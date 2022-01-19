400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

Josephine Nesbit
·1 min read
fotostorm / iStock.com
fotostorm / iStock.com

The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street Journal. The masks will be coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, the national repository of critical medical supplies. The program will be fully up and running by early February.

Taxes 2022: Are Face Masks and Hand Sanitizer Deductible?
Learn: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

“This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history,” the official said. “Experts agree that masking is an important tool to control the spread of COVID-19.”

Three masks will be available per person, according to the official, and most of the pharmacies that are part of the federal pharmacy vaccine program will distribute the masks.

This move comes after scientists and doctors voiced their concerns over the effectiveness of single-layer cloth masks to protect against the spread of the Omicron variant. The CDC updated its mask guidance on Jan. 14, saying that properly fitting N95 masks offer the “highest level of protection.”

See: Oil Prices Rise 1.7%, Hit 7-Year High as Omicron Variant Fails to Reduce Gas Consumption
Find: As the US Awaits Pfizer’s Omicron Vaccine, Biden Administration Gets At-Home COVID Tests Privately Insured

Last week, Biden noted that high-quality masks weren’t easy to find. “I know that for some Americans, a mask is not always affordable or convenient to get,” he said. “I know we all wish that we could finally be done with wearing masks. I get it. But … they’re a really important tool to stop the spread, especially of a highly transmittable Omicron variant.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House To Distribute Free N95 Masks: Where To Get Them In NJ

    NJ residents will be able to pick up free N95 masks at the same places they got vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Spain's COVID infection rate drops for second straight day

    Spain's COVID-19 infection rate fell for the second day in a row on Wednesday after 11 weeks of surges to record highs, raising hope among health authorities that the frenetic spread of the Omicron variant may be slowing. The rate as measured over the preceding 14 days fell to 3,286 cases per 100,000 people from Tuesday's 3,306 and Wednesday's record 3,397 cases, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference. She added that the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounted for between 70% and 90% of infections across Spain's regions.

  • One year after Jan. 6, where are their cases? New Englanders charged in the Capitol riots.

    16 people from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

  • State Of Colorado And Federal Government Distributing Masks

    Colorado residents will be able to get free masks at several locations beginning this week. Find out where.

  • Unilever won't top $68B bid for GSK consumer healthcare unit

    Unilever, the maker of Vaseline skin care products and Dove soap, says it won’t increase a 50 billion-pound ($68.2 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare unit that was rejected last week. The offer, which included 41.7 billion pounds in cash and Unilever shares valued at 8.3 billion pounds, was the latest of three unsolicited approaches from Unilever, GSK said in a statement. Unilever responded late Wednesday, saying it wouldn’t increase the bid.

  • Augusta DA: Suspect in death of 8-year-old girl could not be prosecuted on 2019 charges

    The suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl had been previously arrested following a fatal shooting in 2019. The DA says those charges could not be prosecuted.

  • Peloton Adds Set Up Fees Amid Financial Struggle – How Much More Will the At-Home Gym Cost You?

    Peloton, manufacturer of luxury fitness equipment, including bikes and treadmills, will start charging customers an additional $250 over retail price for in-home delivery and setup of its Bike, and...

  • Coronavirus tally: White House to offer 400 million N95 masks to Americans from national stockpile

    The White House will announce plans later Wednesday to offer 400 million N95 masks to Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers across the country,

  • Canada's Ontario sees 'glimmers of hope' over COVID, challenges remain

    The Canadian province of Ontario is starting to see "glimmers of hope" as the rate of new hospitalisations caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus slows, but challenges remain, health minister Christine Elliott said on Wednesday. Elliott's comments were the latest from officials in Ontario and Quebec - which together account for more than 60% of Canada's population - to suggest that the worst of the Omicron wave might soon be over.

  • NYC subway station death of Michelle Go leaves Asian Americans reeling

    Michelle Go was fatally pushed in New York City at the Times Square subway station, and the Asian American community is feeling the effects of the tragic loss.

  • U.S. senators work on bipartisan bill to aid Ukraine

    Republican U.S. senators said on Wednesday they are working with Democrats on legislation to aid Ukraine as Washington works to prevent another attack by Russia on the former Soviet state and after a bill they supported failed to pass last week. A bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-democrats-slam-cruz-nord-stream-2-sanctions-bill-ahead-vote-2022-01-13 led by Republican Senator Ted Cruz that would place sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany within 15 days of passage, last week did not get the majority it needed to pass in the 50-50 Senate. Critics said automatic sanctions on the pipeline risked driving a wedge between the United States and its allies, especially Germany, potentially harming a united front against Russia.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...

  • The Top 7 Reasons To Go Into Your Bank

    Banking apps and websites have simplified transactions and given customers a lot of flexibility so they can meet most of their banking needs online. You might think there's no real need to even go...

  • Vishal Garg: Better.com CEO who fired 900 workers on Zoom returns to job after after ‘time off’

    Garg is returning as the company’s top executive, according to an internal memo

  • U.S. to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at CVS, Walgreens in COVID fight

    The U.S. government will make 400 million non-surgical "N95" masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called because they filter at least 95% of particulate matter from the air, will be shipped to pharmacies and community health centers this week, the official said, and available for pickup late next week. The U.S. government is leveraging the "federal retail pharmacy program," it used for vaccines, the White House said, as well as federally funded health clinics that serve minority groups hit hard by COVID infections and deaths.

  • White House To Distribute Free N95 Masks: Where To Get Them In MA

    Massachusetts residents will be able to pick up free N95 masks at the same places they got vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

    The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand. The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country.

  • Want a Free N95 Mask? You Can Get One From the Government Soon

    The U.S. government plans to distribute free N95 masks to Americans that want them within days.

  • Google is discontinuing its legacy free G Suite tier on July 1st

    Google told Workspace administrators it won’t offer G Suite legacy free edition as of July 1st, 2022.

  • Chloe Kim Is Ready to Win Olympic Gold Again—On Her Own Terms

    Four years after becoming a breakout star, the snowboarding prodigy is bringing her full self to the Beijing Olympics