vizio M-Series provides a value that is impossible to beat. You may just be tempted to join him for movie night once you see its impressive HDR performance!

Vizio 70-inch M-Series TV at Best Buy for $650

38. For the husband who needs better lighting in his man cave: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Philips Hue LED lights

It’s great he’s got a place to escape and show off all of his gadgets and gear, but it cannot be good for him to sit in the glow of fluorescent bulbs all day. After testing the best smart bulbs on the market, we picked these Philips Hue programmable smart bulbs as the best. They easily connect to smart home systems like Alexa, can be adjusted for tone and can be set with any alarm. The pre-programmed array of lighting configurations will transform even the drabbest space.

Philips Hue Starter Kit at Amazon for $178

39. For the husband in a rush: Daily Harvest Smoothies

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Daily Harvest Smoothies

He’s got a full and busy life rushing from the kids’ commitments to his work commitments with only a few moments to stay healthy and fit—and fed. He wishes he had time to eat a balanced meal, but he always ends up stuffing a chalky power bar in his mouth as he hurries out the door. With a Daily Harvest subscription of smoothies and bowls, he can indulge in a delicious gourmet meal while still maintaining his breakneck pace.

Daily Harvest Meal Subscription starting at $6

40. For the over-exerted husband: TriggerPoint Foam Roller

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Triggerpoint Foam Roller

After a long, hard run or several sets of tennis, there is no way to avoid a certain amount of pain in the knees, back and legs. Sometimes the pain just comes out of nowhere. We tested the top foam rollers on the market and found the TriggerPoint to be the best for its bright colors, lasting durability and compact size. Now he’ll be able to roll every muscle group and feel better.

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller at Amazon for $35

