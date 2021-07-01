400 jobs lost as SC company announces consolidation of 4 manufacturing plants

Connor Hart
·2 min read

Fujifilm Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. announced it will lay off 400 South Carolina employees as it plans to consolidate four Greenwood manufacturing plants.

The consolidation plans will relocate manufacturing to other facilities and third parties and is expected to take place by September 2022, the company said in a news release Thursday. The Greenwood employees learned the news Thursday morning, the company said.

“Market economic trends and a declining demand for many of the products manufactured in Greenwood challenged us to focus on how we adapt our efforts to continue to build a global, sustainable approach for Fujifilm,” President Todd Croker said in a press release.

The market economic trends and declining demand are reflected in Fujifilm’s financial results. In the company’s most recent fiscal year, revenue and income were down 5.3% and 11.3% respectively from the previous year, according to the company’s FY2020 consolidated financial statements.

Fujifilm, a Japanese corporation, has operated in Greenwood since 1988, with a 500-acre campus that produces QuickSnap recyclable cameras, inkjet photographic paper, color photographic paper and digital printing plates, according to the company’s website. The company says it has invested some $1.8 billion in its Greenwood operations over the past three decades.

As recently as 2019, Fujifilm was expanding its footprint in Greenwood, but recent market trends and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have caused the company to reorganize and focus its efforts on different manufacturing and distribution points, operating flexibility and optimization, according to Croker in a released statement.

Despite the company’s consolidation, Fujifilm says it “will maintain a strong presence in Greenwood with nearly 300 employees” in jobs including warehousing and distribution, information technology, environmental health and safety and more, according to a statement from the company.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Manufacturing company Xometry skyrockets following public debut

    Xometry surged in its opening day of trading. Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Ford to shut some North American plants for weeks over chip shortage

    Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday several of its North American factories will be shut for a few weeks in July and August due to a global shortage of semiconductors. The supply crunch would cost it $2.5 billion this year and halve vehicle production in the second quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company had said in April. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said its Chicago assembly plant, which makes Explorer sport utility vehicles (SUVs), will be shut from the week of July 5 to the week of July 26.

  • Coast Guard: 'Large' oil leak during Georgia ship demolition

    A large amount of oil has escaped a barrier after it was released while crews were dismantling an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast, the Coast Guard said Thursday. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said it was hard to estimate how much oil leaked, but it has affected marsh grass along the shoreline. Himes said changing currents can push oil past the barrier surrounding the ship.

  • Popular South Carolina lake being watched for algae that may harm people. What to know

    Here’s what to watch out for if you plan to visit with pets or go swimming.

  • America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

    Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction that needs noisy, dirty, expensive repair.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The collapse of a residential tower in Surfside, Florida, is a stark

  • Pay attention to the world leaders praising China’s Communist Party on its 100th birthday

    The world leaders that have expressed their congratulations to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party on its 100th anniversary.

  • Rapper Rick Ross Teases His Huge Car Collection on Instagram

    The rapper and CEO of Maybach Music Group showed off an array of Chevy Bel Airs and other old-school cars. How many can you name?

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 2nd of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the...

  • 40% of San Francisco residents plan to leave due to quality of life: Poll

    Almost half of San Francisco residents are planning on moving out of the city due to rising crime and a deteriorating quality of life, according to a recent poll.

  • France investigates fashion retailers for concealing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

    French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region, a judicial source said on Thursday. The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs in the region, including the use of forced labour, the source said. The source told Reuters Uniqlo France, a unit of Japan's Fast Retailing, Zara owner Inditex, France's SMCP and Skechers were the subject of the investigation, confirming a report by French media website Mediapart.

  • Knowing What Your Co-Worker Makes Doesn't Close the Pay Gap

    Carolyn Kopprasch earns $225,000 a year. Maria Thomas makes $267,890. Then comes Darcy Peters with a salary of $105,143. That information, taken in before I exchange pleasantries with these women, feels almost illicit — like the confessions of a stranger oversharing at a bar. We have never spoken before, and there is a certain intimacy that comes from picking up the phone to call someone knowing nothing but her name and her salary. And there is also, some companies bet, a certain kind of power.

  • Analysis: Oil companies bet on $100 a barrel as they rush to sell assets

    Oil companies are betting that if they sell land, buyers will come, as crude prices have soared more than 50% this year, fueling the most robust pipeline of deals in more than four years. Large oil companies are unloading properties from Texas to California, with some using the market rally as a chance to rake in cash for future investment in the global transition to cleaner energy.

  • Landlords fear eviction moratorium could have long-term effect on North Carolina housing

    North Carolina's eviction moratorium ends Thursday, but many believe landlords and tenants will continue to struggle even after the extended national moratorium expires.

  • Twelve-year-old schoolboy becomes youngest ever chess grandmaster

    A schoolboy chess prodigy has broken a long-standing record to become the youngest grandmaster in history. Abhimanyu Mishra, from New Jersey, earned the prestigious title at the age of just 12 years, four months and 25 days. The youngster had been in a race against time before the opportunity to break the record passed forever. As he chased the title, Mishra found his attempt hampered by tournaments around the world being cancelled because of Covid-19. He and his family were eventually forced to

  • Vehicle fire closes all lanes on highway heading to Columbia

    Traffic was backed up for miles during the morning commute.

  • Amazon Revises Corporate Values Days Before Bezos Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. employees are expected to operate based on a longstanding code of 14 corporate values. On Thursday, just days before founder Jeff Bezos is set to exit as chief executive officer, the company altered the list by adding two more bullet points.The new “Leadership Principles” -- “Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer,” and “Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility” -- require employees to take into account the well-being of their coworkers and society beyond the compa

  • Global watchdogs float remedies to cure money market fund stress

    Global financial regulators proposed options ranging from capital buffers to charges to avoid a repeat of central banks having to rescue the $8.8 trillion money market funds (MMF) sector as they did during a "dash for cash" last year. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which coordinates financial rules for G20 economies, on Wednesday put forward a selection of measures for regulators to make MMFs more resilient and reduce the temptation for investors to flee for the exits. During extreme market turmoil in March 2020, the Federal Reserve and other central banks had to inject liquidity into the financial system to avoid MMFs from buckling under heavy demand for redemptions, for the second time in 12 years.

  • India selects four global firms to boost IT products manufacturing

    India on Thursday named Dell Inc, Wistron Corp's ICT, Flex Ltd and Foxconn's Rising Stars as its choice of global companies in a $1 billion incentive plan to produce and boost exports of laptops, tablets and personal computers. Ten Indian companies were also selected, including smartphone maker Lava and Dixon, which makes TVs for Xiaomi Corp in India, the government said in a statement. The plan is also likely to help U.S. tech giant Apple Inc assemble some of its iPad tablets in India, Reuters previously reported.

  • Dabo Swinney a trending topic again ... seven years after remarks on paying players

    One NFL player asked, “Didn’t Dabo say he was going to quit if athletes could get paid?”

  • The AmEx Platinum Card Now Has a $695 Annual Fee—Is It Worth It?

    With a higher fee comes a slew of new perks—and a 100,000-point welcome offer.