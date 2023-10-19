$40k reward offered for information in deadly shooting of Bellevue musician

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over Memorial Day Weekend in Bellevue.

Metro police said officers responded to the Slate Apartments in the 7400 block of Highway 70 South at around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, after someone found 60-year-old Rodrigo Ernesto Aguilar lying outside their apartment.

Police reviewed surveillance video which showed what appeared to be Aguilar unloading his vehicle when he seemed to notice something off camera, walked toward the area where he was shot, and died at the scene.

Rodrigo Aguilar (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Thursday, Oct. 19, police said based on their investigation, Aguilar likely saw suspects trying to break into cars near his home and went to confront them when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide and cold cases, in addition to the $40,000 reward from the private donor.

