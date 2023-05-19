$406 million budget proposed in Quincy: 'We have not taxed to the max'

QUINCY − A $406 million city operating budget proposed for the next fiscal year would pay for a fourth ladder company for the fire department, two historical archivists in the library, a new crisis response specialist for the police department and other additional personnel.

Mayor Thomas Koch this week gave a brief overview of the budget his office has proposed for fiscal 2024, an almost 9% increase over the current budget.

The proposed $405.7 million budget includes $127.5 million for the school department and $78.5 million for public safety operations. The proposed budget, for the fiscal year starting July 1, is significantly larger than the one approved by city councilors last year − by $33.1 million.

The largest increases in the budget were driven by changes in employee costs. Unions settled new contracts this year and the mayor has proposed market-based salary adjustments for nonunion employees. Also up are trash collection spending due to the rising costs of recycling and debt service, which went from $47.3 million in the fiscal 2023 budget to $59 million in fiscal 2024. Of that, $16.4 million will be put toward debt service for a $475 million pension obligation bond approved in 2020 − about $800,000 more than last year.

The city borrowed $475 million over a 30-year bond period to pay down the Quincy's pension obligation, which was at the time an outstanding liability. The bond exchanged the old system of paying down the pension fund – in which the city's retirement board essentially sent a bill at the start of each budget season – for a bond financing plan that funded the pension system all at once.

Koch's presentation showed that the amount paid each year is expected to continue increasing until fiscal 2026 and then level off for the lifetime of the payback period.

New employees proposed in Quincy's fiscal 2024 budget

A $3.5 million increase in the fire department's budget accounts for the addition of a fourth ladder company and new staff positions, offsetting cuts made to the department over the last 40 years. At a news conference earlier this month, city officials said the addition will put every home in Quincy within 2½ miles of a "full box" response − an engine for knocking down the fire and a ladder for search and rescue.

If the $32.3 million fire budget is approved, Quincy will have 242 firefighters starting July 1, the most it has had at one time since 1985.

A $5.7 million proposed increase to the police budget includes money for the hiring of a new crisis response specialist, which Koch says will "be a big help to those who need (mental health) services on the street." Personnel costs are up $5.7 million over last fiscal year, bringing the total police budget to $40.3 million.

The budget also proposes hiring a new supervisor in the Department of Natural Resources to oversee recreation operations and two archivists for the Thomas Crane Public Library, a request by the new library director, Sara Slymon.

"We're an old city and we have a lot of stuff," Koch said. "That stuff needs to be taken care of, it needs to be cataloged, preserved and she's looking forward to that."

Quincy had $31.5 million in new growth last year; revenues are up

Koch said revenues for the city are up across the board. Quincy had $31.5 million in new growth last year, a $10.1 million increase in state aid, and local receipts from sources such as building fees, the meals tax and excise taxes are exceeding projections. The meals tax is trending toward a historic high, according to the city's estimates.

Most of the city’s budget is funded by property taxes, with state aid and local receipts covering the rest. Tax rates are set for the calendar year but the city’s budgetary year goes from July 1 to June 30.

The city decides its tax rates each December by figuring out how much money it will need to fund the budget over the fiscal year’s final six months, and works backward from there to find the rate needed for that.

"Of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, we are smack in the middle on tax burden, but I would argue that we're right at the top on services provided to the residents," Koch said. "When people call, they get a response. Our departments do an incredible job."

Koch said the city historically has not taxed residents as much as it could, and said Quincy will have just shy of $50 million in excess levy capacity for fiscal 2024. He pointed out that other communities including Hingham and Cohasset have tried to tax residents above the state limit this year to pay for operations and new projects.

"We have not consistently taxed to the max," the mayor said. "And I know it sounds a little bit snarky to say 'we could tax you more,' but we could."

City councilors did not discuss the budget this week but will instead hear from department heads during a series of finance committee meetings in the coming weeks. City councilors can cut money from the mayor's spending plan, but cannot add to it. The budget must be returned to the mayor's office with any cuts by mid-June.

A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, followed by a finance committee meeting. Eight department heads will present their budgets to the city council including fire chief Joe Jackson, Quincy's CFO Eric Mason and planning director Jim Fatseas.

