$40K worth of tools stolen from UC Berkeley campus construction site: police

(KRON) — Approximately $40,000 worth of construction tools were stolen in a burglary at UC Berkeley on Wednesday, according to campus police. The burglary happened at the North Campus Construction Site.

Police said the burglary happened sometime between the early evening on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and the early morning on Wednesday.

The suspect was possibly driving a white four-door Nissan.

The tools were stolen from a Conex box storage shed. No other information about this burglary is available at this time.

UC Berkeley police say anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact 510-642-6760.

