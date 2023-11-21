40th Annual Christmas Cantree Food Drive

TechCrunch

European Union antitrust regulators have carried out another series of raids on two online food delivery companies headquartered inside the bloc. The Commission hasn't named the companies involved but the move follows unannounced EU inspections back in July 2022 -- which were reported to have taken place at the offices of Spain's Glovo and German's Delivery Hero. The latest inspections are a continuation of that 2022 investigation, per the Commission, which said the scope of the probe has widened.