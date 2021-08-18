400-horsepower Nissan Z sports car revealed: Nissan remakes 370Z, drops numbers from nameplate

Who needs numbers when a single letter is enough?

Nissan's two-door sports car, the 370Z, which succeeded the 350Z, is getting replaced by a solo-letter nameplate.

Meet the 2023 Nissan Z.

More than half a century after the Z-family ride made its debut, the Japanese automaker on Tuesday revealed a redesigned version of the car for the first time in a decade, aiming to recapture the attention of American sports car fans who have drifted toward a myriad of competitors in recent years.

Historically considered one of the more affordable sports cars available, the 370Z carried a starting price of $33,225 before it went out of production. Nissan did not reveal pricing for the Z, which is expected to arrive at dealerships in spring 2022.

Can the Z compete with the likes of the not-much-more-expensive Toyota Supra or the Ford Mustang?

That could depend in part on whether coupe fans like the rear-wheel-drive vehicle's 3-liter, 6-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine, which generates 400 horsepower, or about 68 more than the 370Z.

It also boasts a 15% faster 0-to-60 mph time.

A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, which could be a surprise at a time when most automakers are ditching stick shifts. A 9-speed automatic is available.

The 2023 Nissan Z sports car.

Designers gave the Z a low hood and a lower rear stance, saying they wanted to pay homage to the first-generation of the same vehicle.

An 8-inch touchscreen is standard. So are various safety features, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning and lane-departure warning.

