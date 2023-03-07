40kg Carpathian Shepherd Dog to be put down after biting police officer’s bottom

Carpathian Shepherd Dog - Alamy

A 40kg Carpathian Shepherd Dog who allegedly knows “300 Latin commands” is to be put down after it bit a police officer’s bottom.

Pc Michael Obern screamed out in agony as the large canine chomped straight through his trousers and underwear and into his left buttock, a court heard.

The female dog - called Shroom - also attacked a woman on a glamping site and its owner, Gemma Sankey, has now been convicted of failing to control a dangerous animal.

Magistrates found her guilty of two counts after hearing Sankey’s bizarre defence in which she said the dog was very intelligent and knew “more than 300 commands in Latin”, while also claiming both the victims’ injuries were “self-inflicted”.

Carpathian Shepherd Dogs originate from Romania where they were bred for their size and strength to guard livestock from bears and wolves. They are said to be “fearless” and to make excellent guard dogs.

Sankey, 51, told the court she had worked as a dog psychologist with a special knowledge of “canine aggression” for over 35 years, but prosecutors said she had no formal qualifications, and should not be considered “an expert”.

In October 2021, Pc Obern was helping Sankey move some items into a Travelodge in Devizes, Wilts, when the dog turned on him, prosecutors said.

The officer revealed he had been warned by Sankey in a previous meeting not to wear high-vis clothing as this would make the dog “react”.

The Wiltshire Police officer, who knew Sankey from his time as a community support officer, told magistrates he therefore chose to wear a black police vest in a bid to appease the animal.

But he told Salisbury Magistrates Court that when he approached the dog it almost immediately attacked him: “I managed to pet her but she then bit my left buttock.

“It ripped my trousers, ripped my boxer shorts and broke the skin.

“The dog was on a lead but it was quite a long one. I then told Ms Sankey to take the dog inside.

“I had a bruise for a week, but I had been bitten by a human in another incident a few months before so I’d already had a tetanus injection.”

The court was shown bodycam footage captured by Pc Obern in which he could be seen petting the dog.

Moments later, the police officer was heard screaming in pain as the dog bit him in the buttock off camera.

Sankey, of Amesbury, Wilts, denied both offences and said her dog did not bite Pc Obern nor the woman at the glamping site.

She told the court: “When Shroom gets terribly excited she jumps up occasionally.”

Sankey added: “Pc Obern gave Shroom a slap hit and then he turned away.

“His injuries were not caused by a bite from Shroom - a Chihuahua would have made more bite marks.”

She told the hearing she was an expert in animal behaviour and had previously owned “four dogs and 15 horses”.

However, prosecutor Natalie Cheesman told the court there was no evidence Sankey was an expert in canine aggression, and that she had no relevant qualifications.

She continued: “The bite made Pc Obern scream out in pain before he walked away.

“Ms Sankey is in denial about what Shroom is capable of.

“I submit that you can tell the two incidents are extremely similar.”

Magistrates deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding Sankey guilty of two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard Shroom has been kept in police custody since biting Pc Obern and that the Crown Prosecution Service would now be submitting an application for a destruction order.