405 Freeway off-ramp closed for up to a month due to sinkhole

The 405 Freeway in L.A. is one of the most loathed routes for drivers from all across the country. The freeway has hundreds of thousands of drivers on it each day. Now, traffic may be more of an issue for the next month.

Caltrans announced that the northbound 405 off-ramp to Skirball Center and Mulholland Drive will be closed for up to a month due to a large sinkhole.

The off-ramp is located in the Sepulveda Pass, north of The Getty Museum.

Caltrans is advising motorists to exit at the Circle Drive off-ramp instead. Signage will be posted throughout the area to remind drivers to avoid the exit.

Officials did not provide further information on what caused the sinkhole.

There has been an increase in sinkholes impacting Southern California, including in Fontana and Westwood.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.