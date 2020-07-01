$408 Million Worldwide Membrane Chromatography Industry to 2025 - Featuring Sartorius, Danaher & Merck Millipore Among Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Chromatography Market by Product (Consumables (Syringe Filters, Spin Column), Accessories), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), Operation Mode (Flow Through), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global membrane chromatography market is projected to reach USD 408.0 million by 2025 from USD 198.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are the benefits offered by membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, increasing biopharmaceutical R&D, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes.

The consumables segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.

On the basis of product, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into consumables and accessories. The capsules, cassettes, and cartridges segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane chromatography consumables market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing use of capsules and cartridges for purification applications in biomanufacturing, lab-scale production, and process development.

The affinity membrane chromatography segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global membrane adsorbers market during the forecast period.

On the basis of technique, the membrane adsorbers market is segmented into ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The affinity membrane chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of protein A chromatography for antibody purification and immobilized metal affinity membrane chromatography for the purification of proteins are supporting the growth of this segment.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment commanded the largest share of the membrane chromatography market in 2019.

Based on end-user, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic and research institutes. In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased R&D in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and increased production of biologics.

The bind-elute segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global membrane adsorbers market during the forecast period.



The bind-elute membrane chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for viruses in the production of attenuated vaccines and gene therapy and the development of high-performance bind-elute membrane chromatography solutions (with a higher binding capacity to capture larger targets such as adenovirus and lentivirus and virus-like particles) are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth in the global membrane chromatography market during the forecast period.