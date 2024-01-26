40 violations and thousands of police calls to St. Louis apartment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County leaders call a north county apartment complex a complexity of problems, as inspectors have issued dozens of violations since the report of a woman living with standing water in her kitchen.

St. Louis County Public Works reported that they have issued roughly 40 violations at Lucas Hunt Village Apartments.

The agency’s spokesman, Dave Wrone, said the issues range from non-functional plumbing, boilers affecting heat and water, to garbage piling up.

“Efforts have been made to correct some of the issues. Other issues, no,” Wrone said.

In October, the FOX Files found 80-year-old Theresa Denson living with an inch or two of standing water in her kitchen. She called the situation a living nightmare.

“I am not living; I’m existing at this point,” Denson said in October.

A service ticket showed she reported the issue days before reporting it to FOX 2. St. Louis County learned of the issue from the report and proceeded to find a life-safety violation.

Denson moved out earlier this month.

“I left with no mattresses, I left with no bedding,” she said.

St. Louis County Police responded to 6,893 calls at the complex since 2020, according to department records. About 3,000 extra patrols have been performed.

Public works officials said there are 27 buildings at Lucas Hunt Village Apartments with 600 individual units, but half of the complex is vacant.

Wrone said inspectors have been at the property nearly every day, sometimes multiple times a day for various issues.

Just last week, the county ordered more than a dozen apartments to vacate due to code violations.

“If someone, or an entity, doesn’t choose to make the necessary corrections to the failing system, that leaves us with very limited options,” Wrone said.

Wrone said they’ve been trying to get the issues resolved.

“We have been in contact with management on a regular basis,” he said. “I can’t tell you that we’ve spoken directly with the entity that owns it; it’s an LLC, as I understand it.”

One of the leasing agents said he didn’t think it was an accurate description to call the complex a property filled with problems. The agent also said he was not at liberty to say who owned the property.

Denson moved across town earlier this month and is thankful she did. Most of the apartments that were told to vacate are in the same building she lived in.

“The tenants were getting together to protest (because there’s) no hot water, no heat,” she said.

The 80-year-old said it’s time for the St. Louis County Council to put safeguards in place to protect renters like her from what she called a ‘living nightmare.’

“I would like to see the county step in and make somebody responsible for what has not been going on,” Denson said.

Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page, said that the number of citations issued over a three-month period demonstrates how seriously the county is treating the problem.

“While some progress has been made, it is clear more needs to happen,” Moore said. “Obviously, if the owners do not comply, they will find themselves in court explaining to a judge why they are not.”

