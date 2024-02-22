40th Annual Black History Parade expected to roll out on Saturday. Here's what to know.

The Renaissance Movement Committee's Black Heritage Parade will roll down DeSiard Street on Saturday for the 40th year. This year's theme is "Black Excellence: Past, Present and Future."

The parade attracts between 10,000 and 15,500 spectators each year, featuring over a hundred floats, sponsored by local churches, businesses, civil and social clubs, organizations, fraternities, sororities and schools each year.

The goal of the parade, since its inception in 1985, has been to provide scholarship for youth in the Black community, and has raised more than $60,000 in its first 25 years.

It is held every year during the last Saturday of February.

The parade will start in downtown Monroe on North Fourth Street near Washington Street, then turn left onto DeSiard Street and proceed down DeSiard, ending at the Eastgate Shopping Center on Louisville Avenue. Line-up starts at 7 a.m.

The Renaissance Movement Committee is a community organization that engages and emphasizes the history and culture of Africans and African-Americans, providing and promoting education and cultural opportunities for residents in the City of Monroe.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Black History Parade expected to roll out Saturday. What to know.