When are the £400 energy rebate and other cost-of-living payments due?

From Tuesday, millions of people on low incomes will get the second instalment of payments to help with their energy bills.

This is on top of the £400 discount on energy bills that all UK households are getting to help with sharply rising costs.

Who is getting cost-of-living payments?

Two payments totalling £650 are being made to more than eight million low-income households.

The first instalment of £326 was paid out between 14 and 31 July. The second instalment of £324 is being paid between 8 and 23 November. They are available to households who receive the following benefits:

Universal Credit

income-based Jobseekers Allowance

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

working tax credit

child tax credit

pension credit

The payment reference on the recipients' bank accounts will be their national insurance number, followed by "DWP COL".

There are 1.1 million people who receive only tax credits, rather than any of the other benefits.

They will receive the second instalment between 23 and 30 November, straight into their bank accounts. The payment reference will be "HMRC COLS". Their first payment was paid between 2 and 7 September.

How will the £400 energy discount be paid?

Everyone's energy bill will be cut by £400.

This will be applied over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and £67 every month between December and March 2023. Some customers may receive the money directly into their bank account.

The discount will be made automatically by energy suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales. There is no need to apply or to give an extra information.

Customers have been warned to ignore scam emails and texts asking for personal information in order to receive the discount.

The messages invite people to apply for the £400 discount and then instructs the recipient to follow a link to a fake website of energy regulator Ofgem. The scam encourages people to hand over personal details and set up a direct debit. \

In fact, direct debit and credit customers will have the money added to their account or automatically to their bank account. Customers with pre-payment meters will have the amount applied to their meter, or receive a voucher.

However, there has been concern that many people have not been redeeming these vouchers and risk missing out on the financial help available.

Separate arrangements are being made for households in Northern Ireland, which has its own energy market.

Anyone who doesn't use mains gas and electricity - such as those using heating oil - will receive an extra £100 on top of the £400.

People are not eligible for these payments if they receive New Style Employment and Support Allowance, contributory Employment and Support Allowance, or New Style Jobseeker's Allowance - unless they get Universal Credit.

Anyone who thinks they are entitled to the help but who has not received it should contact the office that pays their benefit or tax credits, or report it here.

To be eligible for the latest instalment, people must have been claiming and entitled to a benefits payment between 26 August and 25 September, with the exception of pensioner households, who may be able to have a new Pension Credit claim backdated.

An estimated 850,000 pensioner households do not claim Pension Credit, which is a gateway to these extra payments.

Other eligibility details are outlined here for people in England, Wales and Scotland, and here for people in Northern Ireland.

None of these cost-of-living payments affect the tax you pay, or the benefits or tax credits you receive.

What help are disabled people getting?

Up to six million people on the following disability benefits started to receive £150 on 20 September and all should have the money by now:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Payments

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

Disabled need more help, charities tell Tory rivals

What extra help will pensioners get?

Households that receive the Winter Fuel Payment - which is worth £200 to £300 and is paid to nearly all homes with at least one person of pension age - will receive an extra £300 in November or December.

That should cover nearly all pensioners across the UK.

Lower-income pensioners who claim pension credit, will receive the money in addition to the £650 support for those on benefits.

This means a small group of pensioners with disabilities will receive a total of £1,500.

What other payments have been made?

About 80% of households should have received a £150 energy rebate, often through their council tax bill.

The payment method depended on whether you pay your council tax by direct debit and where you live in the UK.

Some people were given fuel vouchers through the Household Support Fund which is distributed by local councils.

What else is the government doing to tackle energy prices?

The government has announced an energy price guarantee, limiting a typical duel-fuel household's annual energy bill to £2,500. It was initially designed to last for two years, but that has since been reduced to six months, ending in April.

This is not a cap on how much you will actually pay - your bill depends on how much energy you actually use.

The plan applies to all households in England, Scotland and Wales, with the "same level of support" available in Northern Ireland.

The government has also announced a support package to cut energy bills for businesses, for six months from the start of October.

How is the extra support being funded?

The £400 discount and payments for pensioners and people on certain benefits are being funded through a windfall tax on energy companies.

The government said its energy support for households and businesses will cost £60bn for the six months. It will be paid for through increased government borrowing.

The final bill will also depend on the price energy companies have to pay producers in the coming months.

