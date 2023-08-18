400-Acre Brush Fire Forces Evacuations
Jaime Chambers reports on the fire in Potrero. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/brush-fire-in-potrero-prompts-evacuations/
The two companies first teamed up in 2021, when Match made a seven-figure investment in the background check provider, following a series of reports about harm that came to dating app users through Match-owned apps. In particular, a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019 prompted the company to begin to better focus on user safety, which also included a 2020 investment in Noonlight to help it power new safety features inside Tinder and other dating apps.
The background-checking tool used by Match Group to offer a safety feature for Tinder users is shutting down. The non-profit and female-founded Garbo, which the dating app conglomerate has partnered with since 2019, will shut down its consumer tool at the end of August. “Most tech companies just see trust and safety as good PR,” Kathryn Kosmides, Garbo’s founder and CEO, told The Wall Street Journal, which published a report on the severed partnership. “I’d rather Garbo shift focus to our other efforts than allow the vision of Garbo to be compromised and relegated to a piece of big corporations’ marketing goals.”
Wall Street failed to rebound, continuing a gloomy August.
Director Ángel Manuel Soto is drawing early raves for his DC Comics origin film. "This is hopefully the first of many stories told by our communities."
Everything is under $25, too.
Harden insinuated he would rather play in China than the NBA.
Food and rent are still too expensive, but inflation is finally normalizing among many other spending categories.
California regulators gave Waymo and Cruise the OK last week to scale up their robotaxi services in San Francisco, but now it seems the city itself won't have it. On Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with the California Public Utilities Commission to pause the firms' plans to charge for robotaxi rides in the city at all hours. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news.
Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January.
Suicide deaths for people between the ages of 10 and 24 are estimated to have dropped 8.4% in 2022, the CDC says.
Questions remain over the legality of last week’s raid on the Marion County Record, which was investigating the new town police chief.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $20.
Marketing executives are looking at Target and Bud Light as examples of how not to react to fierce customer pushback.
Asghari, who married the singer a star-studded wedding in June 2022, cites irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition.
More than half of researchers who use Twitter report they’ve reduced the amount of time they spend there or have left altogether, according to a survey of thousands of scientists conducted by Nature.
"If you’re fat, you’re supposed to try to not be," Ivy Snitzer said.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
Solo Stove's latest pizza oven is a gas-only model that's more affordable than its previous multi-fuel option.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
A technical issue temporarily gave Snapchat's My AI posting powers and people are freaking out.