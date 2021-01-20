41 of the best outfits Veronica and Betty have worn on 'Riverdale' so far

Samantha Sutton
riverdale 406 betty veronica
Betty and Veronica have very unique styles. The CW

  • Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes play Betty and Veronica, who have different styles on "Riverdale."

  • Betty's outfits incorporate bright-colored sweaters and jeans, but she switches up her style, too.

  • Veronica's style usually consists of dark-colored embellished skirts and dresses.

All the drama on The CW's "Riverdale" keeps fans on the edge of their seats, but fashion lovers are sure to also be drawn to the incredible outfits worn by Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

Both characters gravitate toward pieces that are best described as vintage-inspired and feminine, yet their senses of style are still completely different.

Here are some of the best outfits Betty and Veronica have worn on "Riverdale" so far:

Betty proved that collared shirts don't have to be boring.

Riverdale outfits
Lili Reinhart stars as Betty Cooper on "Riverdale." The CW

Betty's "uniform" pretty much consists of sweaters, collared shirts, and sweaters paired with collared shirts.

In this particular outfit, she amped things up with an embroidered option.

Veronica mastered the art of accessorizing.

riverdale outfits
Camila Mendes stars as Veronica Lodge on "Riverdale." The CW

The tiny black bow tie added a little something extra to her floral look.

Betty went for something sweet and tailored for her speech at the 75th Anniversary Jubilee.

riverdale outfits
Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

The sleeveless shirt with scalloped edges was classic and professional.

Veronica's floral, sheer-sleeved dress was a little too fancy for a house party.

riverdale outfits
KJ Apa and Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

But she pulled it off. And the pink belt tied the look together nicely.

Betty pulled off a modern twist on a classic 1950s look in a tied crop top and corduroy skirt.

riverdale outfits
Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper. The CW

Her expertly tied sleeveless button-down paired nicely with the tan miniskirt. Her signature perky ponytail gave the look an extra 1950s feel.

Veronica rocked a leopard-print leotard complete with ears and a tail.

riverdale veronica
KJ Apa and Camila Mendes as Archie and Veronica. The CW

On "Riverdale," Veronica performs with the band Josie and the Pussycats. All the members were decked out in leopard print for the performance.

Winter weather couldn't keep Betty from sticking with her classic style.

riverdale outfit
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

The camel coat is a staple piece, and her embroidered shirt with pearl buttons takes the whole look up a notch.

Veronica ditched her usual dark color scheme for her Confirmation dress.

veronica confirmation dress riverdale
Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

All eyes were on her in this white, voluminous number complete with a beaded neckline.

Betty styled her holiday sweater with an embellished collared shirt.

riverdale outfits
Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

This print is one that we'd wear throughout the winter, and she added just the right amount of sparkle with the embellished collar.

Veronica didn't ditch her signature pearl accessories when she got dressed for bed.

riverdale outfit
Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

Her dark blue, satin pajama set is already luxurious, but the bedtime jewelry kicks it up a notch.

Betty was pretty in pink at the first school dance.

betty and archie dance riverdale
Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa on "Riverdale." The CW

Bubblegum pink is one of Betty's signature colors, and we're especially fond of the A-line dress she wore on the very first episode.

Veronica went for an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look for the first dance.

betty and veronica riverdale
Camila Mendes as Veronica. The CW

For Veronica's first dance at Riverdale High School, she chose a classic silhouette and kept it simple with her single strand of pearls.

Betty dressed to impress at Veronica's confirmation.

riverdale outfit
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse on "Riverdale." The CW

Betty went classic with a conservative pale-pink, high-neck number.

A tiny bit of color went a long way.

riverdale outfits
Camila Mendes and Mark Consuelos on "Riverdale." The CW

The green detail on Veronica's collar really popped against her all-navy look, and we can't ignore that button detail on her skirt.

Betty proved just how versatile a pair of Converse sneakers can be.

riverdale outfit
Betty wears a lot of cute sneakers on "Riverdale." The CW

The classic kicks go with everything, including her suede skirt and light sweater. They made the pairing even more playful.

Veronica's outerwear is just as fun as the rest of her wardrobe.

riverdale outfit
Casey Cott and Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

She paired her purple coat with a black beret and furry, leather gloves.

Betty showed off her iconic crown sweater.

riverdale outfit
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

She matched Jughead's crown hat with her whimsical sweater, and "Bughead" fans were totally there for it.

Veronica's cape and bow stole the show at her mother's mayoral campaign announcement.

riverdale outfit
Marisol Nichols and Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

She looked the part of a mayors daughter in her preppy cape suit.

Betty channeled Cinderella at the dance.

betty riverdale dance
For the dance at Riverdale High School, Betty wore a light-blue dress. The CW

The light-blue, off-the-shoulder dress was straight out of a fairytale.

Veronica went with an edgier look for the dance.

veronica dance riverdale
Camila Mendes and KJ Apa as Veronica and Archie. The CW

She wore a sparkly tea-length dress and accessorized with a single strand of pearls. Veronica also threw on a furry, black jacket over the dress.

Betty continued to stand out in her signature pink during a dream scene.

riverdale outfits
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

Her look was classic Betty with the embellished collared shirt and bright-pink lipstick.

Veronica looked cute and professional in blue.

riverdale outfit
Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

She commanded the room in a two-toned blue look with a pleated skirt.

Betty spiced up her sweater and shoe game in this school outfit.

riverdale outfits
Lili Reinhart as Betty. The CW

The design on the sweater is interesting, and the pointy, Mary Jane flats tie everything together.

Veronica broke out a fabulous robe during the romantic couples' getaway.

riverdale outfit
Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

The blue satin pajamas and elaborate robe made Veronica look very mature.

Betty ditched her usual jeans for overalls.

riverdale outfit
Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

She pulled off these dark-wash overalls over a pink top.

Veronica's added a pearl bracelet to her look.

riverdale outfit
Camila Mendes as Veronica. The CW

Veronica always looks put together, and this simple navy dress accented with her pearl necklace and a chunky pearl bracelet is no exception.

Betty made her classic look appropriate for the warmer months with a short-sleeved sweater.

riverdale outfit
Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

The white Peter Pan collar and floral, short-sleeved sweater soften up the look.

Betty and Veronica both pulled off flares for the school musical.

riverdale outfit
They performed the musical "Carrie" on "Riverdale." The CW

When it came time for the school musical, the friends ended up looking great in 1970s-style clothing, too.

Betty changed up her style with a printed, summery dress.

riverdale outfit
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse on "Riverdale." The CW

The simple dress was pulled together with a thin, brown belt and Betty's classic ponytail.

Veronica and Betty wore swimwear that suited them perfectly.

riverdale outfit
Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." THe CW

Veronica went with an embroidered black one-piece, and Betty continued to be partial to girly, pink patterns.

Betty wore a long, purple maxi dress that was perfect for summer.

riverdale outfit
Lili Reinhart as Betty. The CW

She traded in her sweaters for pretty sundresses in the summer.

Veronica and Betty's contrasting styles were especially clear during Archie's trial.

riverdale outfit
Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart as Veronica and Betty. The CW

Veronica wore a preppy, navy number with an elaborate collar and sleeves, and Betty went with a laid-back, yellow sundress.

Betty ditched her usual floral patterns for a plaid pinafore dress.

betty in plaid riverdale
Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

Betty also introduced a few more colors into her wardrobe.

Veronica stunned in a bold, floral dress.

veronica floral riverdale
KJ Apa and Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

Veronica and Betty both know how to rock a collared look, and this big, floral print added plenty of pizzazz.

Betty and Veronica wore pajamas that matched their personal styles.

betty and veronica riverdale pjs
Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes as Betty and Veronica. The CW

Betty went for a girly, pink cotton set, and Veronica looked regal in a bold, plum-colored set.

Veronica took a page out of Betty's book with this pastel outfit.

veronica in pink riverdale
Lucy Hale and Camila Mendes on "Riverdale." The CW

Veronica usually sticks to darker shades, but she totally pulled off this pastel blouse and skirt combination.

Betty added a little edge to her style with a navy bomber jacket.

betty bomer jacket riverdale
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse on "Riverdale." The CW

Betty changed up her style once again with a grey turtleneck, a blue bomber jacket, and a plaid miniskirt.

Veronica played with a more girly style in a multicolored, floral shirt.

betty and veronica skirts
Camila Mendes and KJ Apa on "Riverdale." The CW

The crop top and the short skirt with a bow accent felt girlier than Veronica's usual, more professional style.

Betty added another pair of overalls to her closet.

betty pink overalls riverdale
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on "Riverdale." The CW

She popped in a bright-pink pair of overalls with a black and pink polka dot shirt underneath.

Veronica ran Pop's in style with a sporty, maroon uniform.

veronica pops riverdale
Camila Mendes and KJ Apa as Veronica and Archie. The CW

Veronica made the Pop's uniforms stylish with maroon short-shorts and knee-high athletic socks.

Even though they both wear a lot of skirts and tops, their signature styles always come through.

betty and veronica
The fashion on "Riverdale" involves a lot of skirts. The CW

Veronica's dark-blue outfit complete with a plaid skirt and high heels is preppy chic. Betty, on the other hand, rocks the laid-back, girly look in a bright turtleneck, denim skirt, and white sneakers.

