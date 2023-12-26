400-Pound Student Sues After Dream of Being Gym Teacher Is Blocked

A former Wayne State University student who tipped the scales at more than 400 pounds is suing the school for discrimination, saying it blocked him from getting certified to become a gym teacher by refusing to grant him physical accommodations. The Michigan university called the suit by David Lopez, 44, “frivolous” and said he cannot legally claim discrimination on the basis of weight. Lopez told The Detroit News that completed all course work but needed a special arrangement for student teaching that would not require him to stand or walk for long periods. “They didn’t want me to graduate with my certification because I didn’t fit what they perceived to be a gym teacher because of my size and because of my weight,” he said.

