#LongSentences

Two people convicted in the brutal kidnapping and killing of a Rochester man in July 2019 each were sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to life in state prison. Last month, two juries found David Gardner, 44, and Kimberly Jones, 30, guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery, among other charges, in the slaying of 39-year-old Samuel Ortiz. His body was found decomposing in a garage behind a vacant city home nearly a week after he was reported missing by his family, and just days after his SUV was lit on fire in Brandon, Florida. Jones and Gardner were convicted of abducting, robbing and killing Ortiz before fleeing the state in his vehicle and with his belongings. Both were on parole at the time.

#SweetSuccess

A lemon pound cake-making business that grew out of boredom and through Instagram found a fan in a former local TV anchor, has joined the ranks of The Commissary, the commercial kitchen in the old Sibley Building. Brittany Jones, the women behind Mama J’s Southern Lemon Pound Cakes, shared her story with D&C food and drink writer Tracy Schuhmacher.

#WarmthOnTheWay

Pretty cloudy and windy and icky out there today. But hang on. We should get into the mid-50s Friday, when skies will be mostly sunny. And by Sunday, which also should be sunny, we could see a high of 77! The forecast.

See you Friday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 40 years to life.