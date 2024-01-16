40th Tri-State Open Chili Championship warms crowd, benefits Make-A Wish

The 40th annual Tri-State Open Chili Championship was held Saturday at the Rex Baxter building at the fairgrounds, featuring cooks from across the Texas Panhandle and beyond to see whose chili reigns supreme and to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Giovanni Becerra and Brian Atherton enjoy a cup of chili at the Tri-State Chili Cookoff Saturday at the Tri-State Fair Grounds in Amarillo.

Cold temperatures in the low teens did not dissuade a strong turnout for the event, which also featured a silent auction, music, and other activities. The top three finishers will move on to the Terlingua International Championship Chili Cookoff.

Pamela Gonzalez, the North Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation chairperson, spoke about the incredible support that came out in the cold for the event.

A customer gets a taste of the award winning chili from Tammie Wooster at the Tri-State Chili Cookoff Saturday at the Tri-State Fair Grounds in Amarillo.

“This brings together over 100 of the finest chili cooks in our area to raise money for a great cause,” Gonzalez said. “The money goes to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. This is a magnificent event for this time of year, and we hope to raise about $50,000 for the children.”

Gonzalez said that chili makes a great food to have a competition for when it is cold. She said that she has been a chili cook for years, and it takes the right blend of spices that gives that little tickle in the back of the throat to make the perfect chili.

Colby and Lexi Salehi enjoy some chili at the Tri-State Chili Cookoff Saturday at the Tri-State Fair Grounds in Amarillo.

Erin Satsky, a cook from a family of chili champions, spoke about what makes a top chili.

“The color has to be right, like a pretty brown-red, and the consistency of it needs to be nice and thick,” Satsky said. “If the meat is not cooked just right, it will be too chewy or too hard.”

She said that her aunt and uncle have cooked chili for the past 20 years, and when her uncle passed, she took up the family mantle. She said these cookoffs are popular for much more than just the menu item.

The 3 Guys Chili team dishes up a cup at theTri State Chili Cookoff Saturday at the Tri State Fair Grounds in Amarillo.

“It's the people you meet and the connections that you make,” Satsky said. “I never in my life thought that me and my husband would join this chili culture and have all these people as our friends as we travel the world.”

Asked if beans belong in chili, Satsky said emphatically no.

A baby enjoys the ride during the Cupid Shuffle at the Tri-State Chili Cookoff Saturday at the Tri-State Fair Grounds in Amarillo.

“Good friends, good chili, good drinks and good times are the chili way of life,” Satsky said.

Coming out supreme in the Tri-State Open Chili Cookoff was Martha Richardson of Dimmitt, edging out Clint Wooster of Wichita Falls and Vance Messer of Amarillo, who finished in second and third place.

An attendee attempts to catch a pepper in her mouth at the Tri-State Chili Cookoff Saturday at the Tri-State Fair Grounds in Amarillo.

Other top 10 finishers were:

4 - Madison Tarrant, Lubbock

5 - Ted Hoover, Dalhart

6 - Dana Head, Amarillo

7 - Jody Francis, Amarillo

8 - Sha Ebling, Dimmitt

9 - Angela Smith, Amarillo

10 - Christina Fleeman, Amarillo

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: The 40th annual Tri-State chili cookoff raises money for charity