400 grams of fentanyl pills seized, arrest made

Dec. 26—The Odessa Police Department sezied more than 400 grams of fentanyl pills and 4.8 grams of methamphetamine Friday.

According to an OPD report, detectives received information Jose Ornelas was distributing fentanyl-laced pills in November and DPS troopers tried to pull him over on Friday after seeing him driving a pickup truck with license plates that belonged on another pickup truck.

Ornelas led troopers on a high speed chase and he ended up crashing in the 700 block of East Second Street before fleeing on foot, the report stated. Ornelas was caught a short distance away and they discovered the truck had been reported stolen.

Detectives found the drugs while conducting an inventory on the crashed truck and they also found a gun that had been reported stolen to the Hobbs Police Department in New Mexico, the report stated.

Ornelas was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm. He remained in custody Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $59,500.