403 fire in Park, Teller counties was human caused: Sheriff

Apr. 4—A fire that has burned more than 1,500 acres in Park and Teller counties was human caused, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

While the investigation is ongoing, it is believed that the fire started behind the home of a resident, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Its origin may be connected to improper disposal of ashes, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The individual involved is known to law enforcement, but has not been named, KKTV reports.