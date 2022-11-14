41 best stocking stuffer ideas everyone on your list will love

Best stocking stuffers 2022

Whether you're three years old or 30, receiving a stocking filled with goodies is always fun. But finding items that are inexpensive, useful and actually fit into a stocking can be challenging. Thankfully, the experts at Reviewed have spent the past year testing and recommending products of all sizes, so we know exactly what will make a great stocking stuffer.

This year, we've rounded up tech, toys, beauty and more of the best stocking stuffers. To get you started on your shopping, we've gathered 40 stocking stuffer ideas for all ages that any friend or family member will absolutely adore. To make it even easier, you can jump straight to the gift category you're looking for.

Thoughtful & unique stocking stuffers

1. Uncommon Goods Magnetic Bookmark

Best stocking stuffers

Your favorite bookworm will love and get a good laugh out of these handy magnetic bookmarks. One design says “A book a day keeps reality away,” while another says "fell asleep here." Made of faux leather, they are both durable and useful for those who love to read.

$20 at Uncommon Goods

2. For the one with cold feet: Zodiac Star Sign Socks

Best stocking stuffers

Socks make a classic and practical stocking stuffer, but we're not talking about boring white ankle socks here, these Zodiac Star Sign socks are made of a breathable, soft bamboo blend, making them comfortable and sustainable. Choose from any of the 12 zodiac signs.

$12 at Uncommon Goods

3. For the one who loves jewelry: Fairy Name necklace

Best stocking stuffers

Jewelry is the perfect size for a stocking stuffer. Surprise them with something thoughtful and made just for them with this Fairy Name necklace. Choose from 18K gold, rose gold or silver plated finishes for a stylish yet understated piece of custom jewelry.

$39 at Mint&Lily

4. For the tea drinker: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Best Gifts for Sister 2019: Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser

If your giftee likes to end their day cozied up with a cup of tea, then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is the best tea infuser we've ever tested, and it's pretty cute, too. It fits tight on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which they'll enjoy while sipping their favorite loose-leaf tea.

$13 at Amazon

5. For the movie lover: 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

Best stocking stuffer ideas: 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

Are they a movie buff? If so, they'll love this scratch-off movie bucket list poster featuring 100 iconic films from Casablanca to Mean Girls. It's small enough to be rolled up and fit in a stocking, and it will give them an excuse to stay home and watch movies.

$15 at Uncommon Goods

6. For the adventurous one: LifeStraw

LifeStraw personal water filter

Campers, hikers and outdoor adventurers are obsessed with the LifeStraw. This straw contains a filter that can remove waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites for up to 1,000 gallons—so you can drink from a stream with it if necessary.

$15 at Amazon

7. For the one obsessed with coffee: Stojo Coffee Cup

The Stojo Cup is suited for hot or iced beverages.

Travel mugs are a great way to keep drinks warm while on the go, but if your giftee hates lugging them around, they might appreciate the Stojo, a collapsable coffee cup. It folds up to easily fit in a bag while still maintaining some insulation for your drink when expanded. We tested it and loved how easy it was to use and how many color options there were.

$15 at Amazon

8. For the busy one who doesn't like to cook: Hello Fresh gift card

Best Father's day gifts: Hello Fresh subscription box.

Give the gift of home-cooked meals without the hassle. A Hello Fresh gift card is a thoughtful gift for someone who doesn't like to cook or doesn't have a lot of time. They'll appreciate the convenience not to mention Hello Fresh is one of our favorite meal kit delivery services for how they offer generous portions and straightforward recipes.

From $75 at HelloFresh

9. For the one who wears the same jewelry: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Diamond Dazzle Stik

If they wear the same earrings, necklaces and rings every day, then their jewelry could probably use a little refresher. With more than 46,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this Diamond Dazzle Stik to bring out the bling.

$8 at Amazon

Beauty & wellness

10. Function of Beauty

Best gifts for your best friends: Function of Beauty gift card

Give the gift of great hair with a Function of Beauty gift card tucked into their stocking. They'll be able to order customized products based on a detailed hair quiz, to help them achieve healthier, more voluminous hair.

From $50 at Function of Beauty

11. For the one who's always applying lip balm: Burt's Bees Merry Melon Gift Set

Best stocking stuffers: Burt's Bees Merry Melon Gift Sift

As the temps continue to drop, it's important that we keep our hands and lips moisturized. If they love hand moisturizers or tend to struggle with dry, chapped lips, Burt's Bees Merry Melon Holiday Gift Set just might be the perfect stocking stuffer for them. This set includes the Watermelon Moisturizing Lip Balm, Squeezy Tinted Lip Balm and Watermelon and Mint Hand Cream to saturate their hands and lips throughout the dry, winter season.

$11 at Burt's Bees

12. For the one who loves to nap: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $30 of 2019: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

If they value beauty sleep, they could use a sleep mask to block out light. After testing it, our editor said the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask is "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes," which is why we named it the best contoured sleep mask we've ever tested. Because it's contoured, no light will sneak in, meaning they'll have sweet dreams no matter the time of day.

$18 at Amazon

13. For the one with dry lips: Laneige lip sleep mask kit

Best stocking stuffers

Stuff their stocking with not one, but five mini versions of the iconic Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask set comes with Berry, Gummy Bear, Mango, Vanilla and Mint Choco so they can wake up each morning with deliciously soft and hydrated lips.

$19 at Sephora

14. For the lipstick lover: Rare Beauty Lip Matte Duo

Best stocking stuffers

We loved Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Kind Words Lipstick and now the Mini Kind Words Lip Matte Duo makes a great stocking stuffer. We loved the creamy, opaque formula of the lipstick and the variety of neutral shades.

$20 at Sephora

15. For the one who needs to relax: Saje essential oils

Best stocking stuffers

If your giftee already owns or is getting an essential oil diffuser, it might be nice to toss some essential oils in their stocking. The Best of Saje Diffuser Blend Collection includes Deep Breath, Goddess, Elevate, Liquid Sunshine, Present Moment and Tranquility, which pretty much gives them a scent for every mood.

$65 at Saje

16. For the one who needs a spa day: Face and foot masks

Best stocking stuffers

For anyone who takes self-care seriously, sheet masks and foot masks are essential. (They're also easy to slip into a stocking.) Que Bella sheet masks for the face and Holler and Glow Purrfect Pedi Foot Masks, are popular and highly rated choices, and both are available at Target for under $5.

Que Bella at Target from $2

Holler and Glow at Target for $4

17. For the one with a serious skincare routine: TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Best stocking stuffers

For a balanced skincare routine, Amazon reviewers swear by this TruSkin Vitamin C serum, which claims to help brighten skin and reduce the look of wrinkles. It has more than 114,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating with reviewers saying they've noticed a difference in as little as two weeks.

$20 at Amazon

18. Manscaped Weed Whacker trimmer

Best stocking stuffers

Don't let the name scare you. Gift them the Manscaped Weed Whacker to safely trim the sensitive areas around the nose and ears and maintain a groomed style. Their nose hairs will thank you.

$35 at Amazon

19. For the one with sensitive skin: Elta MD

Best stocking stuffers

For the one with sensitive skin, Elta MD makes an unscented, simple and lightweight Skin Recovery Night Face Mask that's enriched with antioxidants. I like how it feels cool and soothing when applied, and how it's dispensed by pressing down the top of the jar, so you don't have to stick your fingers into the whole container. To protect their skin during the day, add Elta MD's best-selling Broad Spectrum sunscreen that our beauty editor also approves of.

$50 at Amazon

20. For the holiday party animal

Best stocking stuffers

Stuffing the stocking of the holiday party animal in your life? Don't forget to drop a bottle of Flyby recovery pills in it. These pills claim to help prevent hangovers and headaches by rehydrating the body with electrolytes and replenishing essential nutrients that can be depleted after a fun night out.

$31 at Amazon

21. For the one with the perfect manicure: Olive & June press-on nails

Best stocking stuffers

The one who loves a nice manicure will love a set of the best press-on nails we tested. Achieve the perfect manicure in a multitude of colors, styles and lengths with this fun stocking stuffer from Olive and June.

From $8 at Olive and June

22. For the one who works up a sweat: lululemon headbands

No hair in your face, no problem!

If they love to work up a sweat while exercising, they'll appreciate a headband or two from lululemon. They come in stylish patterns, stay put on your head and keep flyaways out of your face during tough workouts.

Shop hair accessories at lululemon

23. Scalp massager

Best stocking stuffers

After the holiday rush, a relaxing scalp massage might be just what they need. This popular gadget is the perfect size for a stocking. With 28 "fingers" to gently massage the head, your giftee will appreciate the pampering gift.

$11 at Amazon

Tech & gadgets

24. For the one who's always asking for a charger

Best stocking stuffers

Help the multitasking one in your life keep their phone alive with our favorite portable charger. The Mophie PowerStation Pd is compact but mighty, offering quick charge times and high portability.

$67 at Walmart

25. For the one who drops their phone: Popsocket

Best gifts for teen girls 2020: Popsocket

Popsockets are the perfect phone accessory that can be popped in or out to create a convenient handle or stand. This makes chatting, FaceTiming, taking photos, watching TikTok videos and anything else you might need your phone for much easier.

$10 at Amazon

26. For the one who can never find their keys: Tile Mate

Best tech gifts: Tile Mate

If they're always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate. The Tile Mate is great because they can be used with commonly forgotten items like keys, wallets and purses. The next time they lose something, they can just use the app to ping the Tile and quickly find it.

$22 at Amazon

27. For the one who goes on long drives: Anker Dual USB Car Charger

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Anker Dual USB Car Charger

If your giftee loves road trips (and uses their phone's navigation to do so), then they need a car charger. Anker's car charger can charge two devices at the same time and comes with gold-plated circuitry to reduce heat. It's compatible with iOS phones and tablets, as well as certain Android device models.

$13 at Amazon

28. For the jetsetter: Samsonite Manual Luggage Scale

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Samsonite Manual Luggage Scale

Any chronic over-packer would appreciate a luggage scale, and the Samsonite Manual Luggage Scale is one of the best ones we've tested. This analog scale is extremely accurate when it comes to weighing luggage and is compact and lightweight enough to take anywhere, and save you on hefty overage fees!

$8 at Amazon

Home & kitchen

29. For the one who loves wine: Secura electric wine bottle opener

Best stocking stuffers

The Secura electric wine bottle opener is a great stocking stuffer for wine lovers. This rechargeable wine bottle opener easily removes corks with a simple press of a button, comes in six color options and looks elegant on any countertop. The wine lover in your life will be thrilled to spend less time struggling with a corkscrew and more time sipping!

$27 at Amazon

30. For the cocktail connoisseur: Beverage chilling stones

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Beverage Chilling Stones

No one wants a warm or watered-down cocktail, and that's where beverage chilling stones come in handy. Made of natural soapstone, they keep drinks icy cold without watering them down, which any cocktail connoisseur will appreciate.

$10 at Amazon

31. For the eco-conscious one: FinalStraw

Best gifts for wives 2020: The FinalStraw

The FinalStraw may actually be the last straw they ever need. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring for ultimate portability, making it the best reusable straw we tested, and anyone who's passionate about the environment will appreciate it.

$20 at Amazon

32. For the one who bakes: Lodge Miniature Skillet

Best stocking stuffers

Pinterest-loving people will love a few individually sized cast iron skillets. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware out there because it lasts a lifetime, comes pre-seasoned, and is always very affordable. These mini skillets are super cute and the perfect size for personal brownie or cookie skillets.

$12 at Amazon

33. For the one who's a grill master: Meat Thermometer

Best stocking stuffers

The Thermoworks Probe Thermometer is one of the best probe thermometers we tested. It is accurate, easy to read and can be used as a timer in addition to a thermometer. In addition to using it for BBQ and grilling, it can be used for any stovetop or oven cooking and baking.

$65 at ThermoWorks

Stocking stuffers for kids & teens

34. For the one who loves plushies: Sqishmallows

Best stocking stuffers

Kids these days just love Squishmallows. We have to admit they are so satisfyingly squishy and cute and come in so many different adorable characters, so you're sure to find one perfect for your kiddo's stocking.

$24 at Amazon

35. For kids who need a change in their bedtime routine: Create Your Own Photo Flashlight

Best stocking stuffers: photo flashlight

If you're looking for a custom or unique stocking stuffer for kids, look no further. Using interchangeable reels, this Create Your Own Photo Flashlight instantly projects family photos onto any surface. Three images (a dinosaur, space and a safari) are also included and will turn an ordinary bedtime routine into a new adventure.

$30 at Uncommon Goods

36. For the kids who love to take baths: Bath bombs

Best stocking stuffers

What's more fun than colorful bath bombs? Colorful bath bombs with a squishy surprise inside! That's what you'll get with this set of six Bubble Bath Bombs that each include a toy inside, plus, unlike regular bath bombs, these create fun bubbles.

From $30 at Amazon

37. For the teen who loves makeup: Sparkly Clean Makeup Set

Best stocking stuffers

This is a great starter set for anyone new to makeup and is free from harsh chemicals. The Sparkly Clean Makeup set features six bestselling makeup products including a full-size Ilia lip gloss, full-size Rose Inc blush plus minis from favorite brands like Biossance, Caudalie, Milk Makeup and Saie.

$42 at Sephora

38. For the teen who loves selfies: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

Tech gifts under $25: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

If they're constantly chasing the best lighting for their photos, a ring light will come in very handy in their stocking. With three light settings, this selfie light ring from QIAYA can brighten up selfies taken at night or in a dark room. The light is rechargeable, clips to the top of a phone and is small enough to carry in a backpack, purse or pocket.

$13 at Amazon

39. For the one who likes hair accessories: Claire's hair claws

Best stocking stuffers

Cute hair accessories are perfect for stockings. Grab some trendy and stylish hair clips and claws from Claire's for anyone who likes putting their hair up.

From $2 at Claire's

40. For fidget-loving kids

Best stocking stuffers

Fidget toys literally get a glow-up with the Light up Pop it! Pro. Stuff their stocking with hours of screen-free entertainment when they receive this fun, light-up popping game.

$20 at Walmart

41. Kids Hum electric toothbrush

Best stocking stuffers

If you're going to put a toothbrush in your kids' stocking, at least make it a fun one. The Colgate Hum Kids Powered toothbrush comes in a cute design and two colors, but best of all, the smart battery toothbrush features a two-minute timer that powers off automatically.

$35 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 41 best stocking stuffer ideas 2022