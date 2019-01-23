How to Make a 401(k) Withdrawal and Avoid Penalties

A 401(k) plan aims to provide you with retirement income. So the money you sock away in that retirement plan should ideally remain untouched until your golden years. But if you need that money sooner, and your savings aren't enough, you might be tempted to take a 401(k) withdrawal instead. Unfortunately, early 401(k) withdrawals can invite substantial penalties. Let's review how to make 401(k) withdrawals without losing any of your money.

How 401(k) plans work

A 401(k) plan is an employer-sponsored retirement plan that allows workers to set aside funds for the future. There are two kinds of 401(k) plans: traditional and Roth.

With a traditional 401(k), you save on taxes now, but pay taxes later. The money you contribute to a traditional 401(k) gets subtracted from your taxable income, and then gets to grow tax-deferred. So if you contribute $5,000 to a 401(k) this year, and your effective tax rate is 25%, you'll pay $1,250 less in taxes. In addition, as you invest in your 401(k) and your money grows, you're not required to pay taxes on those investment gains each year. You only pay taxes when you eventually withdraw money from your account in retirement.

What is a Roth 401(k)?

With a Roth 401(k), you pay taxes now but save on taxes later. Your Roth 401(k) contributions don't lower the amount you're taxed on, so you don't get an immediate tax break. But that money still gets to grow tax-free in your account, and when you withdraw money from your plan during retirement, you pay no taxes on it.

Penalties on early 401(k) withdrawals

To encourage savers not to remove funds from their 401(k) plans prematurely, the IRS will charge a 10% early withdrawal penalty for 401(k) distributions taken before age 59 1/2, unless you qualify for an exception. That means if you remove $20,000 early, you lose $2,000 right off the bat.

And that penalty doesn't account for taxes you might also pay on your withdrawal. Remember, though Roth 401(k) withdrawals are tax-free, traditional 401(k) withdrawals are not. If you remove $20,000 from a traditional 401(k) before age 59 1/2, and your effective tax rate is 25%, you'll pay $5,000 in taxes in addition to that $2,000 early withdrawal penalty.

How to make 401(k) withdrawals without penalties

Clearly, a 10% early withdrawal penalty can hurt you financially, costing you money you can't necessarily afford to part with. That's why it's a good idea to avoid early withdrawals at all costs. That said, sometimes we're left with no choice but to remove funds from a 401(k) before age 59 1/2. In many cases, you'll have to eat that penalty, but you might qualify for a few exceptions:

Medical expenses. Medical expenses are a huge burden for Americans of all ages, so much so that medical debt is the nation's No. 1 source of personal bankruptcy filings. If you're drowning in medical bills, you can take an early 401(k) withdrawal to cover them and avoid penalties, provided your total unreimbursed healthcare expenses exceed 10% of your adjusted gross income (AGI).

If you leave or are fired from the company sponsoring your 401(k) plan at age 55 or older, you're allowed to cash out that account in the form of a lump sum withdrawal without incurring penalties. You can't, however, leave that same job at 54, wait a year, and then start taking those withdrawals penalty-free -- the rule doesn't work like that. Substantially equal periodic payments. Some folks are fortunate enough to retire early -- say, in their early 50s. If you're able to leave the workforce well ahead of your peers, you might manage to access your 401(k) funds without penalty by taking what are known as substantially equal periodic payments, thanks to Internal Revenue Code Section 72(t). Essentially, you'll need to withdraw money from your 401(k) at least once a year for a minimum of five years, or until you reach age 59 1/2, whichever is longer. For example, if you start taking those withdrawals at least once a year at age 51, you'll need to continue doing so for 8 1/2 additional years. And if you start taking those withdrawals at age 58, you'll need to continue doing so until age 63. The IRS allows you to use one of three different methods to calculate your substantially equal periodic payments.: The RMD method. (We'll talk about RMDs in a bit.) This method lets you use IRS life expectancy tables to figure out how long you're expected to live and then divide your account balance by that amount. This method is generally the easiest, but it might give you the smallest yearly distribution. The fixed amortization method. With this method, you draw down your account value over the course of your life expectancy after applying an IRS-approved interest rate to your account's balance. That gives you the same payment year after year. The fixed annuitization method. This method uses an annuity factor from an IRS mortality table, combined with an IRS-approved interest rate, to produce a distribution that, as with the previous method, will be the same year after year.

Keep in mind that if you're saving in an IRA, you're allowed to take penalty-free early withdrawals to pay for higher education or a first-time home, provided that sum doesn't exceed $10,000. These exceptions, however, don't apply to 401(k)s.

401(k) hardship withdrawals

Some 401(k) plans allow savers to access funds before age 59 1/2 to fulfill an immediate and significant financial need. It's known as a hardship withdrawal, and it applies when you need money to:

Cover medical bills.

Buy a primary residence.

Pay for tuition or educational expenses.

Prevent being foreclosed upon.

Cover funeral expenses.

Make necessary home repairs.

Keep in mind that not all 401(k) plans allow for hardship withdrawals, and that early withdrawal penalties might still apply under some circumstances. For example, your plan might allow you to take a penalty-free hardship withdrawal for medical expenses, but not for the purpose of buying a home or paying for educational expenses. Furthermore, to qualify for a 401(k) hardship withdrawal, you must have no other available resources to cover the expense you're basing your withdrawal on. Again, each plan has its own criteria for proving you need that money, and that your 401(k) is the only way to get it.