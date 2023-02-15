40 women contact police after former Volusia County teacher arrested

More than 40 women have contacted Port Orange police after news broke that a former Volusia County teacher was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student.

Police said the women issued concerns about Arin Hankerd’s conduct. Investigators said four of them were victims of sexual abuse and all were introduced to him while he was a teacher at various high schools.

Attorneys for the state said since Hankerd was arrested they’ve “opened up Pandora’s box with this.”

Hankerd’s attorney said these additional complaints are all just allegations and there’s not enough evidence to support them, but a judge did find Wednesday that there is enough evidence to up Hankerd’s bond to $250,000.

State attorneys said Wednesday that there are over 400 screenshots documenting Hankerd’s relationship with the 15-year-old student. They said that includes nude pictures Hankerd sent to that student and inappropriate sexual conversations.

In court Wednesday, state attorneys also showed surveillance video that captured where Hankered and the student would meet on school grounds, both in a gym storage closet and in portables, which is where detectives say Hankerd and the student would have inappropriate sexual contact.

Former volusia county teacher Arin Hankerd is appearing before a volusia county judge for a Pretrial hearing today. He’s accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year old. Two witnesses who investigated the case are taking the stand. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zBqeSV2Hyw — Sabrina Maggiore (@SabrinaWFTV) February 15, 2023

