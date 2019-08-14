40% of US honeybee colonies disappeared last year. This is what the world would look like without any bees at all.

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner





Bees are getting so scarce and so valuable that people are stealing hives from almond farms in California and selling them at steep prices.

That's because the populations of both domestic honeybees and wild bees have been in decline for the last few decades. Extinction rates for pollinators have jumped to 100 to 1,000 times the normal rates, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). About 40% of invertebrate pollinators, especially bees and butterflies, are facing extinction worldwide.

Today, the US has only 2.5 million honeybee colonies, less than half of the bee settlements it boasted in the 1940s.

Bees perform a crucial role in fruit, vegetable, and nut production — without the pollination work they do, humans would have to say goodbye to (or pay very steep prices for) some of our most nutritious foods, including berries, apples, almonds, cucumbers, peppers, and seeds.

This is what the world would look like without bees.

An annual survey of 4,700 beekeepers found that since 2010, they've lost an average of 37.8% of US bee colonies each year. Last year was worse.

The survey is conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland, and the beekeepers who participate manage (in total) 320,000 of the 2.69 million honey bee hives in the country.

The rates of bee colony collapse slowed in 2014, but losses recently picked up again.







Last year, the US lost 40.7% of its honeybee colonies.

Most of those colonies died or disappeared during the winter — the highest winter loss since the survey began 13 years ago.

"These results are very concerning, as high winter losses hit an industry already suffering from a decade of high winter losses," Dennis vanEngelsdorp, a University of Maryland scientist, said in a press release.







Scientists still haven't figured out exactly what's killing the bees, but potential causes fall into four categories: pathogens, pests, stress, and pesticides.