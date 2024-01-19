From 400% markups to treehouses, here's the Airbnb market for NBA All-Star weekend

NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis is just weeks away, but it isn't too late to find short-term rentals if you're visiting from out of town.

The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, with plenty of events and live performances from Keith Urban and others leading up to it in the days before.

The annual event will be evident as soon as visitors get off their planes, with a full-size basketball court at the airport, along with downtown hosting a special Butter art fair, food, music and more.

We took a lot at the short-term rental market to see what prices and availability look like for anyone hoping to join the festivities. Here's what we found for a Friday to Monday stay.

Indianapolis places to stay for NBA All-Star weekend

If you're coming in for the weekend, there are still more than 700 full-home rentals (not just renting a room in someone's home or apartment) available for a Feb. 16-19 stay on Airbnb.

Since quantity doesn't always mean quality, a look at 'guest favorite' listings shows more than 240 places to stay still available. The ratings for these listings hover around five stars, and prices for the full weekend at one of these preferred locations start around $329 before taxes for a full home near Mass Ave with one bedroom, one bath that allows two guests.

For pricing comparison on how that compares to a non-All-Star weekend stay, that same spot will run you around $210 on the following weekend.

On the higher end of the pricing scale, those coming with a larger group can still find accommodations like this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath near downtown for $2,853 before taxes. The newly renovated home allows up to 14 guests, but you are definitely paying a premium for the busy weekend as a typical weekend stay runs closer to $1,740.

One of the most expensive listings we found was this $3,366 apartment that usually can be booked for closer to $850, so some renters are hoping to cash in big on last-minute bookers. While that 400 percent markup isn't common, it's best to book now in case it becomes more the norm as the event approaches.

For something in the middle of the two ranges, we found this fun guesthouse with a 4.95 rating close to downtown that has a queen bed and a couch that is "suitable for sleeping," which is running $637 before taxes at the time of publication. Typically it costs closer to $375 for a weekend stay.

Indianapolis Airbnbs that allow pets

If you're bringing your pet for All-Star weekend, your choices do drop but you still have options. We found more than 30 guest favorites that allow pets still available, with the least expensive being this $616 apartment that allows up to six guests.

If you don't mind staying a bit further away, one solid option on the lower end of the price range is this 101-year-old bungalow in Irvington that allows five guests and has a fully fenced backyard for $640.

Unique Indianapolis stays

For the more adventurous or those just looking for something different, check out this treehouse at an urban farm ten minutes from downtown. You'll have your own space overlooking the main animal pasture, but read the listing carefully as this stay is more 'glamping' than hotel.

On the other end of the spectrum, you'll find this "industrial elegance" villa that has everything from a private courtyard to heated Italian tile floors. It will run you $3,732 before taxes for the weekend but has an immaculate 4.99 rating with 172 reviews.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis: See Airbnb prices, availability