40 years after fatal plane crash, Parker's works still affect High Point

Jan. 27—HIGH POINT — How ironic that the Rev. Dr. Clyde A. Parker Sr., a dynamic, always-on-the-go man who never seemed to run out of gas, literally ran out of gas on Jan. 30, 1984.

Four decades ago this week, the prominent High Point pastor died when the small plane he was piloting ran out of fuel and belly-flopped onto a busy Greensboro intersection, killing Parker and sending shock waves throughout High Point and well beyond the Triad.

"It's a staggering loss," a Wesleyan Church official based in Indiana told a reporter following the accident.

Forty years later, though, the pastor's surviving family members — including a son who was on the plane with him when it crashed — choose to focus not so much on how Parker died but on how he lived.

"The greatest man I've never met," says Parker's grandson, Parker Webb, who was born two years after the fatal crash and is now in ministry himself, serving as worship pastor at Green Street Baptist Church. "I hope to have a fraction of the impact on our city that he had."

Parker's son Ronnie, now 72 and living at Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, says Parker was not only his business partner but his best friend — which made that fateful afternoon that much more difficult to swallow.

Ronnie was his father's copilot that day, one of four men on the six-seat Cessna 210 Centurion aircraft. They were returning from Wilmington — where they had flown to see about buying a used car for Ronnie's younger brother, Clyde Jr. — but as they neared Greensboro's Regional Airport, the engine sputtered, and the plane began to lose altitude.

"We had failed to fill up the tank," Ronnie says softly. "It was pilot error. My dad immediately flipped the tank to the other side, which was full, but it was clogged, so there was no way for the other tank to inject fuel into the engine."

After radioing a distress call to the airport tower, the elder Parker maneuvered the aircraft to make an emergency landing near the intersection of Cone Boulevard and Lawndale Drive. He nearly pulled it off, but the plane struck the rear end of a car going through the intersection and skidded into a bridge abutment, causing the plane to burst into flames.

Ronnie's dad couldn't get his door open, and Ronnie didn't even try his, because "a wall of flames had engulfed the front of the plane," he explains. Ronnie crawled to the back of the plane, kicked out a porthole window and squeezed through it to escape. Another of the four men also slipped through the window — with assistance from passersby who had witnessed the crash — and a third man was rescued by firefighters.

That left Ronnie's 52-year-old father inside the inferno, and Ronnie screamed for someone, anyone, to get him out.

"I couldn't see my dad — everything was all black and smoky — and I was pretty confident he wasn't going to make it out," Ronnie says. "There was a toxin in there from all that burning, and that probably killed my dad before he ever got burned."

A few days later, Ronnie learned part of what had happened in the plane after he got out, and it gives him a strange sense of comfort.

At the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill, where Ronnie had gone to visit Ken Mattox — the third man off the plane, who had severe burns over about half of his body — Mattox described the scene for him.

"I want you to know your dad saved my life," he told Ronnie. "Before I got out, your dad said, 'I'm not going to get out of here — I'm going to cover you the best I can.' "

Ronnie tears up as he recounts the story.

"My dad's body was draped over that man's body," he says.

Mattox, 56, died less than a month later from his wounds, but not before he'd made sure Ronnie knew about his dad's heroism.

That anecdote shouldn't surprise anyone who knew Parker. It certainly doesn't surprise his grandson, Parker Webb, who grew up hearing stories about what a great man his grandfather was.

"The number-one thing I hear about my grandpa is how much he loved people," says Webb, who displays a photo of his grandfather in his office at Green Street. "He just had a desire to love on people and do whatever he could for them."

Parker's was a love born of his Christian faith. A Kannapolis native, he began preaching when he was only 13 — a fact not lost on Webb, who also felt called to full-time ministry when he was 13. Parker was licensed to preach at 15 — the youngest individual ever licensed by the Wesleyan denomination — and ordained at 20.

Although Parker's fingerprints can be found elsewhere, it was in High Point that he had his greatest impact. Even if you don't recognize his name, you're almost certainly familiar with the legacy he left behind, which includes Wesleyan Christian Academy — which Parker founded in 1971 — and the former Wesleyan Arms retirement center, which is now part of the Providence Place retirement community on Westchester Drive.

He served five years as pastor of the old First Wesleyan Church — one of the city's most prominent churches during his leadership — after serving 11 years there as an associate pastor. He also developed a chain of health care facilities in the Southeast and was a professor at Winston-Salem State University.

Even within Parker's family, most of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are either serving in full-time ministry or are lay leaders in their respective churches, according to Webb.

"That's just an incredible legacy," Webb says, "even after 40 years."

