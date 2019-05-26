Get this $40 wireless keyboard and you’ll never need to charge it or change batteries again

If there is one and only one accessory you get yourself for your PC this year, it should be the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard. It may very well be the last keyboard you ever buy. The K750 is available for both Windows and Mac computers, and it never need to be recharged or have the batteries replaced. Sunlight or just plain old light from indoor light bulbs charge the keyboard, so unless you type in the dark it’s charging literally the entire time you use it. Both versions of the keyboard are discounted right now, with pricing as low as $39.99!

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness

Only 1/3-inch thick: Ultra-thin design adds sleek style to your workspace

Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them

Feel-good typing: Logitech-only concave key cap design for faster, quieter, more comfortable typing. System Requirements – USB port, Light source from sunlight and/or indoor lighting

Tiny Logitech Unifying receiver: Stays in your laptop and connects additional compatible wireless devices. Not Bluetooth compatible

