400 more acres preserved in one of NJ's most scenic and ecologically important regions

Somerset County is spending $6.75 million to preserve 402 acres on the western border of Hillsborough on the slopes of the Sourland Mountain that used to be a golf course, polo field and venue for the Sourland Music Festival.

The acreage on both sides of Wertsville Road near the East Amwell border is adjacent to the 1,150-acre Rainbow Hill at Sourland Mountain Preserve.

The 75 acres on the south side of Wertsville Road are open farm fields and mature woodlands.

The 327 acres on the north side of Wertsville Road, that include a mile of frontage along the Neshanic River, one of the main tributaries of the South Branch of the Raritan River, was once the home of Hillsborough Golf and Country Club and a polo field. The property also served as the first home of the Sourland Music Festival.

The property also includes three residences, three barns, a clubhouse and a small motel-type structure that once served as the Princeton Hills Golf Academy in the late 1960s.

The golf course, which was open to the public and once known as Princeton Hills Golf Club and Neshanic River Golf Club, closed after the COVID pandemic.

An aerial view of the large barn and polo field on the 402 acres Somerset County has agreed to purchase on the western border of Hillsborough.

According to former Courier News columnist Greg Gillette, a local blogger, the property was originally developed after World War II by Arthur J. Brown, president of the ABC Freight Forwarding Company, as a free resort for his employees, including the motel known as the "State House." At that time, the property had a basketball court, baseball field, volleyball court, horse stables and a lighted swimming pool. The resort was named Camp Ajaybe until Brown sold it when he started the New Jersey Americans of the American Basketball Association who later became the New Jersey Nets and now the Brooklyn Nets.

Though a contract for the deal has been signed,the closing will not happen for several weeks or months. Because it will still be privately owned, no trespassing will be allowed.

Once Somerset County takes ownership, the public will be invited to offer input on a master plan to guide the passive development, restoration and use of the property, including potential uses for the existing buildings.

The county will be purchasing the land from the estate of the late Bryce Thompson IV.

“The Estate of Bryce Thompson is pleased to see the property acquired by Somerset County for open space," said Archibald Reid, executor of the Thompson estate. "During his lifetime, Mr. Thompson worked with Somerset County to preserve over 1,000 acres of his land in and around the Sourland Mountain that may otherwise have been developed. Mr. Thompson’s willingness to work with the County was key to the ongoing preservation efforts of the mountain and its resources.”

“The preservation of this property expands the Sourland Mountain Preserve, which is so vital to protecting plant and wild animal life, migrating birds, clean water and outdoor recreation,” said Somerset County Commissioner Melonie Marano, who serves as liaison to the county's Open Space Advisory Committee.

Somerset County led the negotiations with the Thompson estate and will contribute the largest amount to the purchase using approximately $3 million from the county’s dedicated open space tax fund.

New Jersey’s Green Acres program is expected to contribute about $2.3 million, and Hillsborough Township will contribute the remainder from its open space fund.

Somerset County had targeted the property for acquisition.

“This property has long been at the very top of our priority list for preservation, and we are grateful to the state and Hillsborough for helping us make this acquisition possible,” said Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Robinson. “This is the single largest open space acquisition Somerset County has made in 20 years.”

The purchase fits into the plans to preserve as much of the Sourland Mountain area, the largest undeveloped wooded area between New York City and Philadelphia, as possible.

"The New Jersey Conservation Foundation is thrilled Somerset County has authorized the preservation of this strategically important property as it is adjacent to the 1,150-acre Rainbow Hill at Sourland Mountain Preserve, which we manage together," said Jay Watson, the foundation's co-executive director. "We fully support the county's preservation of the Hillsborough Golf and Country Club property and will assist in any way we can."

Hillsborough Mayor Robert Britting also welcomed the purchase.

“Public service is about leaving our children a better world, and protecting natural land helps achieve that,” Britting said. “Working directly with Somerset County to protect over 400 acres of land in Hillsborough was an honor.”

